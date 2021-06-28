Northern Rodeo Association

Opheim

Bareback: Chase Redfield, Opheim, 72, $255.68.

Tie-down roping: Blayne Hubing, Circle, 11.7, $391.04; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 13.8, $293.28; Ben Ayers, Glendive, 14.4, $195.52; Colt Stonehocker, Charlo, 19.1, $97.76.

Team roping: Dustin Darisman/Josh Harris, Ronan, 6.2, $246.75; Shayne Bishop/Chris Barthelmess, Malta, 6.2, $246.75; Grady Larsen/Garrett Larsen, Sidney, 8.9, $141.00; Herb Harris/Colt Stonehocker, Charlo, 9.8, $70.50.

Barrel racing: Michelle Lucke, Bozeman, 16.29, $244.40; Bella Fossum, Billings, 16.70, $183.30; Laura Kleinjan, Chinook, 17.30, $122.20; Rylee Strauser, Havre, 17.90, $61.10.

Breakaway roping: Chalee Harms, Miles City, $188.00.

Junior barrel racing: Leddy Larson, Sidney, 17.00, $124.80; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 17.20, $78.00; Madison Harris, Richland, 17.20, $78.00; Landry Larson, Sidney, 18.50, $31.20.

Junior breakaway roping: Stetson Brandt, Malta, 8.0, $124.80.

Senior men's breakaway roping: J. Billingsley, Glasgow, 4.0, $127.84; Herb Harris, Richland, 4.9, $95.88.

Big Timber

Bareback: Sam Petersen, Helena, 77, $481.28; Will Norstrom, East Helena, 74, $360.96; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 66, $240.64; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 63, $120.32.

Saddle bronc: Tyler Friend, Arlee, 73, $436.16; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 71, $327.12; Kelly Murnion, Jordan, 65, $218.08.

Bull riding: Dixon Winn, East Helena, 83, $703.12; Brody Hasenack, Jackson, 80, $537.68; Jason Bold, Livingston, 74, $413.60.

Steer wrestling: Timmy Sparing, Helena, 5.7, $473.76; Logan Beattie, Helena, 19.8, $355.32; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 20.8, $236.88.

Tie-down roping: Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 10.1, $862.92; Taten Erickson, Hobson, 11.5, $659.88; Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 11.6, $507.60; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 12.0, $329.94.

Team roping: Garrett Duncan/Jhet Murphy, 5.3, $1,102.62; Sylais York/Dixon Winn, 5.6, $843.18; Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie, 5.8, $648.60; Tristan Cassidy/Greg Cassidy, 6.2, $421.59; Dalton Carr/Trace Fuller, 6.6, $227.01.

Barrel racing: Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 17.52, $852.77; Taylour Russell, Conrad, 17.78, $700.49; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 17.89, $548.21; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 17.92, $395.93; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 17.93, $243.65; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.95, $152.28; Jill Ferdina, Scobey, 18.12, $91.37; Harley Meged, Miles City, 18.13, $30.45; Bella Fossum, Billings, 18.13, $30.45.

Ladies breakaway roping: Molly Salmond, Choteau, 3.1, $884,35; Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 3.2, $568.51; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 3.2, $568.51; Bella Fossum, Billings, 3.2, $568.51; Tori Yeager, Choteau, 3.4, $142.13; Jimi Champ, Cut Bank, 3.4, $142.13; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 3.4, $142.13; Ashley Koenig, Manhattan, 3.4, $142.13.

Junior barrel racing: Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, 18.24, $124.80; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 18.68, $93.60; Grace Lenhardt, Helena, 18.76, $62.40; Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber, 18.86, $31.20.

Junior breakaway roping: Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 3.3, $163.20; Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, 4.1, $122.40.

Polson

Bareback: Blade Elliott, St. Ignatius, 73, $564.00; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 72, $352.50; Will Norstrom, East Helena, 72, $352.50; Dalton May, Kalispell, 68, $70.50; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 68, $70.50.

Saddle bronc: Charles Lytle, Arlee, 76, $705.00; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 73, $528.75; LeRoy Eash, Fortine, 72, $352.50; Tyler Tuco, Missoula, 67, $176.25.

Bull riding: Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 72, $616.88; Jonathan Moore, Choteau, 72, $616.88.

Tie-down calf roping: Coltin Rauch, Essex, 10.5, $958.80; Clay Johnson, Manhattan, 10.7, $733.20; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 10.9, $564.00; Quinn McQueary, Wolf Creek, 12.3, $366.60; Ethan Stensrud, Florence, 13.0, $197.40.

Team roping: Brad Robinson/Riley Wilson, Cardston, 6.2, $729.68; Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, Corvallis, 6.2, $729.68; Ethan Stensrud/Joe Esposito, Dillon, 7.5, $401.32; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, Ronan, 7.5, $401.32; Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie, Helena, 8.1, $170.26.

Barrel racing: Abby Knight, Charlo, 17.46, $1,085.70; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 17.65, $891.83; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 17,73, $697.95; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 17.79, $504.08; Maggie Lund, Dillon, 17.88, $310.20; Trinity Bushnell, Helena, 17.95, $193.88; Michele Lucke, Bozeman, 18.11, $116.33; Jessie Marreel, Great Falls, 18.13, $77.55.

Breakaway calf roping: Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.7, $826.97; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.7, $826.97; Kelsey Pepion, Browning, 3.1, $421.59; Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 3.1, $421.59; Abby Knight, Charlo, 3.1, $421.59; Hallie Sohr, Ronan, 3.2, $129.72; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 3.2, $129.72; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 3.5, $64.86.

Junior barrels: Trulee Boland, Corvallis, 17.99, $192.00; Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 18.72, $144.00; Brielle Zempel, Charlo, 18.76, $96.00; Landyn Hughes, Polson, 18.77, $48.00.

Junior breakaway roping: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.5, $124.80; Weston Hobley, Deer Lodge, 16.8, $93.60.

