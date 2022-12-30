Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast
PBR Albany Invitational
Thursday-Friday
MVP Arena – Albany, New York
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Andrew Alvidrez, 87.5-87.75-89.25-264.50-132.5 Points.
2. Boudreaux Campbell, 86.5-85.25-89-260.75-85.5 Points.
3. Silvano Alves, 86.75-78.5-88.75-254.00-65 Points.
4. Mason Taylor, 0-89-89.5-178.50-77 Points.
5. Rafael Jose de Brito, 88.25-88-0-176.25-63 Points.
6. Thiago Salgado, 86-87.75-0-173.75-33.5 Points.
(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 86.75-87-0-173.75-36 Points.
8. Dalton Kasel, 86.75-86-0-172.75-28.5 Points.
9. Braidy Randolph, 82.75-79.5-0-162.25-19 Points.
10. Casey Roberts, 69.25-86.5-0-155.75-14 Points.
11. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 84.75-67.25-0-152.00-9 Points.
12. Brady Oleson, 0-87.5-0-87.50-15 Points.
13. Tate Pollmeier, 87.25-0-0-87.25-17 Points.
14. Colten Fritzlan, 87-0-0-87.00-15.5 Points.
(tie). Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87-0-0-87.00-15.5 Points.
16. Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-86.75-0-86.75-13 Points.
17. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86.5-0-0-86.50-10.5 Points.
18. Cooper Davis, 86.25-0-0-86.25-9 Points.
19. Luciano De Castro, 0-86-0-86.00-10.5 Points.
20. Derek Kolbaba, 0-85.75-0-85.75-8.5 Points.
(tie). Eli Vastbinder, 0-85.75-0-85.75-8.5 Points.
22. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 85.25-0-0-85.25-8 Points.
23. Bob Mitchell, 85-0-0-85.00-8 Points.
(tie). João Ricardo Vieira, 0-85-0-85.00-8 Points.
25. João Henrique Lucas, 0-84.75-0-84.75-8 Points.
26. Jesse Petri, 80.5-0-0-80.50-8 Points.
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00
Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0.00
Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00
Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00
Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00
Cole Fischer, 0-0-0-0.00
Taylor Allen, 0-0-0-0.00
