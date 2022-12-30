Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast

PBR Albany Invitational

Thursday-Friday

MVP Arena – Albany, New York

Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)

1. Andrew Alvidrez, 87.5-87.75-89.25-264.50-132.5 Points.

2. Boudreaux Campbell, 86.5-85.25-89-260.75-85.5 Points.

3. Silvano Alves, 86.75-78.5-88.75-254.00-65 Points.

4. Mason Taylor, 0-89-89.5-178.50-77 Points.

5. Rafael Jose de Brito, 88.25-88-0-176.25-63 Points.

6. Thiago Salgado, 86-87.75-0-173.75-33.5 Points.

(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 86.75-87-0-173.75-36 Points.

8. Dalton Kasel, 86.75-86-0-172.75-28.5 Points.

9. Braidy Randolph, 82.75-79.5-0-162.25-19 Points.

10. Casey Roberts, 69.25-86.5-0-155.75-14 Points.

11. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 84.75-67.25-0-152.00-9 Points.

12. Brady Oleson, 0-87.5-0-87.50-15 Points.

13. Tate Pollmeier, 87.25-0-0-87.25-17 Points.

14. Colten Fritzlan, 87-0-0-87.00-15.5 Points.

(tie). Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87-0-0-87.00-15.5 Points.

16. Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-86.75-0-86.75-13 Points.

17. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86.5-0-0-86.50-10.5 Points.

18. Cooper Davis, 86.25-0-0-86.25-9 Points.

19. Luciano De Castro, 0-86-0-86.00-10.5 Points.

20. Derek Kolbaba, 0-85.75-0-85.75-8.5 Points.

(tie). Eli Vastbinder, 0-85.75-0-85.75-8.5 Points.

22. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 85.25-0-0-85.25-8 Points.

23. Bob Mitchell, 85-0-0-85.00-8 Points.

(tie). João Ricardo Vieira, 0-85-0-85.00-8 Points.

25. João Henrique Lucas, 0-84.75-0-84.75-8 Points.

26. Jesse Petri, 80.5-0-0-80.50-8 Points.

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00

Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0.00

Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00

Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00

Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00

Cole Fischer, 0-0-0-0.00

Taylor Allen, 0-0-0-0.00

Tags

Load comments