Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast

Manchester Invitational

Manchester, New Hampshire

Event Leaders (Rounds 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)

1. Andrew Alvidrez, 87.25-84.25-91.75-263.25-140 Points.

2. Jesse Petri, 84.75-84.5-89.25-258.50-83.5 Points.

3. Dalton Kasel, 0-86.75-90.5-177.25-70 Points.

4. Rafael Jose de Brito, 87-0-90-177.00-56 Points.

5. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-86.25-88.25-174.50-46 Points.

6. Cooper Davis, 86.25-88-0-174.25-49.5 Points.

7. Kaique Pacheco, 0-88-85.5-173.50-42.5 Points.

8. Eduardo Aparecido, 87.25-0-85.5-172.75-41.5 Points.

9. Mason Taylor, 0-87.25-84.75-172.00-32.5 Points.

10. Marcus Mast, 85-86-0-171.00-25 Points.

11. Thiago Salgado, 0-87.25-0-87.25-17.5 Points.

12. Casey Roberts, 86.5-0-0-86.50-16 Points.

13. Tate Pollmeier, 86.25-0-0-86.25-14.5 Points.

14. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86-0-0-86.00-13 Points.

15. Wyatt Rogers, 85.75-0-0-85.75-12 Points.

16. Adriano Salgado, 0-85.5-0-85.50-12 Points.

17. Silvano Alves, 85.25-0-0-85.25-11 Points.

18. Chase Outlaw, 0-85-0-85.00-11 Points.

19. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 84.75-0-0-84.75-8.5 Points.

(tie). Dener Barbosa, 0-84.75-0-84.75-10 Points.

21. Luciano De Castro, 84.5-0-0-84.50-8 Points.

22. Colten Fritzlan, 0-83.25-0-83.25-8 Points.

23. Koltin Hevalow, 83-0-0-83.00-8 Points.

24. Sandro Batista, 81.25-0-0-81.25-8 Points.

25. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 78-0-0-78.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00

Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0.00

Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0.00

Bruin Bradshaw, 0-0-0-0.00

Trevor Reiste, 0-0-0-0.00

Wellington Ferreira, 0-0-0-0.00 

 

Tags

Load comments