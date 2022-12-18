Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast
Manchester Invitational
Manchester, New Hampshire
Event Leaders (Rounds 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Andrew Alvidrez, 87.25-84.25-91.75-263.25-140 Points.
2. Jesse Petri, 84.75-84.5-89.25-258.50-83.5 Points.
3. Dalton Kasel, 0-86.75-90.5-177.25-70 Points.
4. Rafael Jose de Brito, 87-0-90-177.00-56 Points.
5. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-86.25-88.25-174.50-46 Points.
6. Cooper Davis, 86.25-88-0-174.25-49.5 Points.
7. Kaique Pacheco, 0-88-85.5-173.50-42.5 Points.
8. Eduardo Aparecido, 87.25-0-85.5-172.75-41.5 Points.
9. Mason Taylor, 0-87.25-84.75-172.00-32.5 Points.
10. Marcus Mast, 85-86-0-171.00-25 Points.
11. Thiago Salgado, 0-87.25-0-87.25-17.5 Points.
12. Casey Roberts, 86.5-0-0-86.50-16 Points.
13. Tate Pollmeier, 86.25-0-0-86.25-14.5 Points.
14. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 86-0-0-86.00-13 Points.
15. Wyatt Rogers, 85.75-0-0-85.75-12 Points.
16. Adriano Salgado, 0-85.5-0-85.50-12 Points.
17. Silvano Alves, 85.25-0-0-85.25-11 Points.
18. Chase Outlaw, 0-85-0-85.00-11 Points.
19. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 84.75-0-0-84.75-8.5 Points.
(tie). Dener Barbosa, 0-84.75-0-84.75-10 Points.
21. Luciano De Castro, 84.5-0-0-84.50-8 Points.
22. Colten Fritzlan, 0-83.25-0-83.25-8 Points.
23. Koltin Hevalow, 83-0-0-83.00-8 Points.
24. Sandro Batista, 81.25-0-0-81.25-8 Points.
25. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 78-0-0-78.00
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00
Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0-0-0.00
Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00
Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00
Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0.00
Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0.00
Bruin Bradshaw, 0-0-0-0.00
Trevor Reiste, 0-0-0-0.00
Wellington Ferreira, 0-0-0-0.00
