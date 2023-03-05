Professional Bull Riders
PBR Unleash The Beast
PBR U.S. Border Patrol Invitational
Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, Ark.
Event Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Dalton Kasel, 85.5-88.25-91.25-265.00-135 Points.
2. Dener Barbosa, 85.25-89-90-264.25-103 Points.
3. João Ricardo Vieira, 87-81.75-91.25-260.00-86 Points.
4. Sandro Batista, 0-81-89-170.00-46 Points.
5. Tate Pollmeier, 91.25-0-0-91.25-46 Points.
6. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-89-0-89.00-35 Points.
7. Luciano De Castro, 88-0-0-88.00-24 Points.
8. Jess Lockwood, 87.5-0-0-87.50-22 Points.
9. Mason Taylor, 0-87-0-87.00-20 Points.
10. Marcus Mast, 0-86.5-0-86.50-17 Points.
11. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-85.75-0-85.75-15 Points.
12. Kaique Pacheco, 85.5-0-0-85.50-14 Points.
(tie). Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 85.5-0-0-85.50-14 Points.
(tie). Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-85.5-0-85.50-13 Points.
15. Cooper Davis, 0-85.25-0-85.25-12 Points.
16. Cody Jesus, 0-82.25-0-82.25-11 Points.
17. Jose Vitor Leme, 80.5-0-0-80.50-3 Points.
18. Elizmar Jeremias, 72.5-0-0-72.50-2 Points.
Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00
Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00
Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00
Casey Roberts, 0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00
Braidy Randolph, 0-0-0-0.00
Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0.00
Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Aaron Williams, 0-0-0-0.00
Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00
Mason Moody, 0-0-0-0.00
Anthony Lyons, 0-0-0-0.00
PBR Unleash The Beast World Championship Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 12, 3, 7, 665.00, $168,209.00
2. Dalton Kasel, 15, 4, 6, 608.50, $131,989.33
3. Andrew Alvidrez, 15, 2, 5, 559.50, $124,605.00
4. Kaique Pacheco, 15, 2, 5, 527.50, $105,694.00
5. Cooper Davis, 14, 1, 3, 444.50, $83,435.33
6. Rafael Jose de Brito, 14, 1, 4, 382.00, $86,865.00
7. Daniel Keeping, 13, 2, 3, 373.50, $100,233.33
8. Boudreaux Campbell, 16, 0, 4, 368.50, $65,745.33
9. Luciano De Castro, 16, 0, 3, 339.50, $51,314.67
10. Dener Barbosa, 11, 0, 2, 292.00, $40,403.00
11. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 15, 0, 2, 283.50, $42,451.00
12. Thiago Salgado, 14, 0, 3, 277.50, $36,385.00
13. Jesse Petri, 17, 0, 3, 268.50, $40,469.00
14. Eduardo Aparecido, 15, 0, 1, 268.00, $38,440.00
15. Silvano Alves, 16, 0, 3, 250.00, $29,370.33
16. João Ricardo Vieira, 10, 0, 3, 249.00, $35,788.33
17. Mason Taylor, 14, 0, 1, 238.50, $30,948.00
18. Eli Vastbinder, 12, 1, 2, 210.00, $54,326.00
19. Tate Pollmeier, 9, 0, 2, 200.00, $28,590.33
20. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 9, 0, 2, 199.50, $29,231.67
21. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 14, 0, 1, 189.50, $28,912.00
22. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 13, 0, 1, 189.00, $15,913.33
23. Brady Oleson, 11, 1, 1, 167.00, $45,380.33
24. Jess Lockwood, 4, 0, 2, 159.00, $32,875.67
25. Sandro Batista, 11, 0, 2, 154.50, $20,714.67
26. Casey Roberts, 12, 0, 1, 149.00, $33,136.00
27. Derek Kolbaba, 9, 0, 1, 143.50, $18,583.33
28. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 14, 0, 0, 143.00, $9,698.33
29. Koltin Hevalow, 14, 0, 0, 141.50, $13,446.33
30. Bob Mitchell, 11, 0, 1, 135.00, $15,163.00
31. Braidy Randolph, 11, 0, 1, 130.50, $9,250.00
32. Kyler Oliver, 8, 0, 2, 109.00, $17,017.00
33. Austin Richardson, 6, 0, 1, 106.50, $17,068.00
34. Ramon de Lima, 5, 0, 1, 104.50, $9,673.00
35. Ezekiel Mitchell, 13, 0, 0, 97.50, $6,838.00
36. Marcus Mast, 8, 0, 0, 96.50, $9,045.00
37. Chase Outlaw, 11, 0, 0, 92.50, $7,970.00
38. Colten Fritzlan, 9, 0, 1, 91.00, $7,487.00
39. Wyatt Rogers, 14, 0, 0, 81.00, $4,155.00
40. Flavio Zivieri, 5, 0, 1, 64.00, $11,690.00
41. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 9, 0, 0, 61.00, $4,585.00
42. Alex Cerqueira, 6, 0, 0, 53.00, $3,375.00
43. Dakota Louis, 5, 0, 1, 51.50, $7,765.00
44. João Henrique Lucas, 9, 0, 0, 44.00, $3,300.00
44. Tyler Manor, 3, 0, 0, 44.00, $6,500.00
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
PBR Knoxville Invitational
Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, Tenn.
Event Placers (Round 1-2-Aggregate-Points)
1. Brandon Davis, 85.5-88-173.50-125.5 Points.
2. Chase Dougherty, 83-83-166.00-79.5 Points.
3. Josh Frost, 86-0-86.00-64 Points.
4. Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-85.5-85.50-37 Points.
(tie). Casey Coulter, 85.5-0-85.50-36.5 Points.
6. Tyler Manor, 84.5-0-84.50-28 Points.
7. Jake Morinec, 84-0-84.00-20 Points.
(tie). Braden Richardson, 84-0-84.00-20 Points.
9. Guilherme Valleiras, 83-0-83.00-16.5 Points.
10. Zane Cook, 82-0-82.00-13 Points.
11. João Henrique Lucas, 70.5-0-70.50-3 Points.
PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler
PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com
ENMAX Centre – Lethbridge, Alberta
Event Placers (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Nick Tetz, 86.5-83.5-86-256.00-140 Points.
2. Jared Parsonage, 82.5-83.5-85.5-251.50-90 Points.
(tie). Garrett Green, 81.5-82.5-87.5-251.50-88 Points.
4. Chad Hartman, 85-0-88.5-173.50-67 Points.
5. Cody Fraser, 0-85-0-85.00-45 Points.
6. Jake Gardner, 0-84.5-0-84.50-30 Points.
7. Wyatt Gleeson, 0-84-0-84.00-23 Points.
8. Coy Robbins, 83.5-0-0-83.50-21.5 Points.
(tie). Tim Lipsett, 0-83.5-0-83.50-19.5 Points.
10. Stefan Tonita, 0-82.5-0-82.50-13.5 Points.
(tie). Jett Lambert, 0-82.5-0-82.50-13.5 Points.
12. Cole Young, 81-0-0-81.00-14 Points.
13. Tyler Craig, 0-80-0-80.00-10 Points.
14. Dakota Buttar, 0-77-0-77.00-1 Points.
