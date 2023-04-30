PBR Unleash The Beast
PBR Cooper Tires Invitational
Louisville, Ky.
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Dener Barbosa, 89.5-85.75-90.25-265.50-139 Points.
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 0-90-91-181.00-108 Points.
3. Brady Turgeon, 88.25-86-0-174.25-67.5 Points.
4. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-86-88-174.00-51.5 Points.
5. Lucas Divino, 85.25-87.5-0-172.75-48 Points.
6. Chase Dougherty, 87.25-0-0-87.25-29 Points.
7. Daniel Keeping, 86.75-0-0-86.75-22 Points.
8. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-86.5-0-86.50-22 Points.
9. Dalton Kasel, 0-86.25-0-86.25-18.5 Points.
(tie). Derek Kolbaba, 0-86.25-0-86.25-18.5 Points.
11. Vitor Losnake, 85.75-0-0-85.75-16 Points.
12. Ramon de Lima, 85.25-0-0-85.25-13 Points.
(tie). Flavio Zivieri, 85.25-0-0-85.25-13 Points.
14. Conner Halverson, 0-84-0-84.00-11 Points.
15. Ezekiel Mitchell, 83.5-0-0-83.50-11 Points.
16. Andrew Alvidrez, 83.25-0-0-83.25-10 Points.
17. Aaron Williams, 0-80.75-0-80.75-10 Points.
18. Guilherme Valleiras, 79.5-0-0-79.50-8 Points.
Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00
Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00
Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00
Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0.00
Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0.00
Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0.00
Junior Patrik Souza, 0-0-0-0.00
Afonso Quintino, 0-0-0-0.00
Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00
Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0.00
Lane Lasley, 0-0-0-0.00
PBR Unleash The Beast standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 25, 3, 10, 980.00, $226,512.67
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 15, 3, 10, 906.00, $217,281.67
3. Dalton Kasel, 21, 4, 8, 748.66, $155,855.67
4. Cooper Davis, 20, 2, 4, 645.50, $135,426.00
5. Dener Barbosa, 21, 2, 5, 625.83, $124,141.67
6. Andrew Alvidrez, 25, 2, 5, 615.00, $133,451.67
7. Boudreaux Campbell, 24, 0, 7, 600.66, $106,854.67
8. Eduardo Aparecido, 24, 1, 5, 595.50, $116,441.14
9. Rafael Jose de Brito, 25, 1, 7, 555.00, $126,205.81
10. Daniel Keeping, 23, 2, 3, 434.33, $110,253.33
11. Jesse Petri, 27, 1, 4, 403.00, $87,558.14
12. Tate Pollmeier, 20, 0, 4, 389.25, $66,152.81
13. João Ricardo Vieira, 20, 0, 4, 385.00, $55,944.33
14. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 20, 0, 3, 343.50, $57,518.33
15. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 23, 0, 2, 343.25, $50,551.33
16. Luciano De Castro, 16, 0, 3, 339.50, $51,314.67
17. Silvano Alves, 26, 0, 4, 314.00, $46,512.00
18. Ramon de Lima, 15, 1, 2, 294.50, $68,153.33
19. Kyler Oliver, 13, 0, 5, 283.00, $47,556.67
20. Thiago Salgado, 14, 0, 3, 277.50, $36,385.00
21. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 21, 1, 2, 274.50, $46,903.67
22. Colten Fritzlan, 19, 1, 2, 268.66, $58,017.48
23. Mason Taylor, 16, 0, 1, 264.50, $33,348.00
24. Chase Dougherty, 12, 1, 1, 252.83, $61,126.67
25. Eli Vastbinder, 22, 1, 2, 233.50, $59,226.00
26. Braidy Randolph, 17, 0, 2, 227.00, $32,682.67
27. Ezekiel Mitchell, 22, 0, 1, 223.00, $26,865.14
28. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 23, 0, 1, 194.00, $20,013.00
29. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 14, 0, 1, 189.00, $16,313.33
30. Guilherme Valleiras, 7, 1, 2, 187.00, $53,743.62
31. Brady Oleson, 11, 1, 1, 167.00, $45,380.33
32. Lucas Divino, 4, 0, 3, 166.50, $27,989.14
32. Sandro Batista, 13, 0, 2, 166.50, $21,514.67
34. Koltin Hevalow, 23, 0, 0, 162.50, $16,696.33
35. Derek Kolbaba, 17, 0, 1, 162.00, $23,438.33
36. Jess Lockwood, 4, 0, 2, 159.00, $32,875.67
37. Wyatt Rogers, 21, 0, 0, 157.25, $15,245.95
38. Austin Richardson, 11, 0, 2, 157.00, $25,578.67
39. Casey Roberts, 12, 0, 1, 149.00, $33,136.00
40. Marcus Mast, 17, 0, 0, 146.50, $17,245.00
41. Brady Turgeon, 6, 0, 2, 136.00, $21,476.00
42. Bob Mitchell, 11, 0, 1, 135.00, $15,163.00
43. Chase Outlaw, 19, 0, 1, 131.50, $19,955.14
44. Flavio Zivieri, 13, 0, 2, 116.66, $23,232.67
45. Dakota Louis, 13, 0, 1, 104.50, $13,687.14
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
PBR Aggieland Classic
College Station, Texas
Placers (Round 1-2-3- Aggregate-Points)
1. Dylan Smith, 83.5-0-85.5-169.00-124 Points.
2. Claudio Montanha Jr., 83-85.5-0-168.50-75 Points.
(tie). Elizmar Jeremias, 84.5-84-0-168.50-74.5 Points.
4. Patterson Starcher, 0-87-0-87.00-49 Points.
5. Bryan Titman, 0-86.5-0-86.50-35 Points.
6. Dakota Warnken, 86-0-0-86.00-40 Points.
7. Jake Morinec, 0-85-0-85.00-22 Points.
8. Adriano Salgado, 84.5-0-0-84.50-22 Points.
(tie). Paulo Ferreira Lima, 0-84.5-0-84.50-19.5 Points.
10. Alex Cardozo, 0-83.5-0-83.50-15 Points.
11. Garrett Jones, 0-82-0-82.00-13 Points.
12. Michael Lane, 0-78-0-78.00-3 Points.
13. Brandon Chambers, 0-65.5-0-65.50-2 Points.