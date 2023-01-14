PBR Unleash The Beast
PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational
Allstate Arena – Rosemont, Illinois
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 83.5-87-88.25-258.75-134 Points.
2. Kaique Pacheco, 83-85-88.5-256.50-100 Points.
3. Eli Vastbinder, 80.25-81.5-87-248.75-63.5 Points.
4. Dakota Louis, 86-84.75-0-170.75-51.5 Points.
5. Derek Kolbaba, 86-0-83.75-169.75-50.5 Points.
6. Ezekiel Mitchell, 83.5-83.5-0-167.00-32 Points.
7. João Ricardo Vieira, 85.5-80.75-0-166.25-30 Points.
8. Andrew Alvidrez, 81-65.5-0-146.50-13 Points.
9. Mason Taylor, 87.5-0-0-87.50-32 Points.
10. Tate Pollmeier, 0-86.75-0-86.75-20 Points.
11. Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-86.5-0-86.50-18 Points.
12. Jesse Petri, 0-86-0-86.00-16 Points.
13. Cooper Davis, 85.5-0-0-85.50-15 Points.
(tie). Eduardo Aparecido, 0-85.5-0-85.50-15 Points.
(tie). Boudreaux Campbell, 85.5-0-0-85.50-15 Points.
16. Conner Halverson, 85-0-0-85.00-13 Points.
17. Alex Marcilio, 84.75-0-0-84.75-12 Points.
18. Luciano De Castro, 84.25-0-0-84.25-11 Points.
19. Thiago Salgado, 84-0-0-84.00-9 Points.
(tie). Dener Barbosa, 84-0-0-84.00-9 Points.
(tie). Adriano Salgado, 84-0-0-84.00-9 Points.
22. Koltin Hevalow, 83.75-0-0-83.75-8 Points.
23. Dalton Kasel, 83.5-0-0-83.50-8 Points.
24. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 83-0-0-83.00-8 Points.
25. Dalton Rudman, 82.75-0-0-82.75-8 Points.
26. Colten Fritzlan, 0-81.5-0-81.50-10.5 Points.
27. Silvano Alves, 80.75-0-0-80.75-8 Points.
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00
Brady Oleson, 0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00
Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
Sandro Batista, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00
João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00
Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00
Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0.00
Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0.00
PBR Unleash The Beast
PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle
Allstate Arena – Chicago, Illinois
Leaders (Round 1-Aggregate-Points)
1. Dalton Kasel, 89.75-89.75-58 Points.
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 88-88.00-48 Points.
3. Silvano Alves, 85.5-85.50-43 Points.
4. Andrew Alvidrez, 81.25-81.25-38 Points.
Cooper Davis, 0-0.00
Daniel Keeping, 0-0.00
Thiago Salgado, 0-0.00
Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0.00
Mason Taylor, 0-0.00
Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0.00
Brady Oleson, 0-0.00
Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0.00
Luciano De Castro, 0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0.00
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
PBR ZipRecruiter Capital City Classic
Charleston Civic Center – Charleston, W.Va.
Leaders (Round 1-2-3- Aggregate-Points)
1. Flavio Zivieri, 79.5-85-85.5-250.00-135.5 Points.
2. Josh Stepp, 83-86-0-169.00-93 Points.
3. Carlos Garcia, 0-85.5-0-85.50-54 Points.
4. Claudio Montanha Jr., 85-0-0-85.00-47 Points.
(tie). Brandon Ballard, 0-85-0-85.00-35.5 Points.
6. Hunter Ball, 84.5-0-0-84.50-25.16 Points.
(tie). Junio Quaresima, 0-84.5-0-84.50-22.66 Points.
(tie). Bennie Shetler, 84.5-0-0-84.50-25.16 Points.
9. Mason Moody, 0-84-0-84.00-17 Points.
(tie). Leonardo Lima, 84-0-0-84.00-19 Points.
11. Patterson Starcher, 82-0-0-82.00-14 Points.
(tie). Ramon de Lima, 82-0-0-82.00-14 Points.
13. Casey Coulter, 0-81.5-0-81.50-13 Points.
14. Stefan Tonita, 0-78-0-78.00-11 Points.
15. Storm Howard, 0-77-0-77.00-3 Points.
Justin Ethridge, 0-0-0-0.00
Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00
Weston Davidson, 0-0-0-0.00
Francisco Morales, 0-0-0-0.00
Matt Allgood, 0-0-0-0.00
Alex Jenks, 0-0-0-0.00
Alecio Ferreira da Costa, 0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Eagleburger, 0-0-0-0.00
Kyle Jones, 0-0-0-0.00
Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00
Dustin Martinez, 0-0-0-0.00
Trace Brown, 0-0-0-0.00
Hayden Harris, 0-0-0-0.00
Dylan Smith, 0-0-0-0.00
Eduardo de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00
Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00
Beau Caplinger, 0-0-0-0.00
Perry Schrock, 0-0-0-0.00
Anthony Hopen, 0-0-0-0.00
Brayden Knight, 0-0-0-0.00
Nick Goncalves, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Miller, 0-0-0-0.00
Keith Hall, 0-0-0-0.00
Isaiah Taylor, 0-0-0-0.00
PBR Unleash The Beast World Championship Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Andrew Alvidrez, 7, 2, 4, 428.00, $106,282.00
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 3, 2, 3, 340.50, $96,016.00
3. Cooper Davis, 8, 1, 1, 280.50, $61,379.33
4. Daniel Keeping, 8, 1, 2, 247.00, $57,687.33
5. Rafael Jose de Brito, 6, 0, 3, 236.00, $42,620.00
6. Thiago Salgado, 8, 0, 2, 227.50, $31,985.00
7. Mason Taylor, 8, 0, 1, 218.50, $28,648.00
8. Silvano Alves, 7, 0, 3, 212.00, $25,970.33
9. Dalton Kasel, 6, 1, 2, 210.50, $28,965.33
10. Eduardo Aparecido, 8, 0, 1, 189.50, $29,254.00
11. Jesse Petri, 8, 0, 2, 182.50, $29,469.00
12. Kaique Pacheco, 6, 0, 1, 175.50, $29,273.00
13. Boudreaux Campbell, 7, 0, 2, 159.00, $26,069.33
14. Brady Oleson, 7, 1, 1, 158.00, $45,380.33
15. Luciano De Castro, 7, 0, 1, 145.50, $21,982.67
16. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 8, 0, 1, 127.50, $15,186.00
17. Bob Mitchell, 7, 0, 1, 118.00, $13,563.00
18. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 3, 0, 1, 116.00, $17,766.67
19. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 6, 0, 1, 109.00, $8,610.00
20. Derek Kolbaba, 6, 0, 1, 106.00, $13,628.33
21. Colten Fritzlan, 7, 0, 1, 91.00, $7,487.00
22. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 7, 0, 0, 85.00, $4,455.00
22. Sandro Batista, 4, 0, 1, 85.00, $13,332.67
24. Eli Vastbinder, 7, 0, 1, 84.00, $12,005.00
25. Koltin Hevalow, 7, 0, 0, 76.50, $4,933.33
25. Braidy Randolph, 5, 0, 1, 76.50, $8,200.00
27. Tate Pollmeier, 4, 0, 0, 69.50, $8,697.00
28. Ezekiel Mitchell, 6, 0, 0, 68.00, $6,413.00
29. João Ricardo Vieira, 3, 0, 0, 62.00, $6,966.33
30. Chase Outlaw, 5, 0, 0, 58.00, $5,870.00
31. Casey Roberts, 6, 0, 0, 54.00, $4,150.00
32. Dener Barbosa, 5, 0, 0, 52.50, $1,000.00
33. Dakota Louis, 3, 0, 1, 51.50, $7,765.00
34. Wyatt Rogers, 7, 0, 0, 45.50, $3,000.00
35. Junior Patrik Souza, 6, 0, 0, 43.00, $1,000.00
36. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 7, 0, 0, 41.00, $810.00
37. Briggs Madsen, 3, 0, 0, 40.00, $6,080.00
38. Marcus Mast, 4, 0, 0, 39.50, $2,155.00
39. Vitor Losnake, 1, 0, 0, 37.00, $4,155.00
40. Alex Cerqueira, 2, 0, 0, 27.00, $1,500.00
41. João Henrique Lucas, 7, 0, 0, 26.00, $1,000.00
42. Adriano Salgado, 4, 0, 0, 21.00, $400.00
43. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 4, 0, 0, 16.50, $1,600.00
44. Conner Halverson, 1, 0, 0, 13.00, $450.00
44. Taylor Allen, 2, 0, 0, 13.00, $450.00
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.