PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational

Allstate Arena – Rosemont, Illinois

Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 83.5-87-88.25-258.75-134 Points.

2. Kaique Pacheco, 83-85-88.5-256.50-100 Points.

3. Eli Vastbinder, 80.25-81.5-87-248.75-63.5 Points.

4. Dakota Louis, 86-84.75-0-170.75-51.5 Points.

5. Derek Kolbaba, 86-0-83.75-169.75-50.5 Points.

6. Ezekiel Mitchell, 83.5-83.5-0-167.00-32 Points.

7. João Ricardo Vieira, 85.5-80.75-0-166.25-30 Points.

8. Andrew Alvidrez, 81-65.5-0-146.50-13 Points.

9. Mason Taylor, 87.5-0-0-87.50-32 Points.

10. Tate Pollmeier, 0-86.75-0-86.75-20 Points.

11. Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-86.5-0-86.50-18 Points.

12. Jesse Petri, 0-86-0-86.00-16 Points.

13. Cooper Davis, 85.5-0-0-85.50-15 Points.

(tie). Eduardo Aparecido, 0-85.5-0-85.50-15 Points.

(tie). Boudreaux Campbell, 85.5-0-0-85.50-15 Points.

16. Conner Halverson, 85-0-0-85.00-13 Points.

17. Alex Marcilio, 84.75-0-0-84.75-12 Points.

18. Luciano De Castro, 84.25-0-0-84.25-11 Points.

19. Thiago Salgado, 84-0-0-84.00-9 Points.

(tie). Dener Barbosa, 84-0-0-84.00-9 Points.

(tie). Adriano Salgado, 84-0-0-84.00-9 Points.

22. Koltin Hevalow, 83.75-0-0-83.75-8 Points.

23. Dalton Kasel, 83.5-0-0-83.50-8 Points.

24. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 83-0-0-83.00-8 Points.

25. Dalton Rudman, 82.75-0-0-82.75-8 Points.

26. Colten Fritzlan, 0-81.5-0-81.50-10.5 Points.

27. Silvano Alves, 80.75-0-0-80.75-8 Points.

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00

Brady Oleson, 0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Sandro Batista, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00

Alisson De Souza, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0.00 

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR Tractor Supply Co. Invitational 15/15 Bucking Battle

Allstate Arena – Chicago, Illinois

Leaders (Round 1-Aggregate-Points)

1. Dalton Kasel, 89.75-89.75-58 Points.

2. Jose Vitor Leme, 88-88.00-48 Points.

3. Silvano Alves, 85.5-85.50-43 Points.

4. Andrew Alvidrez, 81.25-81.25-38 Points.

Cooper Davis, 0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0.00

Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0.00

Mason Taylor, 0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0.00

Brady Oleson, 0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0.00

Luciano De Castro, 0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0.00 

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

PBR ZipRecruiter Capital City Classic

Charleston Civic Center – Charleston, W.Va.

Leaders (Round 1-2-3- Aggregate-Points)

1. Flavio Zivieri, 79.5-85-85.5-250.00-135.5 Points.

2. Josh Stepp, 83-86-0-169.00-93 Points.

3. Carlos Garcia, 0-85.5-0-85.50-54 Points.

4. Claudio Montanha Jr., 85-0-0-85.00-47 Points.

(tie). Brandon Ballard, 0-85-0-85.00-35.5 Points.

6. Hunter Ball, 84.5-0-0-84.50-25.16 Points.

(tie). Junio Quaresima, 0-84.5-0-84.50-22.66 Points.

(tie). Bennie Shetler, 84.5-0-0-84.50-25.16 Points.

9. Mason Moody, 0-84-0-84.00-17 Points.

(tie). Leonardo Lima, 84-0-0-84.00-19 Points.

11. Patterson Starcher, 82-0-0-82.00-14 Points.

(tie). Ramon de Lima, 82-0-0-82.00-14 Points.

13. Casey Coulter, 0-81.5-0-81.50-13 Points.

14. Stefan Tonita, 0-78-0-78.00-11 Points.

15. Storm Howard, 0-77-0-77.00-3 Points.

Justin Ethridge, 0-0-0-0.00

Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0-0.00

Francisco Morales, 0-0-0-0.00

Matt Allgood, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Jenks, 0-0-0-0.00

Alecio Ferreira da Costa, 0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Eagleburger, 0-0-0-0.00

Kyle Jones, 0-0-0-0.00

Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00

Dustin Martinez, 0-0-0-0.00

Trace Brown, 0-0-0-0.00

Hayden Harris, 0-0-0-0.00

Dylan Smith, 0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo de Oliveira, 0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00

Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00

Beau Caplinger, 0-0-0-0.00

Perry Schrock, 0-0-0-0.00

Anthony Hopen, 0-0-0-0.00

Brayden Knight, 0-0-0-0.00

Nick Goncalves, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Miller, 0-0-0-0.00

Keith Hall, 0-0-0-0.00

Isaiah Taylor, 0-0-0-0.00

PBR Unleash The Beast World Championship Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Andrew Alvidrez, 7, 2, 4, 428.00, $106,282.00

2. Jose Vitor Leme, 3, 2, 3, 340.50, $96,016.00

3. Cooper Davis, 8, 1, 1, 280.50, $61,379.33

4. Daniel Keeping, 8, 1, 2, 247.00, $57,687.33

5. Rafael Jose de Brito, 6, 0, 3, 236.00, $42,620.00

6. Thiago Salgado, 8, 0, 2, 227.50, $31,985.00

7. Mason Taylor, 8, 0, 1, 218.50, $28,648.00

8. Silvano Alves, 7, 0, 3, 212.00, $25,970.33

9. Dalton Kasel, 6, 1, 2, 210.50, $28,965.33

10. Eduardo Aparecido, 8, 0, 1, 189.50, $29,254.00

11. Jesse Petri, 8, 0, 2, 182.50, $29,469.00

12. Kaique Pacheco, 6, 0, 1, 175.50, $29,273.00

13. Boudreaux Campbell, 7, 0, 2, 159.00, $26,069.33

14. Brady Oleson, 7, 1, 1, 158.00, $45,380.33

15. Luciano De Castro, 7, 0, 1, 145.50, $21,982.67

16. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 8, 0, 1, 127.50, $15,186.00

17. Bob Mitchell, 7, 0, 1, 118.00, $13,563.00

18. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 3, 0, 1, 116.00, $17,766.67

19. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 6, 0, 1, 109.00, $8,610.00

20. Derek Kolbaba, 6, 0, 1, 106.00, $13,628.33

21. Colten Fritzlan, 7, 0, 1, 91.00, $7,487.00

22. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 7, 0, 0, 85.00, $4,455.00

22. Sandro Batista, 4, 0, 1, 85.00, $13,332.67

24. Eli Vastbinder, 7, 0, 1, 84.00, $12,005.00

25. Koltin Hevalow, 7, 0, 0, 76.50, $4,933.33

25. Braidy Randolph, 5, 0, 1, 76.50, $8,200.00

27. Tate Pollmeier, 4, 0, 0, 69.50, $8,697.00

28. Ezekiel Mitchell, 6, 0, 0, 68.00, $6,413.00

29. João Ricardo Vieira, 3, 0, 0, 62.00, $6,966.33

30. Chase Outlaw, 5, 0, 0, 58.00, $5,870.00

31. Casey Roberts, 6, 0, 0, 54.00, $4,150.00

32. Dener Barbosa, 5, 0, 0, 52.50, $1,000.00

33. Dakota Louis, 3, 0, 1, 51.50, $7,765.00

34. Wyatt Rogers, 7, 0, 0, 45.50, $3,000.00

35. Junior Patrik Souza, 6, 0, 0, 43.00, $1,000.00

36. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 7, 0, 0, 41.00, $810.00

37. Briggs Madsen, 3, 0, 0, 40.00, $6,080.00

38. Marcus Mast, 4, 0, 0, 39.50, $2,155.00

39. Vitor Losnake, 1, 0, 0, 37.00, $4,155.00

40. Alex Cerqueira, 2, 0, 0, 27.00, $1,500.00

41. João Henrique Lucas, 7, 0, 0, 26.00, $1,000.00

42. Adriano Salgado, 4, 0, 0, 21.00, $400.00

43. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 4, 0, 0, 16.50, $1,600.00

44. Conner Halverson, 1, 0, 0, 13.00, $450.00

44. Taylor Allen, 2, 0, 0, 13.00, $450.00

