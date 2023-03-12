PBR Unleash The Beast
PBR Brew City Classic
Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 89-81-89-259.00-135 Points.
2. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 86.5-0-89.5-176.00-92 Points.
3. Jose Vitor Leme, 87.5-87-0-174.50-69 Points.
4. Boudreaux Campbell, 0-87.5-86.75-174.25-55.5 Points.
5. Kyler Oliver, 86.5-87.25-0-173.75-47 Points.
6. Nick Tetz, 87-82-0-169.00-38.5 Points.
7. Mason Taylor, 84.25-84-0-168.25-26 Points.
8. Colten Fritzlan, 77-85.25-0-162.25-17 Points.
9. Dalton Kasel, 0-88.25-0-88.25-32 Points.
10. Tyler Manor, 0-87.5-0-87.50-19.5 Points.
11. Rafael Jose de Brito, 87-0-0-87.00-17.5 Points.
12. Daniel Keeping, 86.5-0-0-86.50-14 Points.
13. Ramon de Lima, 0-86.25-0-86.25-14 Points.
14. Sandro Batista, 85.75-0-0-85.75-12 Points.
(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 0-85.75-0-85.75-13 Points.
16. Dener Barbosa, 85-0-0-85.00-11 Points.
17. Dakota Louis, 84.75-0-0-84.75-10 Points.
18. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 84-0-0-84.00-8 Points.
Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00
Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00
João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00
Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0.00
Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0.00
Braidy Randolph, 0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0.00
Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0.00
Michael Lane, 0-0-0-0.00
PBR Unleash The Beast world standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 13, 3, 8, 734.00, $180,565.00
2. Kaique Pacheco, 16, 3, 6, 662.50, $151,006.67
3. Dalton Kasel, 16, 4, 6, 640.50, $136,569.33
4. Andrew Alvidrez, 16, 2, 5, 559.50, $125,005.00
5. Cooper Davis, 15, 1, 3, 444.50, $83,835.33
6. Boudreaux Campbell, 17, 0, 5, 424.00, $76,147.00
7. Rafael Jose de Brito, 15, 1, 4, 399.50, $89,465.00
8. Daniel Keeping, 14, 2, 3, 387.50, $101,853.33
9. Luciano De Castro, 16, 0, 3, 339.50, $51,314.67
10. Dener Barbosa, 12, 0, 2, 303.00, $40,803.00
11. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 16, 0, 2, 291.50, $42,851.00
11. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 10, 0, 3, 291.50, $50,118.33
13. Thiago Salgado, 14, 0, 3, 277.50, $36,385.00
14. Jesse Petri, 18, 0, 3, 268.50, $40,869.00
15. Eduardo Aparecido, 15, 0, 1, 268.00, $38,440.00
16. Mason Taylor, 15, 0, 1, 264.50, $32,948.00
17. Silvano Alves, 17, 0, 3, 250.00, $29,770.33
18. João Ricardo Vieira, 11, 0, 3, 249.00, $36,188.33
19. Eli Vastbinder, 13, 1, 2, 210.00, $54,726.00
20. Tate Pollmeier, 10, 0, 2, 200.00, $28,990.33
21. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 14, 0, 1, 189.50, $28,912.00
22. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 13, 0, 1, 189.00, $15,913.33
23. Brady Oleson, 11, 1, 1, 167.00, $45,380.33
24. Sandro Batista, 12, 0, 2, 166.50, $21,114.67
25. Jess Lockwood, 4, 0, 2, 159.00, $32,875.67
26. Kyler Oliver, 9, 0, 3, 156.00, $22,537.00
27. Koltin Hevalow, 15, 0, 0, 154.50, $13,896.33
28. Casey Roberts, 12, 0, 1, 149.00, $33,136.00
29. Derek Kolbaba, 10, 0, 1, 143.50, $18,983.33
30. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 15, 0, 0, 143.00, $10,098.33
31. Bob Mitchell, 11, 0, 1, 135.00, $15,163.00
32. Braidy Randolph, 12, 0, 1, 130.50, $9,650.00
33. Ramon de Lima, 6, 0, 1, 118.50, $10,273.00
34. Colten Fritzlan, 10, 0, 1, 108.00, $9,387.00
35. Austin Richardson, 6, 0, 1, 106.50, $17,068.00
36. Ezekiel Mitchell, 14, 0, 0, 97.50, $7,238.00
37. Marcus Mast, 9, 0, 0, 96.50, $9,445.00
38. Chase Outlaw, 11, 0, 0, 92.50, $7,970.00
39. Wyatt Rogers, 15, 0, 0, 81.00, $4,555.00
40. Flavio Zivieri, 6, 0, 1, 64.00, $12,090.00
41. Tyler Manor, 4, 0, 0, 63.50, $9,723.00
42. Dakota Louis, 6, 0, 1, 61.50, $8,165.00
43. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 10, 0, 0, 61.00, $4,985.00
44. Alex Cerqueira, 7, 0, 0, 53.00, $3,775.00
45. João Henrique Lucas, 9, 0, 0, 44.00, $3,300.00
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
PBR Dayton Rumble
Nutter Center – Dayton, Ohio
Placers (Round 1-2-Aggregate-Points)
1. Dalton Rudman, 87-86-173.00-118 Points.
2. Brandon Chambers [1], 83.5-87-170.50-83.5 Points.
3. Carlos Garcia, 82.5-87.5-170.00-78 Points.
4. Alex Marcilio, 87-0-87.00-40 Points.
(tie). Lane Lasley, 87-0-87.00-40 Points.
6. Trace Brown [1], 83.5-0-83.50-27.5 Points.
7. Dakota Warnken, 81-0-81.00-19 Points.
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
PBR Kubota Classic
Cross Insurance Center – Bangor, Maine
Placers (Round 1-2-3-4-Aggregate-Points)
1. Dakota Eagleburger, 81.5-83-0-87.5-252.00-160 Points.
2. Dustin Martinez, 87.5-0-87.5-0-175.00-114 Points.
3. Vitor Losnake, 87-0-83.5-0-170.50-79 Points.
4. Garrett Jones, 87.5-81-0-0-168.50-66 Points.
5. Justin Bates, 83-84.5-0-0-167.50-66 Points.
6. Dawson Branton, 0-80-86-0-166.00-51 Points.
7. Jeffrey Ramagos, 84-78.5-0-0-162.50-34 Points.
8. Keith Hall, 0-81.5-0-0-81.50-25 Points.
9. Jake Morinec, 0-0-62-0-62.00-13 Points.
