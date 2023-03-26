Professional Bull Riders
Unleash The Beast – PBR Ty Murray Invitational, presented by The Downs Racetrack & Casino
The Pit -Albuquerque, N.M.
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Colten Fritzlan, 0-87.25-85-0-172.25-109.5 Points.
2. Kaique Pacheco, 0-84.5-86.75-0-171.25-74 Points.
3. Silvano Alves, 0-0-89.5-0-89.50-64 Points.
4. Dalton Kasel, 0-88.75-0-0-88.75-39.66 Points.
(tie). Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-88.75-0-88.75-34.66 Points.
(tie). Flavio Zivieri, 0-88.75-0-0-88.75-39.66 Points.
7. Marcus Mast, 0-88.25-0-0-88.25-23 Points.
8. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-88-0-0-88.00-21 Points.
9. Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-87.75-0-87.75-21 Points.
10. Josh Frost, 0-87.25-0-0-87.25-16.5 Points.
11. Cassio Dias, 0-86.25-0-0-86.25-14 Points.
12. Braidy Randolph, 0-85.75-0-0-85.75-11.5 Points.
(tie). Nick Tetz, 0-85.75-0-0-85.75-11.5 Points.
14. Chase Dougherty, 0-85.5-0-0-85.50-10 Points.
15. João Ricardo Vieira, 0-85.25-0-0-85.25-9 Points.
16. Dener Barbosa, 0-0-83.75-0-83.75-14 Points.
(tie). Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-83.75-0-0-83.75-8 Points.
18. Dalton Rudman, 0-83.25-0-0-83.25-8 Points.
19. Adriano Salgado, 0-70-0-0-70.00
Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Ramon de Lima, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Aaron Williams, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dustin Martinez, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Eagleburger, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Leonardo Lima, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Jaxton Mortensen, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Bill Henry, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Junio Quaresima, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Brandon Chambers, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Davi Henrique de Lima, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Robbie Taylor Jr., 0-0-0-0-0.00
Kyle Jones, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Garrett Jones, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Ray Mayo, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Brandon McDowell, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Guilherme Valleiras, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour – Oakland Classic
Oakland, Calif.
Placers, Round 1-2-Aggregate-Points
1. Brady Turgeon, 82.5-85.5-168.00-131 Points.
2. Zane Cook, 81.5-85-166.50-84.5 Points.
3. Joe Alejos, 82.5-0-82.50-59 Points.
4. Dalton Rudman, 81.5-0-81.50-37.5 Points.
5. Travis Wimberley, 81-0-81.00-32 Points.