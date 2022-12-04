PBR Unleash The Beast

St. Louis Invitational

St. Louis

Event Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)

1. Cooper Davis, 86.75-89-91.75-267.50-142 Points.

2. Luciano De Castro, 87-82.75-90-259.75-93 Points.

3. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 85.25-82.25-87.25-254.75-75 Points.

4. Silvano Alves, 90-87-0-177.00-63 Points.

5. Daniel Keeping, 84.75-89.75-0-174.50-58 Points.

6. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 84.5-85-0-169.50-33 Points.

7. Braidy Randolph, 78.5-88.75-0-167.25-22.5 Points.

8. Bob Mitchell, 82-84.25-0-166.25-22 Points.

9. Junior Patrik Souza, 83.75-82.25-0-166.00-23 Points.

10. João Henrique Lucas, 76.5-81.75-0-158.25-10 Points.

11. Derek Kolbaba, 0-88.75-0-88.75-17.5 Points.

12. Dalton Kasel, 88.5-0-0-88.50-18 Points.

13. Thiago Salgado, 0-87.5-0-87.50-14.5 Points.

(tie). Marcus Mast, 0-87.5-0-87.50-14.5 Points.

15. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87.25-0-0-87.25-17 Points.

16. Mason Taylor, 0-86.75-0-86.75-12 Points.

17. Casey Roberts, 0-86.25-0-86.25-11 Points.

18. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-85.75-0-85.75-10 Points.

19. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 82.75-0-0-82.75-10 Points.

20. Matt Triplett, 0-81.25-0-81.25-8 Points.

21. Wyatt Rogers, 80-0-0-80.00

22. Sandro Batista, 72.5-0-0-72.50

Brady Oleson, 0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00

Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00

Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0-0.00

Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00

Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00

Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0.00

Briggs Madsen, 0-0-0-0.00

