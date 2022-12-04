PBR Unleash The Beast
St. Louis Invitational
St. Louis
Event Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Cooper Davis, 86.75-89-91.75-267.50-142 Points.
2. Luciano De Castro, 87-82.75-90-259.75-93 Points.
3. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 85.25-82.25-87.25-254.75-75 Points.
4. Silvano Alves, 90-87-0-177.00-63 Points.
5. Daniel Keeping, 84.75-89.75-0-174.50-58 Points.
6. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 84.5-85-0-169.50-33 Points.
7. Braidy Randolph, 78.5-88.75-0-167.25-22.5 Points.
8. Bob Mitchell, 82-84.25-0-166.25-22 Points.
9. Junior Patrik Souza, 83.75-82.25-0-166.00-23 Points.
10. João Henrique Lucas, 76.5-81.75-0-158.25-10 Points.
11. Derek Kolbaba, 0-88.75-0-88.75-17.5 Points.
12. Dalton Kasel, 88.5-0-0-88.50-18 Points.
13. Thiago Salgado, 0-87.5-0-87.50-14.5 Points.
(tie). Marcus Mast, 0-87.5-0-87.50-14.5 Points.
15. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 87.25-0-0-87.25-17 Points.
16. Mason Taylor, 0-86.75-0-86.75-12 Points.
17. Casey Roberts, 0-86.25-0-86.25-11 Points.
18. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-85.75-0-85.75-10 Points.
19. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 82.75-0-0-82.75-10 Points.
20. Matt Triplett, 0-81.25-0-81.25-8 Points.
21. Wyatt Rogers, 80-0-0-80.00
22. Sandro Batista, 72.5-0-0-72.50
Brady Oleson, 0-0-0-0.00
Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00
Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0-0.00
Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00
Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00
Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0.00
Briggs Madsen, 0-0-0-0.00
