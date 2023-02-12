Professional Bull Riders
PBR Unleash The Beast
Express Ranches Classic
BOK Center – Tulsa, Okla.
Leaders (Rounds 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Eli Vastbinder, 85.25-87.75-90.5-263.50-126 Points.
2. Kaique Pacheco, 82.5-85-88.75-256.25-86.5 Points.
3. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 82.75-68.75-90.25-241.75-66 Points.
4. Kyler Oliver, 0-89.25-92-181.25-78 Points.
5. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75-88.25-0-177.00-51.5 Points.
6. Dener Barbosa, 86.25-86.25-0-172.50-40 Points.
7. Austin Richardson, 89.75-0-0-89.75-34 Points.
8. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 89-0-0-89.00-23 Points.
9. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-88.25-0-88.25-21.5 Points.
10. João Henrique Lucas, 0-88-0-88.00-18 Points.
11. Afonso Quintino, 87.5-0-0-87.50-17 Points.
12. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 86.5-0-0-86.50-15 Points.
13. Braidy Randolph, 85.75-0-0-85.75-13 Points.
14. Dalton Kasel, 0-85.5-0-85.50-13 Points.
15. Ramon de Lima, 0-84.75-0-84.75-11 Points.
16. Luciano De Castro, 84.25-0-0-84.25-11 Points.
17. Rafael Jose de Brito, 82.5-0-0-82.50-8.5 Points.
Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0.00
Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00
Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00
Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00
Casey Roberts, 0-0-0-0.00
Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00
Sandro Batista, 0-0-0-0.00
Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00
Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00
Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00
Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0.00
Casey Coulter, 0-0-0-0.00
Caden Bunch, 0-0-0-0.00
PBR Unleash The Beast standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 35, 3, 7, 645.50, $311,925.67
2. Andrew Alvidrez, 38, 2, 4, 478.50, $154,955.88
3. Kaique Pacheco, 48, 2, 4, 455.00, $334,111.90
4. Cooper Davis, 28, 1, 3, 396.00, $112,237.85
5. Daniel Keeping, 27, 2, 3, 361.50, $157,035.90
6. Dalton Kasel, 38, 2, 4, 330.50, $125,482.00
7. Thiago Salgado, 39, 0, 3, 277.50, $65,896.35
8. Jesse Petri, 21, 0, 3, 268.50, $59,048.95
9. Rafael Jose de Brito, 32, 0, 3, 244.50, $112,428.27
10. Luciano De Castro, 48, 0, 2, 238.00, $184,596.93
11. Eduardo Aparecido, 39, 0, 1, 233.00, $133,201.11
12. Boudreaux Campbell, 40, 0, 3, 227.00, $88,552.10
13. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 30, 0, 2, 224.50, $114,897.63
14. Silvano Alves, 33, 0, 3, 220.00, $203,123.88
15. Mason Taylor, 46, 0, 1, 218.50, $99,504.34
16. Eli Vastbinder, 40, 1, 2, 210.00, $140,697.41
17. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 26, 0, 2, 199.50, $72,918.52
18. Brady Oleson, 20, 1, 1, 167.00, $81,335.00
19. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 22, 0, 1, 149.50, $34,040.89
20. Casey Roberts, 35, 0, 1, 149.00, $84,639.98
21. Tate Pollmeier, 21, 0, 1, 144.50, $52,644.40
22. Derek Kolbaba, 43, 0, 1, 143.50, $97,413.97
23. Bob Mitchell, 37, 0, 1, 135.00, $56,821.33
24. João Ricardo Vieira, 27, 0, 1, 132.00, $75,834.42
25. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 24, 0, 0, 130.00, $70,542.66
26. Dener Barbosa, 8, 0, 0, 125.00, $21,775.00
27. Koltin Hevalow, 30, 0, 0, 119.50, $45,629.67
28. Braidy Randolph, 29, 0, 1, 111.50, $72,856.18
29. Kyler Oliver, 17, 0, 2, 109.00, $48,708.67
30. Jess Lockwood, 2, 0, 1, 102.00, $32,079.67
31. Sandro Batista, 32, 0, 1, 96.00, $54,372.49
32. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 34, 0, 0, 95.00, $46,668.67
33. Colten Fritzlan, 29, 0, 1, 91.00, $75,681.17
34. Austin Richardson, 24, 0, 1, 81.00, $70,851.33
35. Marcus Mast, 39, 0, 0, 79.50, $52,326.67
36. Ezekiel Mitchell, 34, 0, 0, 76.00, $61,090.78
37. Ramon de Lima, 32, 0, 1, 73.50, $66,208.92
38. Wyatt Rogers, 11, 0, 0, 66.50, $3,450.00
39. Chase Outlaw, 26, 0, 0, 66.00, $49,640.70
40. Flavio Zivieri, 3, 0, 1, 64.00, $11,690.00
41. Alex Cerqueira, 6, 0, 0, 53.00, $3,375.00
42. Dakota Louis, 16, 0, 1, 51.50, $43,048.33
43. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 12, 0, 0, 47.00, $26,950.11
44. João Henrique Lucas, 31, 0, 0, 44.00, $149,041.49
44. Tyler Manor, 2, 0, 0, 44.00, $6,500.00
PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
PBR Boot Barn Reading Invitational
Santander Arena – Reading, Pa.
Placers (Rounds 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Grayson Cole, 85.5-86.5-0-172.00-116 Points.
2. Brandon Davis, 84.5-85-0-169.50-83 Points.
3. Dylan Smith, 84.5-83-0-167.50-66.5 Points.
4. Claudio Montanha Jr., 82.5-82-0-164.50-40 Points.
5. Beau Caplinger, 79.5-76.5-0-156.00-31 Points.
6. Michael Lane, 0-87-0-87.00-40 Points.
7. Quentin Vaught, 86-0-0-86.00-34 Points.
8. Jake Morinec, 0-85-0-85.00-21.5 Points.
9. Carlos Garcia, 0-84-0-84.00-19 Points.
10. Hunter Ball, 83.5-0-0-83.50-17 Points.
11. Cody McCandless, 0-81-0-81.00-13 Points.
12. Dakota Warnken, 80-0-0-80.00-13 Points.
13. Zane Cook, 76.5-0-0-76.50-3 Points.
