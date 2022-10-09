Professional Bull Riders Team Series
PBR Rattler Days
at Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 7-9
Fort Worth team standings: 1. Texas Rattlers, 3-0-0-7; 2. Kansas City Outlaws, 3-0-0-5; 3. Austin Gamblers, 2-1-0-8; 4. Oklahoma Freedom, 2-1-0-1; 5. Missouri Thunder, 1-2-0-4; 6. Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-2-0-2.5; 7. Carolina Cowboys, 0-3-0-6; 8. Nashville Stampede, 0-3-0-2.5.
Season standings: 1. Oklahoma Freedom, 15-10-0-36; 2. Carolina Cowboys, 14-11-0-65; 3. Arizona Ridge Riders, 13-11-1-28.5; 4. Austin Gamblers, 13-12-0-57.5; 5. Texas Rattlers, 13-12-0-40; 6. Missouri Thunder, 12-13-0-37; 7. Kansas City Outlaws, 12-13-0-31.5; 8. Nashville Stampede, 5-19-1-28.5.
NOTE: The final regular-season event will be in Glendale, Ariz., Oct. 14-16.
