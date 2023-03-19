Professional Bull Riders
Unleash The Beast
Union Home Mortgage Invitational
Smoothie King Center – New Orleans
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Jesse Petri, 87.75-86.25-0-174.00-113.5 Points.
2. Kyler Oliver, 86-86.5-0-172.50-79 Points.
3. Jose Vitor Leme, 72.5-88.5-0-161.00-64 Points.
4. Dalton Kasel, 90-0-0-90.00-50 Points.
5. Nick Tetz, 88-0-0-88.00-35 Points.
6. Andrew Alvidrez, 87.25-0-0-87.25-24.5 Points.
(tie). Ezekiel Mitchell, 87.25-0-0-87.25-24.5 Points.
8. João Ricardo Vieira, 86.5-0-0-86.50-18 Points.
(tie). Ramon de Lima, 86.5-0-0-86.50-18 Points.
10. Boudreaux Campbell, 0-86.25-0-86.25-18 Points.
(tie). Colten Fritzlan, 86.25-0-0-86.25-13.5 Points.
12. Cooper Davis, 85.5-0-0-85.50-9.5 Points.
(tie). Eli Vastbinder, 85.5-0-0-85.50-9.5 Points.
14. Marcus Mast, 0-84.25-0-84.25-15 Points.
15. Rafael Jose de Brito, 84-0-0-84.00-8 Points.
(tie). Dener Barbosa, 84-0-0-84.00-8 Points.
17. Eduardo Aparecido, 82.25-0-0-82.25-8 Points.
18. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 82-0-0-82.00-8 Points.
Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0.00
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00
Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0.00
Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0.00
Sandro Batista, 0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0.00
Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0.00
Braidy Randolph, 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0.00
Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0.00
Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00
Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0.00
Chase Wimer, 0-0-0-0.00
Unleash The Beast World Championship Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 14, 3, 9, 798.00, $193,435.00
2. Dalton Kasel, 17, 4, 7, 690.50, $145,241.33
3. Kaique Pacheco, 17, 3, 6, 662.50, $151,406.67
4. Andrew Alvidrez, 17, 2, 5, 584.00, $128,310.00
5. Cooper Davis, 16, 1, 3, 454.00, $84,335.33
6. Boudreaux Campbell, 18, 0, 5, 442.00, $79,037.00
7. Rafael Jose de Brito, 16, 1, 4, 407.50, $89,865.00
8. Daniel Keeping, 15, 2, 3, 387.50, $102,253.33
9. Jesse Petri, 19, 1, 4, 382.00, $82,659.00
10. Luciano De Castro, 16, 0, 3, 339.50, $51,314.67
11. Dener Barbosa, 13, 0, 2, 311.00, $41,203.00
12. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 11, 0, 3, 299.50, $50,518.33
13. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 17, 0, 2, 291.50, $43,251.00
14. Thiago Salgado, 14, 0, 3, 277.50, $36,385.00
15. Eduardo Aparecido, 16, 0, 1, 276.00, $38,840.00
16. João Ricardo Vieira, 12, 0, 3, 267.00, $37,963.33
17. Mason Taylor, 16, 0, 1, 264.50, $33,348.00
18. Silvano Alves, 18, 0, 3, 250.00, $30,170.33
19. Kyler Oliver, 10, 0, 4, 235.00, $40,873.00
20. Eli Vastbinder, 14, 1, 2, 219.50, $55,226.00
21. Tate Pollmeier, 11, 0, 2, 200.00, $29,390.33
22. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 14, 0, 1, 189.50, $28,912.00
23. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 13, 0, 1, 189.00, $15,913.33
24. Brady Oleson, 11, 1, 1, 167.00, $45,380.33
25. Sandro Batista, 13, 0, 2, 166.50, $21,514.67
26. Jess Lockwood, 4, 0, 2, 159.00, $32,875.67
27. Koltin Hevalow, 16, 0, 0, 154.50, $14,296.33
28. Casey Roberts, 12, 0, 1, 149.00, $33,136.00
29. Derek Kolbaba, 11, 0, 1, 143.50, $19,383.33
30. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 16, 0, 0, 143.00, $10,498.33
31. Ramon de Lima, 7, 0, 1, 136.50, $12,048.00
32. Bob Mitchell, 11, 0, 1, 135.00, $15,163.00
33. Braidy Randolph, 13, 0, 1, 130.50, $10,050.00
34. Ezekiel Mitchell, 15, 0, 0, 122.00, $10,543.00
35. Colten Fritzlan, 11, 0, 1, 121.50, $10,787.00
36. Marcus Mast, 10, 0, 0, 111.50, $10,545.00
37. Austin Richardson, 6, 0, 1, 106.50, $17,068.00
38. Chase Outlaw, 12, 0, 0, 92.50, $8,370.00
39. Wyatt Rogers, 15, 0, 0, 81.00, $4,555.00
40. Nick Tetz, 3, 0, 1, 73.50, $10,246.00
41. Flavio Zivieri, 7, 0, 1, 64.00, $12,490.00
42. Tyler Manor, 5, 0, 0, 63.50, $10,123.00
43. Dakota Louis, 6, 0, 1, 61.50, $8,165.00
44. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 10, 0, 0, 61.00, $4,985.00
45. Alex Cerqueira, 7, 0, 0, 53.00, $3,775.00
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.