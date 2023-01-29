agate Scoreboard: Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast results Jan 29, 2023 Jan 29, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Professional Bull Riders Unleash The BeastZipRecruiter Invitational, presented by AriatGainbridge Field House, Indianapolis Leaders (Round 1-2-3, Aggregate, Points)1. Daniel Keeping, 87.75-88.75-0-176.50-114.5 Points.2. Casey Roberts, 87-0-88-175.00-95 Points.3. Tate Pollmeier, 88.25-86.5-0-174.75-75 Points.4. Austin Richardson, 82.5-89.25-0-171.75-47 Points.5. Kyler Oliver, 77.5-87.5-0-165.00-31 Points.6. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 83-81-0-164.00-30 Points.7. João Ricardo Vieira, 83.5-72.5-0-156.00-17 Points.8. Marcus Mast, 0-89.5-0-89.50-33 Points.9. Jose Vitor Leme, 0-88.75-0-88.75-20.5 Points.10. Boudreaux Campbell, 0-88.25-0-88.25-17 Points.11. Koltin Hevalow, 0-87-0-87.00-14 Points.12. Derek Kolbaba, 86.75-0-0-86.75-15.5 Points.(tie). Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 86.75-0-0-86.75-15.5 Points.14. Andrew Alvidrez, 86.5-0-0-86.50-14 Points.(tie). Luciano De Castro, 0-86.5-0-86.50-11 Points.(tie). Chase Dougherty, 0-86.5-0-86.50-11 Points.17. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-86.25-0-86.25-9 Points.(tie). Alex Cerqueira, 86.25-0-0-86.25-13 Points. 19. Chase Outlaw, 0-85.75-0-85.75-8 Points.20. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-85-0-85.00-8 Points.21. Braidy Randolph, 0-84.75-0-84.75-8 Points.22. Kaique Pacheco, 0-84-0-84.00-8 Points.23. Eduardo Aparecido, 83.75-0-0-83.75-12 Points.24. Brady Oleson, 82.75-0-0-82.75-9 Points.25. Silvano Alves, 81.75-0-0-81.75-8 Points.Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-0-0.00Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0.00Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0.00Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0.00Sandro Batista, 0-0-0-0.00Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0.00Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0.00Hunter Ball, 0-0-0-0.00Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Pbr Professional Bull Riders Pbr Unleash The Beast Unleash The Beast Rodeo Bull Riding Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State women complete 17-point comeback against Sacramento State Montana Grizzlies salvage season with win at Portland State after heart-to-heart talk Perfection: Helena Capital's Talon Marsh completes undefeated crosstown career as Bruins beat Bengals Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State
