agate Scoreboard: Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast results Feb 26, 2023

Professional Bull RidersUnleash The Beast – PBR SoCal ShowdownCrypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)1. Dalton Kasel, 90-89.75-0-179.75-127 Points.2. Boudreaux Campbell, 91.25-0-88-179.25-107 Points.3. Dener Barbosa, 86.25-85.25-0-171.50-64 Points.4. João Ricardo Vieira, 81-65-0-146.00-31 Points.5. Jess Lockwood, 0-88.25-0-88.25-35 Points.6. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 87.25-0-0-87.25-25.5 Points.(tie). Austin Richardson, 87.25-0-0-87.25-25.5 Points.8. Silvano Alves, 0-87-0-87.00-22 Points.9. Griffin Smeltzer, 86.5-0-0-86.50-19 Points.10. Cooper Davis, 0-86.25-0-86.25-17 Points.(tie). Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-86.25-0-86.25-17 Points.12. Andrew Alvidrez, 86-0-0-86.00-13 Points.13. Daniel Keeping, 85-0-0-85.00-12 Points.(tie). Sandro Batista, 0-85-0-85.00-12.5 Points.(tie). Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-85-0-85.00-12.5 Points.16. Ramon de Lima, 84.5-0-0-84.50-11 Points.17. Chase Outlaw, 83.5-0-0-83.50-10 Points. 18. Aaron Williams, 0-83.25-0-83.25-11 Points.19. Braidy Randolph, 82.75-0-0-82.75-9 Points.20. Kaique Pacheco, 82.5-0-0-82.50-8 Points.21. Luciano De Castro, 80.25-0-0-80.25-8 Points.22. Casey Roberts, 69-0-0-69.00Jose Vitor Leme, 0-0-0-0.00Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-0-0.00Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0.00Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0.00Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0.00Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0.00Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0.00Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0.00Clayton Sellars, 0-0-0-0.00Mason Moody, 0-0-0-0.00Elizmar Jeremias, 0-0-0-0.00
