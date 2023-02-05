PBR Unleash The Beast
PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic
Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, Calif.
Event Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Jose Vitor Leme, 0-85.5-89.5-87.5-262.50-139 Points.
2. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-83-86.5-89-258.50-89 Points.
3. Cooper Davis, 0-84.75-88.25-85.25-258.25-78.5 Points.
4. Ramon de Lima, 0-85-87.5-85.25-257.75-62.5 Points.
5. Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-89-90.25-179.25-64 Points.
6. Tyler Manor, 0-89-87.75-0-176.75-44 Points.
7. Jesse Petri, 0-89.75-85.75-0-175.50-43 Points.
8. Adriano Salgado, 0-82.75-83.75-0-166.50-21.5 Points.
9. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-88.75-0-88.75-19.5 Points.
(tie). Dener Barbosa, 0-0-88.75-0-88.75-19.5 Points.
11. Andrew Alvidrez, 0-87.25-0-0-87.25-18 Points.
12. Thiago Salgado, 0-0-86.75-0-86.75-12 Points.
(tie). Aaron Williams, 0-86.75-0-0-86.75-16 Points.
14. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-86.5-0-0-86.50-15 Points.
15. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-86.25-0-86.25-10 Points.
16. Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-85.25-0-85.25-8 Points.
17. Sandro Batista, 0-84-0-0-84.00-11 Points.
18. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-82.75-0-0-82.75-8.5 Points.
19. Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar, 0-81.5-0-0-81.50-8 Points.
20. Wyatt Rogers, 0-81-0-0-81.00-8 Points.
21. Marcus Mast, 0-78.5-0-0-78.50-7 Points.
22. Brady Oleson, 0-76.5-0-0-76.50
Kaique Pacheco, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Luciano De Castro, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Mason Taylor, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Casey Roberts, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Derek Kolbaba, 0-0-0-0-0.00
João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0.00
João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Conner Halverson, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Alex Marcilio, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Chase Dougherty, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dalton Rudman, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0.00
Casey Coulter, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Elijah Mora, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Dawson Branton, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Leonardo Lima, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Bill Henry, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Justin Ethridge, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Junio Quaresima, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Kyle Jones, 0-0-0-0-0.00
Ray Mayo, 0-0-0-0-0.00
