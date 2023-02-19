agate Scoreboard: Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast Tour results Feb 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PBR Unleash The Beast – PBR Kubota Emerald Chute OutMatthew Knight Arena -Eugene, Ore.1. Rafael Jose de Brito, 87-88-91-266.00-137.5 Points. 2. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 87.5-85.75-90.25-263.50-94.5 Points.3. Luciano De Castro, 86.75-80.75-89-256.50-69.5 Points.4. Andrew Alvidrez, 88.75-90.25-0-179.00-68 Points.5. Kaique Pacheco, 0-86-90.75-176.75-50.5 Points.6. Boudreaux Campbell, 87-85.25-0-172.25-34.5 Points.7. Koltin Hevalow, 85.5-84.5-0-170.00-22 Points.8. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 87.5-81-0-168.50-27 Points.9. Ramon de Lima, 80.5-81.5-0-162.00-20 Points.10. Cooper Davis, 0-89-0-89.00-19.5 Points.(tie). Chase Dougherty, 89-0-0-89.00-29.5 Points.12. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.25-0-0-88.25-16.5 Points.(tie). Chase Outlaw, 88.25-0-0-88.25-16.5 Points.14. Dalton Kasel, 0-87.75-0-87.75-16 Points.15. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 87.5-0-0-87.50-14 Points.16. Tate Pollmeier, 86.75-0-0-86.75-9.5 Points.17. Wyatt Rogers, 0-86-0-86.00-14.5 Points. 18. Conner Halverson, 0-85.75-0-85.75-12.5 Points.19. Braidy Randolph, 0-85-0-85.00-10 Points.20. Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-84.75-0-84.75-9 Points.21. Silvano Alves, 0-80.25-0-80.25-8 Points.22. Kyler Oliver, 0-67-0-67.00Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0.00Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0.00Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 0-0-0-0.00João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0.00Dener Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00Sandro Batista, 0-0-0-0.00Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0.00Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0.00Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0.00Aaron Williams, 0-0-0-0.00Casey Coulter, 0-0-0-0.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Pbr Professional Bull Riders Bull Riding Pbr Unleash The Beast Tour Unleash The Beast Rodeo Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State Bobcats complete sweep of Montana Grizzlies for first time since 2010 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State women hold off Montana for another home Brawl of the Wild win 'A great feeling': Helena High completes rare season sweep of Helena Capital Silky Smooth: Butte native Will Silk follows in his father's footsteps
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.