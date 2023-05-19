Professional Bull Riders
PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas
Through Round Five
Note: Round six is on Saturday
Leaders (Round 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-Aggregate-Points)
1. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-86-89.5-88-0-0-0-263.50-116 Points.
2. Braidy Randolph, 0-85.75-87.25-0-89.25-0-0-0-262.25-114 Points.
3. Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-90.5-0-89.25-0-0-0-179.75-135 Points.
4. Ramon de Lima, 87-0-88.75-0-0-0-0-0-175.75-80 Points.
5. Boudreaux Campbell, 84.75-0-90.25-0-0-0-0-0-175.00-71 Points.
6. Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-88.75-85.75-0-0-0-174.50-55 Points.
(tie). Joao Lucas Campos, 85-0-0-89.5-0-0-0-0-174.50-98 Points.
8. Colten Fritzlan, 0-86-86.75-0-0-0-0-0-172.75-68 Points.
(tie). Dawson Branton, 85-0-0-0-87.75-0-0-0-172.75-52 Points.
10. Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-91.5-0-0-0-91.50-89 Points.
11. Derek Kolbaba, 89.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.75-88 Points.
(tie). Austin Richardson, 0-89.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.75-88 Points.
13. Dalton Kasel, 0-0-89-0-0-0-0-0-89.00-44 Points.
(tie). Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0-89-0-0-0-89.00-40 Points.
(tie). Nick Tetz, 0-89-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.00-48 Points.
16. Jose Vitor Leme, 0-0-0-0-88.5-0-0-0-88.50-34 Points.
(tie). João Ricardo Vieira, 88.5-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-48 Points.
(tie). Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0-88.5-0-0-0-88.50-34 Points.
19. Chase Dougherty, 88.25-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.25-44 Points.
20. Cooper Davis, 0-0-88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-34 Points.
(tie). Lucas Divino, 0-0-88-0-0-0-0-0-88.00-34 Points.
22. Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-87.75-0-0-0-87.75-22 Points.
23. Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0-87.5-0-0-0-87.50-16 Points.
24. Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-86.25-0-0-0-86.25-13 Points.
25. Josh Frost, 0-0-0-0-86-0-0-0-86.00-12 Points.
26. Dener Barbosa, 85.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-85.75-36 Points.
27. Guilherme Valleiras, 0-0-0-0-84.75-0-0-0-84.75-10 Points.
(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-22 Points.
Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Brady Turgeon, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Aaron Williams, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Vitor Losnake, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Tyler Manor, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00
Unleash The Beast Standings
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Kaique Pacheco, 25, 3, 10, 980.00, $226,512.67
2. Jose Vitor Leme, 16, 3, 10, 940.00, $217,281.67
3. Dalton Kasel, 22, 4, 8, 792.66, $155,855.67
4. Andrew Alvidrez, 26, 2, 5, 704.00, $133,451.67
5. Rafael Jose de Brito, 26, 1, 7, 690.00, $126,205.81
6. Cooper Davis, 21, 2, 4, 679.50, $135,426.00
7. Boudreaux Campbell, 25, 0, 7, 671.66, $106,854.67
8. Dener Barbosa, 22, 2, 5, 661.83, $124,141.67
9. Eduardo Aparecido, 25, 1, 5, 595.50, $116,441.14
10. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 21, 0, 3, 459.50, $57,518.33
11. Jesse Petri, 28, 1, 4, 458.00, $87,558.14
12. Daniel Keeping, 24, 2, 3, 434.33, $110,253.33
13. João Ricardo Vieira, 21, 0, 4, 433.00, $55,944.33
14. Tate Pollmeier, 21, 0, 4, 405.25, $66,152.81
15. Ramon de Lima, 16, 1, 2, 374.50, $68,153.33
16. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 24, 0, 2, 343.25, $50,551.33
17. Braidy Randolph, 18, 0, 2, 341.00, $32,682.67
18. Luciano De Castro, 16, 0, 3, 339.50, $51,314.67
19. Colten Fritzlan, 20, 1, 2, 336.66, $58,017.48
20. Silvano Alves, 27, 0, 4, 327.00, $46,512.00
21. Chase Dougherty, 13, 1, 1, 296.83, $61,126.67
22. Kyler Oliver, 14, 0, 5, 283.00, $47,556.67
23. Thiago Salgado, 14, 0, 3, 277.50, $36,385.00
24. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 22, 1, 2, 274.50, $46,903.67
25. Mason Taylor, 16, 0, 1, 264.50, $33,348.00
26. Derek Kolbaba, 18, 0, 1, 250.00, $23,438.33
27. Austin Richardson, 12, 0, 2, 245.00, $25,578.67
27. Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, 0, 1, 245.00, $26,865.14
29. Eli Vastbinder, 23, 1, 2, 233.50, $59,226.00
30. Lucas Divino, 5, 0, 3, 200.50, $27,989.14
31. Guilherme Valleiras, 8, 1, 2, 197.00, $53,743.62
32. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 24, 0, 1, 194.00, $20,013.00
33. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 14, 0, 1, 189.00, $16,313.33
34. Koltin Hevalow, 24, 0, 0, 184.50, $16,696.33
35. Marcus Mast, 18, 0, 0, 180.50, $17,245.00
36. Brady Oleson, 11, 1, 1, 167.00, $45,380.33
37. Sandro Batista, 13, 0, 2, 166.50, $21,514.67
38. Jess Lockwood, 4, 0, 2, 159.00, $32,875.67
39. Wyatt Rogers, 22, 0, 0, 157.25, $15,245.95
40. Flavio Zivieri, 14, 0, 2, 156.66, $23,232.67
41. Casey Roberts, 12, 0, 1, 149.00, $33,136.00
42. Brady Turgeon, 7, 0, 2, 136.00, $21,476.00
43. Bob Mitchell, 11, 0, 1, 135.00, $15,163.00
44. Nick Tetz, 10, 0, 1, 133.00, $12,946.00
45. Chase Outlaw, 20, 0, 1, 131.50, $19,955.14