RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo
Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10
Bareback: First round: 1. Cole Reiner, 87.5, $5,080; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $3,849; 3. Kaycee Feild, 86, $2,771; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Trenten Montero, 85.5, $1,462 each; 6. Taylor Broussard, 85, $770. Second round leaders: 1. Kody Lamb, 87; 2. (tie) Logan Corbett and Richmond Champion, 86 each; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 85; 5. Craig Wisehart, 84; 6. Jamie Howlett, 82.5. Average leaders: 1. Richmond Champion, 171.5 points on two head; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 167.5; 3. Jamie Howlett, 163.5; 4. Morgan Wilde, 162.5; 5. Craig Wisehart, 161; 6. Trenten Montero, 159.5; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $5,111; 2. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Kalane Anders, 4.0, $3,330 each; 4. Scott Guenthner, 4.4, $1,859; 5. (tie) Talon Roseland and Marc Joiner, 4.6, $929 each. Second round leaders: 1. Jesse Brown, 4.7; 2. Scott Guenthner, 4.9; 3. Marc Joiner, 5.4; 4. A.J. Williams, 6.9; 5. Curtis Cassidy, 7.3; 6. Kyle Eike, 9.2. Average leaders: 1. Jesse Brown, 8.4 seconds on two head; 2. Scott Guenthner, 9.3; 3. Marc Joiner, 10.0; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 13.0; 5. Kyle Eike, 15.9; 6. Cody Moore, 20.2; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 4.8, $5,080 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $3,849; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3, $2,771; 4. Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 5.4, $1,847; 5. (tie) Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler and Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.9, $924 each. Second round leaders: 1. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 4.9; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.1; 3. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 5.3; 4. (tie) Zane Kilgus/Scot Brown and Cooper Bruce/Reed Boos, 6.1 each; 6. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 7.2. Average leaders: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 10.3 seconds on two head; 2. Cooper Bruce/Reed Boos, 12.2; 3. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 13.1; 4. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 14.8; 5. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 15.0; 6. Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 16.5; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Ryder Wright, 89.5, $5,111; 2. Kade Bruno, 86.5, $3,872; 3. Cody DeMoss, 85.5, $2,788; 4. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jake Finlay, 83.5, $1,471 each; 6. Jake Watson, 82, $774. Second round leaders: 1. Kade Bruno, 87.5; 2. Cody DeMoss, 87; 3. Spencer Wright, 84.5; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Travis Nelson, 83 each; 6. Trey Watts, 78. Average leaders: 1. Kade Bruno, 174 points on two head; 2. Cody DeMoss, 172.5; 3. Spencer Wright, 168; 4. Wyatt Casper, 163.5; 5. Jake Finlay, 160.5; 6. Karson Mebane, 152; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.6, $5,080; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.1, $3,849; 3. Taylor Santos, 8.3, $2,771; 4. (tie) Andrew Burks and Trey Young, 8.9, $1,462 each; 6. Haven Meged, 9.0, $770. Second round leaders: 1. Trey Young, 7.7; 2. Marty Yates, 7.9; 3. Tom Crouse, 8.6; 4. J.R. Myers, 8.7; 5. Andrew Burks, 8.8; 6. Luke Jeffries, 9.2. Average leaders: 1. Trey Young, 16.6 seconds on two head; 2. Hunter Herrin, 17.5; 3. Andrew Burks, 17.7; 4. Luke Jeffries, 18.4; 5. Haven Meged, 20.9; 6. Jase Staudt, 22.4; no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Tarryn Lee, 14.80, $5,049; 2. Kelley Carrington, 14.92, $3,825; 3. Lacinda Rose, 15.01, $2,754; 4. Shelley Morgan, 15.04, $1,836; 5. Amberleigh Moore, 15.08, $1,071; 6. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.18, $765. Second round leaders: 1. Jessica Routier, 14.74; 2. Tarryn Lee, 14.76; 3. Jessie Telford, 14.79; 4. Erin Williams, 15.02; 5. Lake Mehalic, 15.09; 6. Kelley Carrington, 15.14. Average leaders: 1. Tarryn Lee, 29.56 seconds on two head; 2. Jessie Telford, 30.05; 3. Kelley Carrington, 30.06; 4. Jessica Routier, 30.08; 5. Lacinda Rose, 30.20; 6. Lake Mehalic, 30.28; no other qualified runs.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Trey Benton III, 85, $5,202; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.5, $3,978; 3. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5, $2,907; 4. Dillon Tyner, 76.5, $1,989; 5. JC Mortensen, 63, $1,224; no other qualified rides. Second round leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 84.5; 2. Creek Young, 83.5; 3. Parker Breding, 75; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 169.5 points on two head; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.5 on one head; 3. Creek Young, 83.5; 4. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5; 5. Dillon Tyner, 76.5; 6. Parker Breding, 75; no other qualified rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.