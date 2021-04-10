RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo

Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10

Bareback: First round: 1. Cole Reiner, 87.5, $5,080; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $3,849; 3. Kaycee Feild, 86, $2,771; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Trenten Montero, 85.5, $1,462 each; 6. Taylor Broussard, 85, $770. Second round leaders: 1. Kody Lamb, 87; 2. (tie) Logan Corbett and Richmond Champion, 86 each; 4. Garrett Shadbolt, 85; 5. Craig Wisehart, 84; 6. Jamie Howlett, 82.5. Average leaders: 1. Richmond Champion, 171.5 points on two head; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 167.5; 3. Jamie Howlett, 163.5; 4. Morgan Wilde, 162.5; 5. Craig Wisehart, 161; 6. Trenten Montero, 159.5; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $5,111; 2. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Kalane Anders, 4.0, $3,330 each; 4. Scott Guenthner, 4.4, $1,859; 5. (tie) Talon Roseland and Marc Joiner, 4.6, $929 each. Second round leaders: 1. Jesse Brown, 4.7; 2. Scott Guenthner, 4.9; 3. Marc Joiner, 5.4; 4. A.J. Williams, 6.9; 5. Curtis Cassidy, 7.3; 6. Kyle Eike, 9.2. Average leaders: 1. Jesse Brown, 8.4 seconds on two head; 2. Scott Guenthner, 9.3; 3. Marc Joiner, 10.0; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 13.0; 5. Kyle Eike, 15.9; 6. Cody Moore, 20.2; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 4.8, $5,080 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $3,849; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3, $2,771; 4. Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 5.4, $1,847; 5. (tie) Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler and Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.9, $924 each. Second round leaders: 1. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 4.9; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.1; 3. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 5.3; 4. (tie) Zane Kilgus/Scot Brown and Cooper Bruce/Reed Boos, 6.1 each; 6. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 7.2. Average leaders: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 10.3 seconds on two head; 2. Cooper Bruce/Reed Boos, 12.2; 3. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 13.1; 4. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 14.8; 5. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 15.0; 6. Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 16.5; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Ryder Wright, 89.5, $5,111; 2. Kade Bruno, 86.5, $3,872; 3. Cody DeMoss, 85.5, $2,788; 4. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jake Finlay, 83.5, $1,471 each; 6. Jake Watson, 82, $774. Second round leaders: 1. Kade Bruno, 87.5; 2. Cody DeMoss, 87; 3. Spencer Wright, 84.5; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Travis Nelson, 83 each; 6. Trey Watts, 78. Average leaders: 1. Kade Bruno, 174 points on two head; 2. Cody DeMoss, 172.5; 3. Spencer Wright, 168; 4. Wyatt Casper, 163.5; 5. Jake Finlay, 160.5; 6. Karson Mebane, 152; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.6, $5,080; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.1, $3,849; 3. Taylor Santos, 8.3, $2,771; 4. (tie) Andrew Burks and Trey Young, 8.9, $1,462 each; 6. Haven Meged, 9.0, $770. Second round leaders: 1. Trey Young, 7.7; 2. Marty Yates, 7.9; 3. Tom Crouse, 8.6; 4. J.R. Myers, 8.7; 5. Andrew Burks, 8.8; 6. Luke Jeffries, 9.2. Average leaders: 1. Trey Young, 16.6 seconds on two head; 2. Hunter Herrin, 17.5; 3. Andrew Burks, 17.7; 4. Luke Jeffries, 18.4; 5. Haven Meged, 20.9; 6. Jase Staudt, 22.4; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Tarryn Lee, 14.80, $5,049; 2. Kelley Carrington, 14.92, $3,825; 3. Lacinda Rose, 15.01, $2,754; 4. Shelley Morgan, 15.04, $1,836; 5. Amberleigh Moore, 15.08, $1,071; 6. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.18, $765. Second round leaders: 1. Jessica Routier, 14.74; 2. Tarryn Lee, 14.76; 3. Jessie Telford, 14.79; 4. Erin Williams, 15.02; 5. Lake Mehalic, 15.09; 6. Kelley Carrington, 15.14. Average leaders: 1. Tarryn Lee, 29.56 seconds on two head; 2. Jessie Telford, 30.05; 3. Kelley Carrington, 30.06; 4. Jessica Routier, 30.08; 5. Lacinda Rose, 30.20; 6. Lake Mehalic, 30.28; no other qualified runs.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Trey Benton III, 85, $5,202; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.5, $3,978; 3. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5, $2,907; 4. Dillon Tyner, 76.5, $1,989; 5. JC Mortensen, 63, $1,224; no other qualified rides. Second round leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 84.5; 2. Creek Young, 83.5; 3. Parker Breding, 75; no other qualified rides. Average leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 169.5 points on two head; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.5 on one head; 3. Creek Young, 83.5; 4. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5; 5. Dillon Tyner, 76.5; 6. Parker Breding, 75; no other qualified rides.

