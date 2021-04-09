RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo
Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10
Bareback: First round leaders: 1. Cole Reiner, 87.5; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5; 3. Kaycee Feild, 86; 4. Taylor Broussard, 85; 5. (tie) Jordan Pelton and Blaine Kaufman, 81 each.
Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. (tie) Kalane Anders and Dakota Eldridge, 4.0; 3. Talon Roseland, 4.6; 4. Dalton Massey, 4.8; 5. Ryan Shuckburgh, 5.0; 6. Dylan Schroeder, 6.1.
Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 4.8; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3; 3. Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler, 5.9; 4. (tie) Jake Clay/Brye Crites and Turner Harris/Matt Zancanella, 6.6 each; 6. Chuck Smith/Kevin Brown, 10.2.
Saddle bronc: First round leaders: 1. Ryder Wright, 89.5; 2. Jake Watson, 82; 3. Tegan Smith, 78.5; 4. Jacobs Crawley, 78; 5. Jay Joaquin, 77; 6. Chet Johnson, 76.
Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Kyle Lucas, 8.1; 2. Taylor Santos, 8.3; 3. Kincade Henry, 9.2; 4. (tie) Josh Eirikson and Myles Kenzy, 9.3 each; 6. Trampus Quarnberg, 9.8.
Barrel racing: First round leaders: 1. Shelley Morgan, 15.04; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 15.08; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.18; 4. Amanda Welsh, 15.19; 5. Margo Crowther, 15.24; 6. Kelly Yates, 15.34.
Bull riding: First round leaders: 1. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5; no other qualified rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.