RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo

Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10

Bareback: First round leaders: 1. Cole Reiner, 87.5; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5; 3. Kaycee Feild, 86; 4. Taylor Broussard, 85; 5. (tie) Jordan Pelton and Blaine Kaufman, 81 each.

Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. (tie) Kalane Anders and Dakota Eldridge, 4.0; 3. Talon Roseland, 4.6; 4. Dalton Massey, 4.8; 5. Ryan Shuckburgh, 5.0; 6. Dylan Schroeder, 6.1.

Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 4.8; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3; 3. Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler, 5.9; 4. (tie) Jake Clay/Brye Crites and Turner Harris/Matt Zancanella, 6.6 each; 6. Chuck Smith/Kevin Brown, 10.2.

Saddle bronc: First round leaders: 1. Ryder Wright, 89.5; 2. Jake Watson, 82; 3. Tegan Smith, 78.5; 4. Jacobs Crawley, 78; 5. Jay Joaquin, 77; 6. Chet Johnson, 76.

Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Kyle Lucas, 8.1; 2. Taylor Santos, 8.3; 3. Kincade Henry, 9.2; 4. (tie) Josh Eirikson and Myles Kenzy, 9.3 each; 6. Trampus Quarnberg, 9.8.

Barrel racing: First round leaders: 1. Shelley Morgan, 15.04; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 15.08; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.18; 4. Amanda Welsh, 15.19; 5. Margo Crowther, 15.24; 6. Kelly Yates, 15.34.

Bull riding: First round leaders: 1. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5; no other qualified rides.

