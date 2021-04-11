RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo

Kissimmee, Fla., April 8-10

Bareback: First round: 1. Cole Reiner, 87.5, $5,080; 2. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $3,849; 3. Kaycee Feild, 86, $2,771; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Trenten Montero, 85.5, $1,462 each; 6. Taylor Broussard, 85, $770. Second round: 1. Taylor Broussard, 87.5, $5,080; 2. Kody Lamb, 87, $3,849; 3. (tie) Richmond Champion and Logan Corbett, 86, $2,309 each; 5. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $924 each. Average: 1. Taylor Broussard, 172.5 points on two head, $5,080; 2. Cole Reiner, 172, $3,848.65; 3. Richmond Champion, 171.5, $2,771; 4. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Tanner Aus, 171, $1,462 each; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 167.5, $770.

Semifinals: 1. Tanner Aus, 91, $6,158; 2. Kaycee Feild, 90, $4,618; 3. (tie) Garrett Shadbolt and Richmond Champion, 86, $2,309 each.

Finals: 1. Richmond Champion, 87, $6,158; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $4,618; 3. Tanner Aus, 84.5, $3,079; 4. Kaycee Feild, 82.5, $1,539.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.7, $5,111; 2. (tie) Kalane Anders and Dakota Eldridge, 4.0, $3,330 each; 4. Scott Guenthner, 4.4, $1,859; 5. (tie) Talon Roseland and Marc Joiner, 4.6, $929 each. Second round: 1. Jesse Brown, 4.7, $5,111; 2. (tie) Scott Guenthner and SHOOP Stocking, 4.9, $3,330 each; 4. (tie) Talon Roseland and Cody Devers, 5.0, $1,471 each; 6. Dylan Schroeder, 5.1, $774. Average: 1. Jesse Brown, 8.4 seconds on two head, $5,111; 2. Scott Guenthner, 9.3, $3,872; 3. Talon Roseland, 9.6, $2,788; 4. Kalane Anders, 9.9, $1,859; 5. Marc Joiner, 10.0, $1,084; 6. Ryan Shuckburgh, 10.3, $774.

Semifinals: 1. Dylan Schroeder, 3.9, $6,195; 2. Marc Joiner, 4.0, $4,646; 3. Jesse Brown, 4.2, $3.098; 4. Scott Guenthner, 4.4, $1,549.

Finals: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.6 seconds, $6,195; 2. Marc Joiner, 4.4, $4,646.

Team roping: First round: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 4.8, $5,080 each; 2. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $3,849; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.3, $2,771; 4. Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 5.4, $1,847; 5. (tie) Radley Day/Taylor Williams and Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler, 5.9, $924 each. Second round: 1. Erich Rogers/Logan Medlin, 4.4, $5,080 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 4.5, $3,849; 3. Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler, 4.8, $2,771; 4. (tie) Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $1,462 each; 6. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.1, $770. Average 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 9.3 seconds on two head, $5,080 each; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.2, $3,849 each; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 10.3, $2,771 each; 4. Chaz Kananen/Max Kuttler, 10.7, $1,847 each; 5. Cooper Bruce/Reed Boos, 12.2, $1,078 each; 6. Turner Harris/Matt Zancanella, 12.7, $770.

Semifinals: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.6, $6,158 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 6.6, $4,618 each; 3. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 9.6, $3,079; 4. Turner Harris/Matt Zancanella, 11.4, $1,539.

Finals: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 6.3, $6,158; 2. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 9.2, $4,618; 3. Dustin Egusquiza/Junior Nogueira, 9.6, $3,079.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Ryder Wright, 89.5, $5,111; 2. Kade Bruno, 86.5, $3,872; 3. Cody DeMoss, 85.5, $2,788; 4. (tie) Spencer Wright and Jake Finlay, 83.5, $1,471 each; 6. Jake Watson, 82, $774. Second round: 1. Ryder Wright, 88, $5,111; 2. Kade Bruno, 87.5, $3,872; 3. Cody DeMoss, 87, $2,788; 4. Chase Brooks, 86.5, $1,859; 5. Spencer Wright, 84.5, $1,084; 6. Chet Johnson, 83.5, $774. Average: 1. Ryder Wright, 177.5 points on two head, $5,111; 2. Kade Bruno, 174, $3,872; 3. Cody DeMoss, 172.5, $2,788; 4. Spencer Wright, 168, $1,859; 5. Wyatt Casper, 163.5, $1,084; 6. (tie) Jake Finlay and Jake Watson, 160.5, $387 each.

Semifinals: 1. Jake Finlay, 86, $6,195; 2. Wyatt Casper, 85.5, $4,646; 3. Cody DeMoss, 85, $3.098; 4. Spencer Wright, 83, $1,549.

Finals: 1. Jake Finlay, 88, $6,195; 2. Spencer Wright, 86, $4,646.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.6, $5,080; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.1, $3,849; 3. Taylor Santos, 8.3, $2,771; 4. (tie) Trey Young and Andrew Burks, 8.9, $1,462 each; 6. Haven Meged, 9.0, $770. Second round: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 7.3, $5,080; 2. Justin Smith, 7.4, $3,849; 3. Kyle Lucas, 7.5, $2,771; 4. Trey Young, 7.7, $1,847; 5. Marty Yates, 7.9, $1,078; 6. Trampus Quarnberg, 8.0, $770. Average: 1. Kyle Lucas, 15.6 seconds on two head, $5,080; 2. Trey Young, 16.6, $3,849; 3. Hunter Herrin, 17.5, $2,771; 4. Josh Eirikson, 17.6, $1,847; 5. (tie) Andrew Burks and Kincade Henry , 17.7 each, $924 each.

Semifinals: 1. Andrew Burks, 7.5, $6,158; 2. Hunter Herrin, 7.8, $4,618; 3. Trey Young, 8.3, $3,079; 4. Kincade Henry, 8.5, $1,539.

Finals: 1. Hunger Herrin, 7.8, $6,159; 2. (tie) Trey Young and Kincade Henry, 7.9, $3,849 each; 4. Andrew Burks, 12.2, $1,539.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Tarryn Lee, 14.80, $5,049; 2. Kelley Carrington, 14.92, $3,825; 3. Lacinda Rose, 15.01, $2,754; 4. Shelley Morgan, 15.04, $1,836; 5. Amberleigh Moore, 15.08, $1,071; 6. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.18, $765. Second round: 1. Jessica Routier, 14.74, $5,049; 2. Tarryn Lee, 14.76, $3,825; 3. Jessie Telford, 14.79, $2,754; 4. Amanda Welsh, 14.90, $1,836; 5. Emily Miller-Beisel, 14.91, $1,071; 6. Kiley Dalchow, 14.98, $765. Average: 1. Tarryn Lee, 29.56 seconds on two head, $5,049; 2. Jessie Telford, 30.05, $3,825; 3. (tie) Kelley Carrington and Shelley Morgan, 30.06 each, $2,295 each; 5. Jessica Routier, 30.08, $1,071; 6. (tie) Amanda Welsh and Emily Miller-Beisel, 30.09, $382 each.

Semifinals: 1. Shelley Morgan, 14.8, $6,120; 2. Kelley Carrington, 14.88, $4,590; 3. Jessica Routier, 14.89, $3,060; 4. Lacinda Rose, 14.96, $1,530.

Finals: 1. Shelley Morgan, 14.82 seconds, $6,120; 2. Lacinda Rose, 15.03, $4,590; 3. Kelley Carrington, 15.07, $3,060; 4. Jessica Routier, 15.26, $1,530.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Trey Benton III, 85, $5,202; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.5, $3,978; 3. Nathan Hatchel, 81.5, $2,907; 4. Dillon Tyner, 76.5, $1,989; 5. JC Mortensen, 63, $1,224; no other qualified rides. Second round leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 84.5; 2. Creek Young, 83.5; 3. Parker Breding, 75; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Trey Benton III, 169.5 points on two head, $5,049; 2. Nathan Hatchel, 169 on two head, $3,825; 3. Stetson Wright, 87, $2,754; 4. Trevor Reiste, 86.5, $1,836; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.5, $1,071; 6. Creek Young, 83.5, $765.

*Semifinals: 1. Parker Breding, 88, $6,120; 2. Stetson Wright, 81, $4,590; 3. Trey Benton III, 0, $3,060; 4. Trevor Reiste, 0, $1,530. (*amounts include ground money)

*Finals: 1. Parker Breding, 86.5, $6,120; 2. Stetson Wright, 0, $4,590; 3. Trey Benton III, 0, $3,060; 4. Trevor Reiste, 0, $1,530 (*amounts include ground money).

Tags

Load comments