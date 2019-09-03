PRCA White Sulphur Springs
All-around cowboy: Ben Ayre, $516, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Jessy Davis, 85, $921; 2. Tucker Zingg, 82, $691; 3. Buck Lunak, 81, $461; 4. Skyler Erickson, 76, $230.
Steer wrestling: 1. Blaine Buchanan, 4.2, $902; 2. Timmy Sparing, 4.4, $677; 3. Bode Scott and Bart Slaney, 4.9, $338 each.
Team roping: 1. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.5 seconds, $920; 2. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy, 5.7, $761; 3. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 5.8, $603; 4. Brady Tryan/Clay Futrell and Kade Sherwood/Kory Mytty, 5.9, $365; 6. Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre, 6.0, $159.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 85, $959; 2. Keenan Reinhardt, 84, $719; 3. Jesse Kruse, 83.5, $479; 4. Sage Newman, 82, $240.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bryce Bott, 9.9, $714; 2. Logan Brown, 12.0, $536; 3. Ben Ayre, 13.9, $357; 4. Jade Gardner, 15.4, $179.
Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.25, $609; 2. Tia Murphy, 17.38, $529; 3. Maggie Poloncic and Lindsay Kruse, 17.47, $410; 5. Casey Wagner, 17.61, $291; 6. Madison Wilkerson, 17.64, $212; 7. Milee Dailey, 17.65, $132; 8. Shelby Gill, 17.76, $53.
Bull riding: * 1. Hawk Whitt, 83, $2,697; no other qualified rides.
PRCA Dillon
All-around cowboy: Shane Proctor, $1,827, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Jessy Davis, 84, $1,653; 2. Tristan Hansen and Buck Lunak, 81.5, $1,077; 4. J.C. Hester Jr. and Mason Clements, 80, $476; 6. Morgan Wilde, 79, $251.
Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Irwin, 3.4, $2,335; 2. Shane Frey, 3.5, $2,030; 3. Ty Erickson, Bryant Mikkelson, Cody Kroul and Ted Gollaher, 3.7, $1,269; 7. Nick Guy, 3.8, $508; 8. Will Lummus, Riley Krassin and Blake Knowles, 3.9, $68.
Team roping: 1. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 3.9, $2,429; 2. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 4.4, $2,173; 3. Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen, 4.5, $1,918; 4. Jade Stoddard/Cole Cooper, 4.6, $1,662; 5. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.1, $1,406; 6. Jaguar Terrill/Jason Warner, 5.4, $1,151; 7. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.6, $895; 8. Josh Boka/Clayton Hass, 5.7, $639; 9. Jason Carlson/Kyle DeSaveur, 6.1, $384; 10. Tanner Pallesen/John Flinders, 6.5, $128.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 85, $1,697; 2. Tanner Butner, 84.5, $1,285; 3. Ausitn Amick, 79.5, $926; 4. Joe Harper, 79, $617; 5. Andrew Evjene, 78, $360; 6. Wyatt Hurst, 77, $257.
Tie-down roping: 1. Marcos Costa, 9.1, $1,643; 2. Ryan Jarrett, 9.6, $1,429; 3. Rhen Richard, 9.8, $1,214; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 10.4, $1,000; 5. Coy Surrett, 11.3, $786; 6. Cy Eames, 11.4, $572; 7. Kolbey Hughes, 11.9, $357; 8. Ryan Siemsen, 12.1, $143.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.28, $1,106; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 17.61, $948; 3. Abigail Knight, 17.66, $790; 4. Shelby Gill, 17.69, $685; 5. Tara Stimpson, 17.71, $526; 6. Olivia Grimsley, 17.74, $421; 7. Deanna Davis, 17.79, $316; 8. Acee Lucero, 17.80, $210; 9. Hannah Sharon, 17.82, $158; 10. Shelby McCamey, 17.85, $105. Day Money System: 1. Hailey Garrison, 18.05, $761; 2. Italy Sheehan, 18.19, $662; 3. Maggie Poloncic, 18.20, $563; 4. Milee Dailey, 18.23, $463; 5. Keyla Polizello Costa, 18.27, $364; 6. Kali Parker, 18.30, $264; 7. Lexi Bagnell, 18.30, $165; 8. Heather Crowley, 18.34, $66.
Bull riding: 1. Shane Proctor, 86, $1,993; 2. Hawk Whitt, 81, $1,550; 3. Jordan Hansen, 78, $1,163; 4. Payton Fitzpatrick, 77, $830; no other qualified rides.
