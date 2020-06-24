PRCA Jordan (Mont.) Match Xtreme Bronc Ride
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Ty Manke, 88, $3,282; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Sterling Crawley, 87, $2,188 each; 4. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Cody DeMoss, 86, $985 each; 6. Jake Finlay, 83, $547; 7. (tie) Rusty Wright, Shorty Garrett and CoBurn Bradshaw, 81, $255 each. Finals: 1. Shorty Garrett, 87, $2,918; 2. Cody DeMoss, 86, $2,188; 3. CoBurn Bradshaw, 85, $1,459; 4. Wyatt Casper, 84, $729.
PRCA Grover, Colo.
All-around cowboy: Jesse Jolly, $479, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Trenten Montero, 84.5, $617; 2. Orin Larsen, 83.5, $462; 3. Jeffery Zdziarski, 83, $308; 4. Craig Wisehart, 82, $154.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Nick Guy and Kalane Anders, 4.3 seconds, $839 each; 3. Jesse Jolly, 4.7, $479; 4. Brady Buum, 5.1, $240.
Team roping: 1. Zane Thompson/Colton Reed, 6.4 seconds, $988 each; 2. Bryton Scheller/Cullen Teller, 6.6, $818; 3. Corey Whinnery/Todd Wilson, 8.1, $647; 4. Jaguar Terrill/Tyler Whitlow, 8.2, $477; 5. Jhett Trenary/Trevor Schnaufer, 11.7, $307; 6. Mark Morrison/George Raftopoulos, 13.8, $170.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ian McGivney, 81.5, $857; 2. Houston Brown, 81, $643; 3. Jade Taton, 79.5, $429; 4. (tie) Wyatt Hageman and Colton Miller, 78.5, $107 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Westyn Hughes, 8.2 seconds, $940; 2. Logan Vick, 8.7, $705; 3. Royce Lynch, 9.2, $470; 4. Jerry Adamson, 9.4, $235.
Barrel racing: 1. Mary Walker, 17.75, $787; 2. Kelly Yates, 17.76, $684; 3. Nicole Waggoner, 17.86, $582; 4. Ali Armstrong, 18.01, $479; 5. (tie) Lake Mehalic, Kim Schulze and Karson Bradley, 18.05, $274 each; 8. Amy Jo Reisdorfer, 18.14, $68.
Bull riding: * 1. Dakota Eagleburger, 85.5, $1,096; 2. Dalton Sanchez, 74.5, $897; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Newtown, N.D.
All-around cowboy: Rex Dickinson Treeby, $1,926, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Orin Larsen, 88, $1,508; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $1,142; 3. (tie) Ty Breuer and Jamie Howlett, 85, $685 each; 5. (tie) Shane O'Connell, Cooper Bennett, Tanner Aus and Trevar McAllister, 83, $137 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Reed Kraeger, 4.2, $1,656; 2. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Stan Branco, 4.4, $1,228 each; 4. Riley Reiss, 4.6, $799; 5. Tyler Schau, 4.8, $514; 6. Wynn Schaack, 5.2, $286.
Team roping: 1. Jr. Dees/Matt Zancanella, 4.8, $2,004 each; 2. Rex Treeby/Elliott Gourneau, 5.7, $1,658; 3. Jade Schmidt/Dustin Harris, 6.3, $1,313; 4. Brit Ellerman/Trey Johnson, 7.3, $967; 5. Cody Hilzendeger/Chad Ystaas, 8.2, $622; 6. Clint Gorrell/Jake Beard, 10.7, $345.
Saddle bronc: 1. Layton Green, 86, $1,973; 2. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk, Sterling Crawley, Lane Schuelke and Taos Muncy, 84, $927 each; 6. (tie) Chuck Schmidt, Jesse Bail, Allen Boore, Cooper Thatcher and Tegan Smith, 83, $60 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Chance Oftedahl and Haven Meged, 8.2 seconds, $1,420 each; 3. Joey Dickens, 8.6, $1,018; 4. Trey Young, 8.7, $750; 5. Justin Smith, 8.8, $482; 6. Rex Treeby, 9.5, $268.
Bull riding: 1. Jess Davison, $1,787; 2. Connor Murnion, 84, $1,354; 3. Levi Gray, 83, $975; 4. (tie) Tanner Bothwell and Hawk Whitt, 82, $514 each; 6. Luke Gee, 81, $271.
PRCA Mesquite, Texas
All-around cowboy: Shad Mayfield, $914, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tim Murphy, 82.5, $677; 2. Zach Hibler, 80, $508; 3. Jacob Lees, 78, $338; 4. (tie) Kaden Kornegay and Anthony Thomas, 77, $85 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jace Melvin, 3.8, $927; 2. Cade Staton, 3.9, $767; 3. Hunter Cure, 4.0, $607; 4. Denell Henderson, 4.1, $447; 5. (tie) Clayton Hass and Walt Arnold, 4.2, $224 each.
Team roping: 1. Clint Summers/Douglas Rich, 4.4, $1,041 each; 2. Mason Boettcher/Eddie Medina, 4.8, $861; 3. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 4.9, $682; 4. (tie) Chase Massengill/Lane Siggins and Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, 5.0, $413 each; 6. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 5.1, $179.
Saddle bronc: 1. Andrew Counts, 80.5, $677; 2. Ryder Sanford, 79.5, $508; 3. Roper Kiesner, 78, $338; 4. Dean Wadsworth, 76, $169.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ike Fontenot, 7.3, $1,104; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $914; 3. (tie) Adam Gray and Tyson Durfey, 7.8, $628 each; 5. (tie) Ryan Thibodeaux and Quade Hiatt, 8.0, $266 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Shelby McCamey, 15.27, $1,120; 2. Shelley Morgan, 15.40, $960; 3. Hailey Kinsel-Lockwood, 15.43, $800; 4. Jill Tanner, 15.47, $693; 5. Jill Wilson, 15.50, $533; 6. Maggie Carter, 15.53, $427; 7. Ivy Hurst, 15.55, $320; 8. Wenda Johnson, 15.57, $213; 9. (tie) Danyelle Campbell and Abby Phillips, 15.61, $133 each.
Bull riding: 1. Colton Byram, 81.5, $790; 2. Paulo Lima, 79, $592; 3. Brody Yeary, 76, $395; 4. Colten Beaty, 74, $197.
