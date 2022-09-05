Rodeo

Northern Rodeo Association

Hamilton

Bareback: Trevor Kay, Chester, 84, $783.02; Spur Owens, Helena, 76, $598.78; Ty Owens, Helena, 74, $460.60; Jordan Larson, Charlo, 71, $299.39; Dalton May, Kalispell, 70, $161.21.

Saddle bronc: Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone, 84, $878.90; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 76, $594.55; Carson Klingler, Rexburg, ID, 76, $594.55; Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 72, $258.50; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 72, $258.50.

Bull riding: Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 84, $1,070.66; Gavin Knutson, Polson, 83, $818.74; Bridger Fitzpatrick, Polson, 82, $629.80; Wynn Wells, Ronan, 71, $409.37.

Steer wrestling: Trav Johnson, Belgrade, 4.4, $1,070.66; Reno Ward, Deer Lodge, 8.3, $818.70; Garret Yeager, Choteau, 11.0, $629.80; Jhet Lytton, Polson, 15.5, $418.54; Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 19.4, $225.37.

Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 9.3, $1,094.63; Jade Gardner, Winnett, 12.6, $837.07; Carson Stevenson, Hobson, 14.2, $643.90; Wyatt Lytton, Polson, 15.5, $418.54; Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 19.4, $225.37.

Team roping: Dustin Bird/Justin Viles, 6.8, $1,158.55; Derk Stewart/Kory Mytty, 6.9, $885.95; Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy, 8.0, $681.50; Cooper Pavkov/Rance Allen, 8.5, $442.98; Jason Carlson/Delon Parker, 8.8, $238.53.

Ladies barrell racing: Cierra Erickson, Helena, 17.43, $1,298.38; Abby Knight, Charlo, 17.55, $1,038.70; Tammy Stedman, Arlee, 17.65, $727.09; Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, 17.71, $623.22; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 17.75, $467.42; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 17.81, #311.61; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.84, $259.68; Alex White, Columbia Falls, 17.88, $207.74; Allie Novotny, Helena, 17.89, $155.81; Darby Haskin, Superior, 17.91, $103.87.

Ladies breakaway: Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, 2.1, $1,386.50; Harley Beasley, Mt. Pelier, 2.3, $1,109.20; Nicole Lake, Polson, 2.4, $776.44; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.5, $665.52; Whitney Levine, Wolf creek, 2.6, $499.14; Hailey Berger, Helena, 2.8, $332.76; Kylie Millican, Helena, 2.9, $194.11; Tomi Plaggemeyer, Helena, 2.9, $194.11; Sydney Berquist, LaCross, 2.9, $194.11; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.9, $194.11.

Junior barrel racing: Josie Robbins, Dillon, 18.10, $297.60; Tye Browne, Helena, 18.36, $223.20; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 18.37, $148.80; Quincey Hansen, Deli, 18.42, $74.40.

Junior breakaway racing: Royce Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.0, $288.00; Josie Robbins, Dillon, 3.1, $216.00; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 14.9, $144.00.

Rookie bareback: No qualified rides.

Rookie saddle bronc: No qualified rides.

