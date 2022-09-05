Rodeo
Northern Rodeo Association
Hamilton
Bareback: Trevor Kay, Chester, 84, $783.02; Spur Owens, Helena, 76, $598.78; Ty Owens, Helena, 74, $460.60; Jordan Larson, Charlo, 71, $299.39; Dalton May, Kalispell, 70, $161.21.
Saddle bronc: Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone, 84, $878.90; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 76, $594.55; Carson Klingler, Rexburg, ID, 76, $594.55; Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 72, $258.50; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 72, $258.50.
Bull riding: Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 84, $1,070.66; Gavin Knutson, Polson, 83, $818.74; Bridger Fitzpatrick, Polson, 82, $629.80; Wynn Wells, Ronan, 71, $409.37.
Steer wrestling: Trav Johnson, Belgrade, 4.4, $1,070.66; Reno Ward, Deer Lodge, 8.3, $818.70; Garret Yeager, Choteau, 11.0, $629.80; Jhet Lytton, Polson, 15.5, $418.54; Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 19.4, $225.37.
Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 9.3, $1,094.63; Jade Gardner, Winnett, 12.6, $837.07; Carson Stevenson, Hobson, 14.2, $643.90; Wyatt Lytton, Polson, 15.5, $418.54; Ryder Gaasch, Dillon, 19.4, $225.37.
Team roping: Dustin Bird/Justin Viles, 6.8, $1,158.55; Derk Stewart/Kory Mytty, 6.9, $885.95; Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy, 8.0, $681.50; Cooper Pavkov/Rance Allen, 8.5, $442.98; Jason Carlson/Delon Parker, 8.8, $238.53.
Ladies barrell racing: Cierra Erickson, Helena, 17.43, $1,298.38; Abby Knight, Charlo, 17.55, $1,038.70; Tammy Stedman, Arlee, 17.65, $727.09; Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, 17.71, $623.22; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 17.75, $467.42; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 17.81, #311.61; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.84, $259.68; Alex White, Columbia Falls, 17.88, $207.74; Allie Novotny, Helena, 17.89, $155.81; Darby Haskin, Superior, 17.91, $103.87.
Ladies breakaway: Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, 2.1, $1,386.50; Harley Beasley, Mt. Pelier, 2.3, $1,109.20; Nicole Lake, Polson, 2.4, $776.44; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.5, $665.52; Whitney Levine, Wolf creek, 2.6, $499.14; Hailey Berger, Helena, 2.8, $332.76; Kylie Millican, Helena, 2.9, $194.11; Tomi Plaggemeyer, Helena, 2.9, $194.11; Sydney Berquist, LaCross, 2.9, $194.11; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.9, $194.11.
Junior barrel racing: Josie Robbins, Dillon, 18.10, $297.60; Tye Browne, Helena, 18.36, $223.20; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 18.37, $148.80; Quincey Hansen, Deli, 18.42, $74.40.
Junior breakaway racing: Royce Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.0, $288.00; Josie Robbins, Dillon, 3.1, $216.00; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 14.9, $144.00.
Rookie bareback: No qualified rides.
Rookie saddle bronc: No qualified rides.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.