Canadian Pro Rodeo
Olds, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Kody Lamb, 85.5, $1,319; 2. Linden Woods, 84.5, $1,092; 3. Colin Adams, 83.5, $864; 4. Ky Marshall, 82.5, $637; 5. Dantan Bertsch, 81.5, $409; 6. Jacob Stemo, 79.5, $227.
Steer wrestling: 1. Landon Beardsworth and Stephen Culling, 4.2, $1,617; 3. Jay Many Grey Horses, 4.6, $1,278; 4. Joe Guze, 4.7, $1,054; 5. Denver Roy, 4.8, $827; 6. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.9, $602; 7. Scott Guenthner, 5.5, $376; 8. Cody Cassidy, 5.6, $150.
Team roping: 1. Trey Gallais/Travis Gallais, 4.7 seconds, $1,649; 2. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy, 4.9, $1,434; 3. Jesse Popescul/Stacy Cornet and Wyatt Hayes/Wyatt Eirikson, 5.1, $1,111; 5. Levi Simpson/Cole Davison, 5.2, $788; 6. Brett Buss/Klay Whyte, 5.6, $573; 7. Roland McFadden/Devin Wigemyr, 5.8, $358; 8. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 5.9, $143.
Saddle bronc: 1. Sam Kelts, 85.5, $1,358; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, 85, $1,123; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 83.5, $889; 4. Ben Andersen, 82, $655; 5. Logan Hay, 79.5, $421; 6. Call Marr, 79, $234.
Tie-down roping: 1. Blair Smith, 8.3, $1,946; 2. Blane Cox and Virgil Poffenroth, 8.4, $1,565; 4. Wyatt Hayes, 8.5, $1,184; 5. Cody McCartney and Kyle Lucas, 8.7, $804; 7. Jesse Popescul, 8.8, $423; 8. Riley Warren and Lee Rombough, 8.9, $85.
Barrel racing: 1. Brooke Wills, 17.484, $1,717; 2. Lynette Brodoway, 17.810, $1,472; 3. Shayna Weir, 17.858, $1,227; 4. Taylor Manning, 17.904, $1,063; 5. Bertina Olafson, 17.928, $818; 6. Lakota Bird, 17.931, $654; 7. Sydney Daines, 17.946, $491; 8. Rylee Trenholm 17.967, $327; 9. Tristan Johner, 17.978, $245; 10. Rebecca Miller, 18.011, $164.
Bull riding: 1. Jackson Scott, 89, $1,455; 2. Lonnie West, 85, $1,198; 3. Jared Parsonage, 83, $941; 4. Brock Radford, 82.5, $683; 5. Wacey Finkbeiner, 82, $416; 6. Garrett Green, 80, $272; 7. Austin Nash, 74, $170.
PRCA Abilene, Texas
All-around cowboy: Laramie Allen, $1,048, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback: 1. Mason Clements, 85.5, $1,923; 2. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $1,457; 3. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,049; 4. Zach Hibler, 82, $699; 5. Cole Reiner, 81.5, $408; 6. Jamie Howlett, 79, $291.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Chance Howard, 3.7, $1,028; 2. Tanner Brunner, 3.8, $851; 3. Trever Nelson, 4.0, $674; 4. Grady Payne and Denver Berry, 4.2, $408; 6. Jule Hazen, 4.3, $177. Second round: 1. Denver Berry, 3.8, $1,028; 2. Cameron Morman, 4.0, $851; 3. Don Payne, Shayde Etherton, Chance Howard, Blake Doyle and Cody Devers, 4.1, $333. Average: 1. Chance Howard, 7.8, $1,542; 2. Tanner Brunner and Denver Berry, 8.0, $1,143; 4. Shayde Etherton, 8.5, $744; 5. Riley Duvall, 8.8, $479; 6. Don Payne, 9.0, $266.
Team roping: First round: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.3, $1,025; 2. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 4.8, $769; 3. J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 5.4, $513; 4. Twister Vinson/Ben Gambrell, 5.5, $256. Second round: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 4.4, $1,025; 2. Colby Lovell/Corey Hendrick, 5.7, $769; 3. Stratton Lopez/Matt Schieck, 6.0, $513; 4. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 6.3, $256. Average: 1. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 11.1, $1,538; 2. Twister Vinson/Ben Gambrell, 13.1, $1,154; 3. C.R. Bradley/Chuck Butler, 13.9, $769; 4. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 14.7, $385.
Saddle bronc: 1. Colt Gordon, 85.5, $2,290; 2. JJ Elshere, 85, $1,756; 3. Jade Blackwell, 83, $1,298; 4. Stetson Wright, 81.5, $840; 5. Jacob Lewis, Jacobs Crawley and Shorty Garrett, 81, $407; 8. Dean Wadsworth, 79.5, $229.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Trenton Smith, 8.9, $1,199; 2. Mesquite Mahaffey, 9.8, $993; 3. Brayden Roe, 10.0, $786; 4. Ryan Thibodeaux, 11.2, $579; 5. Tanner Green, 11.6, $372; 6. Seth Cooke, 12.0, $207. Second round: 1. Sterling Smith, 8.5, $1,199; 2. Weldon Watson, 8.7, $993; 3. Hagen Houck, 9.1, $786; 4. Michael Otero, 9.2, $579; 5. Bubba Flores and Joseph Allen, 9.4, $290. Average: 1. Trenton Smith, 18.5, $1,799; 2. Ryan Thibodeaux, 22.1, $1,489; 3. Michael Otero, 22.9, $1,179; 4. Landyn Duncan, 23.1, $869; 5. Sy Felton, 24.1, $558; 6. Hagen Houck and Russell Schilling, 24.4, $155.
Barrel racing: 1. Kassidy Lovell, 14.73, $2,497; 2. Sara Withers, 14.78, $2,122; 3. Taylor Langdon, 14.79, $1,748; 4. Carly Taylor, 14.83, $1,498; 5. Ryann Pedone, 14.84, $1,248; 6. Ashley Castleberry and Shelley Morgan, 14.87, $749; 8. Charlie Johnson and Jill Wilson, 14.91, $468; 10. Emily Miller, 14.94, $374; 11. Lois Ferguson, 14.96, $312; 12. Alex Lang, 14.99, $250.
Bull riding: 1. Eli Vastbinder, 84.5, $3,249; 2. Coy Pollmeier, 84, $2,491; 3. Tyler Bingham, 83.5, $1,841; 4. Colton Kelly, 81.5, $1,191; 5. Brady Portenier, 80.5, $758; 6. Garrett Tribble, 79.5, $542; 7. Daylon Swearingen, 78, $433; 8. Ky Hamilton, 73, $325.
