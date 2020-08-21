PRCA Jerome County Fair And Rodeo
Jerome, Idaho, Aug. 10-12
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $1,516, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 85.5, $1,859; 2. Richmond Champion, 84, $1,425; 3. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Spur Lacasse, 81, $868 each; 5. Chad Rutherford, 80, $434; 6. Shane O'Connell, 78, $310; 7. (tie) Craig Wisehart and Paden Hurst, 77.5, $217 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Will Stovall, 3.6, $1,936; 2. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $1,602; 3. Nick Guy, 4.1, $1,268; 4. (tie) Brady Boyce, Coy Surrett, Jacob Edler, Luke Branquinho and Cade Goodman, 4.3, $374 each.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2, $1,767 each; 3. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.4, $1,267; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 6.3, $934; 5. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 6.7, $600; 6. Chase Sanders/Justin Brinkerhoff, 6.8, $333.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 88.5, $1,938; 2. (tie) Allen Boore and Jake Watson, 88, $1,292 each; 4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Calvin Shaffer, 84, $581 each; 6. Spencer Wright, 83, $323; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 82, $258; 8. (tie) Sage Newman, Tanner Butner and Mitch Pollock, 81, $65 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Haven Meged, 8.0, $1,609; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.3, $1,331; 3. (tie) Blane Cox and Wyatt Imus, 8.4, $915 each; 5. Clint Robinson, 8.5, $499; 6. Cody Craig, 8.9, $277.
Barrel racing: 1. Tiany Schuster, 16.97, $1,473; 2. Italy Sheehan, 17.03, $1,262; 3. (tie) Terri Wood Gates and Jessie Telford, 17.08, $982 each; 5. Nellie Miller, 17.11, $701; 6. Toria Madsen, 17.16, $561; 7. Tarryn Lee, 17.18, $421; 8. Cheyenne Allan, 17.20, $280; 9. Stevi Hillman, 17.21, $210; 10. Jamie Steiner, 17.26, $140.
Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 89, $1,977; 2. Stetson Wright, 86, $1,516; 3. (tie) Josh Frost, Parker Breding and Ty Wallace, 85, $769 each; 6. Colten Fritzlan, 84.5, $330; 7. Dallee Mason, 84, $264; 8. (tie) Chance Ekins and Brady Portenier, 83.5, $99 each.
PRCA Sioux Empire Fair Rodeo
Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 8
All-around cowboy: Cole Robinson, $2,009, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Nate McFadden, 78, $1,015; 2. Nick Pelke, 74, $761; 3. Ben Kramer, 71, $508; 4. Nick Jordan, 64, $254.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Fulton, 4.2, $1,152; 2. Eli Lord, 4.5, $953; 3. Bryce Dibbern, 4.6, $755; 4. Kody Woodward, 4.8, $556; 5. Justin Zwiefel, 5.1, $357; 6. Chance Carlson, 5.2, $199.
Team roping: 1. Jason Schaffer/Cole Robinson, 5.0, $1,266 each; 2. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 5.7, $1,048; 3. Tim Nelson/Jake Nelson, 5.9, $829; 4. Shaw Loiseau/Cole Stevens, 6.1, $611; 5. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford and Jeff Johnston/Ty Talsma, 6.2, $306 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Chase Brooks, Chuck Schmidt, Cole Elshere, and Jesse Bail, 80, $744 each; 5. (tie) Travis Nelson and Kolby Wanchuk, 79, $203 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Catfish Brown, 8.3, $1,540; 2. Cody Huber, 9.5, $1,275; 3. Tom Crouse, 9.8, $1,009; 4. Cole Robinson, 9.9, $744; 5. Westyn Hughes, 10.2, $478; 6. Ty Kirby, 10.3, $266.
Barrel racing: 1. BryAnna Haluptzok, 13.57, $1,263; 2. Kricket Gintner, 13.61, $1,083; 3. Jessica Routier, 13.65, $902; 4. Kiley Dalchow, 13.68, $782; 5. Heidi Gunderson, 13.78, $602; 6. Paige Jones, 13.83, $481; 7. Jolene Loiseau, 13.84, $361; 8. Brittany Jacobsen, 13.85, $241; 9. Keyla Polizello Costa, 13.90, $180; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 13.99, $120.
Bull riding: * 1. Ruger Piva, 82, $2,223; 2. Jeff Bertus, 80, $1,743; 3. Chance Wililam Schott, 77, $1,331; 4. Maverick Potter, 75, $920; 5. Casey Fredericks, 69, $645; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.