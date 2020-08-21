PRCA Jerome County Fair And Rodeo

Jerome, Idaho, Aug. 10-12

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $1,516, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 85.5, $1,859; 2. Richmond Champion, 84, $1,425; 3. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Spur Lacasse, 81, $868 each; 5. Chad Rutherford, 80, $434; 6. Shane O'Connell, 78, $310; 7. (tie) Craig Wisehart and Paden Hurst, 77.5, $217 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Will Stovall, 3.6, $1,936; 2. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $1,602; 3. Nick Guy, 4.1, $1,268; 4. (tie) Brady Boyce, Coy Surrett, Jacob Edler, Luke Branquinho and Cade Goodman, 4.3, $374 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2, $1,767 each; 3. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.4, $1,267; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 6.3, $934; 5. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 6.7, $600; 6. Chase Sanders/Justin Brinkerhoff, 6.8, $333.

Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 88.5, $1,938; 2. (tie) Allen Boore and Jake Watson, 88, $1,292 each; 4. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk and Calvin Shaffer, 84, $581 each; 6. Spencer Wright, 83, $323; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 82, $258; 8. (tie) Sage Newman, Tanner Butner and Mitch Pollock, 81, $65 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Haven Meged, 8.0, $1,609; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.3, $1,331; 3. (tie) Blane Cox and Wyatt Imus, 8.4, $915 each; 5. Clint Robinson, 8.5, $499; 6. Cody Craig, 8.9, $277.

Barrel racing: 1. Tiany Schuster, 16.97, $1,473; 2. Italy Sheehan, 17.03, $1,262; 3. (tie) Terri Wood Gates and Jessie Telford, 17.08, $982 each; 5. Nellie Miller, 17.11, $701; 6. Toria Madsen, 17.16, $561; 7. Tarryn Lee, 17.18, $421; 8. Cheyenne Allan, 17.20, $280; 9. Stevi Hillman, 17.21, $210; 10. Jamie Steiner, 17.26, $140.

Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 89, $1,977; 2. Stetson Wright, 86, $1,516; 3. (tie) Josh Frost, Parker Breding and Ty Wallace, 85, $769 each; 6. Colten Fritzlan, 84.5, $330; 7. Dallee Mason, 84, $264; 8. (tie) Chance Ekins and Brady Portenier, 83.5, $99 each.

PRCA Sioux Empire Fair Rodeo

Sioux Falls, S.D., Aug. 8

All-around cowboy: Cole Robinson, $2,009, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Nate McFadden, 78, $1,015; 2. Nick Pelke, 74, $761; 3. Ben Kramer, 71, $508; 4. Nick Jordan, 64, $254.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Fulton, 4.2, $1,152; 2. Eli Lord, 4.5, $953; 3. Bryce Dibbern, 4.6, $755; 4. Kody Woodward, 4.8, $556; 5. Justin Zwiefel, 5.1, $357; 6. Chance Carlson, 5.2, $199.

Team roping: 1. Jason Schaffer/Cole Robinson, 5.0, $1,266 each; 2. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 5.7, $1,048; 3. Tim Nelson/Jake Nelson, 5.9, $829; 4. Shaw Loiseau/Cole Stevens, 6.1, $611; 5. (tie) Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford and Jeff Johnston/Ty Talsma, 6.2, $306 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Chase Brooks, Chuck Schmidt, Cole Elshere, and Jesse Bail, 80, $744 each; 5. (tie) Travis Nelson and Kolby Wanchuk, 79, $203 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Catfish Brown, 8.3, $1,540; 2. Cody Huber, 9.5, $1,275; 3. Tom Crouse, 9.8, $1,009; 4. Cole Robinson, 9.9, $744; 5. Westyn Hughes, 10.2, $478; 6. Ty Kirby, 10.3, $266.

Barrel racing: 1. BryAnna Haluptzok, 13.57, $1,263; 2. Kricket Gintner, 13.61, $1,083; 3. Jessica Routier, 13.65, $902; 4. Kiley Dalchow, 13.68, $782; 5. Heidi Gunderson, 13.78, $602; 6. Paige Jones, 13.83, $481; 7. Jolene Loiseau, 13.84, $361; 8. Brittany Jacobsen, 13.85, $241; 9. Keyla Polizello Costa, 13.90, $180; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 13.99, $120.

Bull riding: * 1. Ruger Piva, 82, $2,223; 2. Jeff Bertus, 80, $1,743; 3. Chance Wililam Schott, 77, $1,331; 4. Maverick Potter, 75, $920; 5. Casey Fredericks, 69, $645; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

