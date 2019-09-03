NRA Hamilton
Bareback: J2 Bridges, 75, 783; Brice Patterson, 74, 598; Ty Owens, 73, 460; Kaleb Norstrom, 70, 299; Judd Applegate, 69, 161.
Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, 86, 926; Charles Lytle, 81, 708; Andrew Evjene, 79, 545; Gerald Eash, 77, 354; Tyler Friend, 76, 190.
Bull riding: Andrew Smith, 63, 990.
Steer wrestling: Kris Anderson, 4.0, 1,214; Hank Hollenbeck, 4.4, 928; Trevin Baumann, 4.5, 714; Cody Wiberg, 5.0, 464; Kolby Bignell, 5.4, 250.
Tie-down roping: Trevin Baumann, 9.8, 1,214; Caleb Berquist, 10.6, 928; Ryan Siemsen, 11.1, 714; Sam Levine, 11.4, 464; Jackson Stephens, 13.3, 250.
Team roping: Kade Sherwood-Kory Mytty, 4.3, 1,182; Colby Oliver-Jake Goddard, 5.4, 904; Ian Austiguy-Chase Briggs, 5.5, 698; Travis Nichols-Shane Bessette, 6.1, 452; Jackson Stephens-Duston Stephens, 6.6, 243.
Barrel racing: Lindsay Kruse, 17.44, 1,276; Hailey Garrison, 17.64, 1,048; Heather Crowley, 17.65, 820; Tayla Moeykens, 17.72, 592; Shai McDonald, 17.75, 364; Abby Knight, 17.76, 227; Julie Lenoir, 17.85, 113; Ashtyn Carlson, 17.85, 113.
Breakaway roping: Stephanie Rollins, 2.2, 1,237; Ryland Lufkin, 2.3, 905; Cate Hepper, 2.3, 905; Nicole French, 2.6, 574; Kayla Schmiedke, 2.7, 353; Mikayla Witter, 2.8, 220; Drew Zipperian, 3.0, 132; Anna Callaway, 3.2, 88.
Junior barrel racing: Mesa Radue, 18.21, 259; Rachel Ward, 18.24, 194; Lexi Murer, 18.31, 129; Graysen O'Connor, 18.38, 64,
Junior breakaway roping: Cash Trexler, 2.4, 288; Brooklin Baukol, 5.8, 216; Ryley Mapston, 12.7, 144.
NRA Helmville
Bareback: Ty Owens, 74, 515; J2 Bridges, 73, 386; Kaleb Norstrom, 72, 257.
Saddle bronc: Gerald Eash, 82, 650; Brand Morgan, 73, 487; John Birkholz, 69, 325.
Bull riding: Tanner Theriault, 76, 719.
Steer wrestling: Coby King, 6.0, 503; Kolby Bignell, 6.2, 377; Jhet Murphy, 6.4, 251; Riley Joyce, 8.6, 125.
Tie-down roping: Jackson Stephens, 19.0,436; Tim Bagnell, 19.8, 327.
Team roping: Chase Holt-Tyrell Lidstrom, 5.2, 680; Cody Tew-Landon Williams, 5.6, 510; Jason Carlson-Shane Bessette, 6.0, 340; Ian Austiguy-Chase Briggs, 10.0, 170.
Barrel racing: Milee Dailey, 17.41, 594; Shai McDonald, 17.47, 491; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 17.56, 389; Heather Crowley, 17.68, 286; Maggie Lund, 17.71, 184; Gayleen Malone, 17.72, 102.
Breakaway roping: Cadee Williams, 2.5, 708; Ryland Lufkin, 2.6, 586; Jacey Fortier, 2.7, 342; Tiffany Ogren, 2.7, 342; Tayla Moeykens, 2.7, 342; Molly Salmond, 3.2, 122.
Junior barrel racing: Rachel Ward, 17.81, 134; Lexi Murer, 17.89, 100; Lauren Wagner, 18.15, 67; Maci DeHaan, 18.33, 11; Chloe LaFromboise, 18.33, 11; Kassidy Dunagan, 18.33, 11.
Junior breakaway roping: Mesa Radue, 3.4, 134; Blaise Bolich, 4.6, 100.
