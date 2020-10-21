PRCA Columbia River Circuit Finals
Hermiston, Ore., Oct. 2-3
All-around cowboy: Caleb McMillan, $3,443, bull riding, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback: First round: 1. Trenten Montero, 78.5, $1,080; 2. (tie) Colton Clemens and Clay Stone, 77, $675 each; 4. Kirk St. Clair, 69, $270. Second round: 1. Trenten Montero, 82, $1,080; 2. Colton Clemens, 63, $810; 3. Kirk St. Clair, 47, $540; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Trenten Montero, 160.5 (2), $1,621; 2. Colton Clemens, 140, $1,215; 3. Kirk St. Clair, 116, $810; 4. Clay Stone, 77 on one head, $405.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Dalton Massey, 4.0, $1,241; 2. Chance Gartner, 4.4, $931; 3. Blake Knowles, 4.5, $621; 4. (tie) Ryan Bothum and Justin Kimsey, 4.9, $155 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Dalton Massey, Jesse Brown and Mike McGinn, 3.9, $931 each; 4. (tie) Ringo Robinson and Blake Knowles, 4.2, $155 each. Average: 1. Dalton Massey, 7.9 seconds on two head, $1,862; 2. Blake Knowles, 8.7, $1,397; 3. Justin Kimsey, 9.3, $931; 4. Jesse Brown, 9.4, $466.
Team roping: First round: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.2, $1,241 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.2, $931; 3. Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 6.2, $621; 4. Ty Sturza/Trevor McCoin, 6.9, $310. Second round: 1. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 4.7, $1,241 each; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.8, $931; 3. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.4, $621; 4. (tie) Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold and Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 6.0, $155 each. Average: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.0 seconds on two head, $1,862 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 10.6, $1,397; 3. Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 12.2, $931; 4. Tyler Smith/Taylor White, 17.8, $466.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Kade Bruno, 85, $1,241; 2. Joe Harper, 80, $931; 3. Charlie Barker, 76.5, $621; 4. Tate Owens, 73, $310. Second round: 1. Martin Joyce, 86.5, $1,241; 2. Kade Bruno, 82.5, $931; 3. Joe Harper, 76.5, $621; 4. Clay Stremler, 72.5, $310. Average: 1. Kade Bruno, 167.5 (2), $1,862; 2. Joe Harper, 156.5, $1,397; 3. Clay Stremler, 143, $931; 4. Martin Joyce, 86.5 (1), $466.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.4, $1,225; 2. Cooper Martin, 8.5, $919; 3. (tie) Cody Craig and Pacen Marez, 8.8, $460 each. Second round: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.2, $1,225; 2. Cody Craig, 8.5, $919; 3. Caleb McMillan, 8.6, $613; 4. (tie) Jordan Tye and Cooper Martin, 9.1, $153 each. Average: 1. Bo Pickett, 16.6 (2), $1,838; 2. Cody Craig, 17.3, $1,379; 3. Cooper Martin, 17.6, $919; 4. Jordan Tye, 18.1, $460.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Jodi Goodrich, 17.24, $1,300; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 17.35, $1,114; 3. (tie) Brenda Mays and Emily McKinnies, 17.41, $867 each; 5. Shelly Mull, 17.47, $619; 6. (tie) Karen Gleason and Jessica Lewis, 17.55, $433 each; 8. Danyelle Williams, 17.65, $248; 9. Amy Coelho, 17.68, $186; 10. Katie Davis, 17.75, $124. Second round: 1. (tie) Rainy Robinson and Emily McKinnies, 17.22 seconds, $1,207 each; 3. Amberleigh Moore, 17.26, $929; 4. Jodi Goodrich, 17.35, $805; 5. Brenda Mays, 17.36, $619; 6. Katie Davis, 17.40, $495; 7. Shayla Currin, 17.49, $371; 8. Cassi Johnson, 17.53, $248; 9. Danyelle Williams, 17.62, $186; 10. Karen Gleason, 17.63, $124. Average: 1. Jodi Goodrich, 34.59 (2), $1,300; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 34.61, $1,114; 3. Emily McKinnies, 34.63, $929; 4. Brenda Mays, 34.77, $805; 5. Rainy Robinson, 35.07, $619; 6. Katie Davis, 35.15, $495; 7. Karen Gleason, 35.18, $371; 8. Danyelle Williams, 35.27, $248; 9. Jessica Lewis, 35.33, $186; 10. Shayla Currin, 35.37, $124.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Caleb McMillan, 14.5, $871; 2. Roger Nonella, 16.9, $653; 3. Taylor White, 17.1, $435; 4. Ky Rosenberg, 23.8, $218. Second round: 1. Howdy McGinn, 12.9, $871; 2. Caleb McMillan, 17.7, $653; 3. Jason Stewart, 18.9, $435; 4. Todd Dickson, 23.6, $218. Average: 1. Caleb McMillan, 32.2 (2), $1,306; 2. Howdy McGinn, 12.9 on one head, $980; 3. Roger Nonella, 16.9, $653; 4. Taylor White, 17.1, $327.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Brady Portenier, 87, $1,225; 2. Dallee Mason, 85, $919; 3. Dawson Branton, 71, $613; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, 68, $306. * Second round: 1. Ruger Piva, 88.5, $1,327; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 81, $1,021; 3. Dallee Mason, 79, $715; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Dallee Mason, 164 (2), $1,838; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 149, $1,379; 3. Ruger Piva, 88.5 (1), $919; 4. Brady Portenier, 87, $460. *(all totals include ground money).
Badlands Circuit Finals
Minot, N.D., Oct. 9-11
All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $4,576, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: First round: 1. Jordan Pelton, 86, $1,295; 2. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Shane O'Connell, 85, $810 each; 4. Ben Kramer, 77, $324. Second round: 1. Jordan Pelton, 87, $1,295; 2. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Shane O'Connell, 83, $810 each; 4. Clay Jorgenson, 79, $324. Third round: 1. Jordan Pelton, 85, $1,295; 2. Nate McFadden, 84, $971; 3. Shane O'Connell, 81, $648; 4. Jamie Howlett, 80.5, $324. Average: 1. Jordan Pelton, 258 (3), $1,943; 2. Shane O'Connell, 249, $1,457; 3. Jamie Howlett, 248.5, $971; 4. Ben Kramer, 225, $486.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jake Kraupie, 4.5, $1,408; 2. (tie) Joe Nelson, Eli Lord and Cameron Morman, 4.7, $704 each. Second round: 1. Jason Reiss, 4.4, $1,408; 2. (tie) Eli Lord and Joe Nelson, 5.0, $880 each; 4. Scott Kleeman, 5.5, $352. Third round: 1. Carson Good, 4.1 seconds, $1,408; 2. Billy Boldon, 4.3, $1,056; 3. Eli Lord, 4.4, $704; 4. Jason Reiss, 4.5, $352. Average: 1. Eli Lord, 14.1 (3), $2,112; 2. Joe Nelson, 14.7, $1,584; 3. Jason Reiss, 15.2, $1,056; 4. Jake Kraupie, 23.8, $528.
Team roping: First round: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.7, $1,408 each; 2. Jared Odens/Matt Zancanella, 6.2, $1,056; 3. Cody Hilzendeger/Ty Talsma, 6.4, $704; 4. (tie) Eli Lord/Dustin Harris and Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 6.5, $176 each. Second round: 1. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 4.8, $1,408 each; 2. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.1, $1,056; 3. Jason Schaffer/Cole Robinson, 5.7, $704; 4. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 5.9, $352. Third round: 1. Jared Odens/Matt Zancanella, 5.0, $1,408 each; 2. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.6, $1,056; 3. (tie) Cody Hilzendeger/Ty Talsma, Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson and J.B. Lord/Jesse Dale, 5.7, $352 each. Average: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 16.4 (3), $2,112 each; 2. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 23.9, $1,584; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 26.0, $1,056; 4. Jared Odens/Matt Zancanella, 11.2 on two head, $528.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. (tie) Cole Elshere, JJ Elshere, and Chuck Schmidt, 83 points, $1,056 each; 4. Jade Blackwell, 77.5, $352. Second round: 1. Chuck Schmidt, 81, $1,408; 2. Ty Manke, 80.5, $1,056; 3. Jacob Kammerer, 79, $704; 4. Jade Blackwell, 78, $352. Third round: 1. JJ Elshere, 89, $1,408; 2. Dusty Hausauer, 88, $1,056; 3. Jacob Kammerer, 87, $704; 4. Jade Blackwell, 83.5, $352. Average: 1. Chuck Schmidt, 242 (3), $2,112; 2. Jacob Kammerer, 241.5, $1,584; 3. (tie) Dusty Hausauer and Jade Blackwell, 239, $792 each.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Tanner Stec, 8.4, $1,408; 2. Clint Kindred, 9.2, $1,056; 3. Jerry Adamson, 9.5, $704; 4. Trey Young, 9.9, $352. Second round: 1. Trey Young, 8.0, $1,408; 2. Cody Rood, 9.3, $1,056; 3. Jerry Adamson, 9.8, $704; 4. Dustin Entzel, 10.2, $352. Third round: 1. Jerry Adamson, 8.3, $1,408; 2. Trey Young, 8.4, $1,056; 3. Myles Kenzy, 8.5, $704; 4. Rex Treeby, 9.3, $352. Average: 1. Trey Young, 26.3 (3), $2,112; 2. Jerry Adamson, 27.6, $1,584; 3. Cody Rood, 29.6, $1,056; 4. Myles Kenzy, 30.9, $528.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Amanda Welsh, 13.59, $1,465; 2. Heidi Gunderson, 13.77, $1,098; 3. Bobbi Grann, 13.84, $732; 4. Carey Rivinius, 13.85, $366. Second round: 1. Amanda Welsh, 13.51, $1,465; 2. Jessica Routier, 13.54, $1,098; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 13.56, $732; 4. Heidi Gunderson, 13.70, $366. Third round: 1. Jessica Routier, 13.51 seconds, $1,465; 2. Molly Otto, 13.58, $1,098; 3. (tie) Amanda Welsh and Carey Rivinius, 13.73, $549 each. Average: 1. Amanda Welsh, 40.83 (3), $2,197; 2. Heidi Gunderson, 41.29, $1,648; 3. Molly Otto, 41.37, $1,098; 4. Carey Rivinius, 41.82, $549.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Chance William Schott, 87, $1,408; 2. Ardie Maier, 80, $1,056; 3. Thunder Boomer, 74, $704; 4. Wade Berg, 70, $352. * Second round: 1. Jeff Bertus, 86, $1,936; 2. TJ Schmidt, 75, $1,584; no other qualified rides. Third round: 1. Chance William Schott, 86, $1,408; 2. Ardie Maier, 85.5, $1,056; 3. Ethan Lesiak, 84.5, $704; 4. TJ Schmidt, 84, $352. Average: 1. Chance William Schott, 173 (2), $2,112; 2. Ardie Maier, 165.5, $1,584; 3. TJ Schmidt, 159, $1,056; 4. Thunder Boomer, 152, $528. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.