PRCA Columbia River Circuit Finals

Hermiston, Ore., Oct. 2-3

All-around cowboy: Caleb McMillan, $3,443, bull riding, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Bareback: First round: 1. Trenten Montero, 78.5, $1,080; 2. (tie) Colton Clemens and Clay Stone, 77, $675 each; 4. Kirk St. Clair, 69, $270. Second round: 1. Trenten Montero, 82, $1,080; 2. Colton Clemens, 63, $810; 3. Kirk St. Clair, 47, $540; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Trenten Montero, 160.5 (2), $1,621; 2. Colton Clemens, 140, $1,215; 3. Kirk St. Clair, 116, $810; 4. Clay Stone, 77 on one head, $405.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Dalton Massey, 4.0, $1,241; 2. Chance Gartner, 4.4, $931; 3. Blake Knowles, 4.5, $621; 4. (tie) Ryan Bothum and Justin Kimsey, 4.9, $155 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Dalton Massey, Jesse Brown and Mike McGinn, 3.9, $931 each; 4. (tie) Ringo Robinson and Blake Knowles, 4.2, $155 each. Average: 1. Dalton Massey, 7.9 seconds on two head, $1,862; 2. Blake Knowles, 8.7, $1,397; 3. Justin Kimsey, 9.3, $931; 4. Jesse Brown, 9.4, $466.

Team roping: First round: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.2, $1,241 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.2, $931; 3. Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 6.2, $621; 4. Ty Sturza/Trevor McCoin, 6.9, $310. Second round: 1. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 4.7, $1,241 each; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.8, $931; 3. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.4, $621; 4. (tie) Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold and Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 6.0, $155 each. Average: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.0 seconds on two head, $1,862 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 10.6, $1,397; 3. Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 12.2, $931; 4. Tyler Smith/Taylor White, 17.8, $466.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Kade Bruno, 85, $1,241; 2. Joe Harper, 80, $931; 3. Charlie Barker, 76.5, $621; 4. Tate Owens, 73, $310. Second round: 1. Martin Joyce, 86.5, $1,241; 2. Kade Bruno, 82.5, $931; 3. Joe Harper, 76.5, $621; 4. Clay Stremler, 72.5, $310. Average: 1. Kade Bruno, 167.5 (2), $1,862; 2. Joe Harper, 156.5, $1,397; 3. Clay Stremler, 143, $931; 4. Martin Joyce, 86.5 (1), $466.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.4, $1,225; 2. Cooper Martin, 8.5, $919; 3. (tie) Cody Craig and Pacen Marez, 8.8, $460 each. Second round: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.2, $1,225; 2. Cody Craig, 8.5, $919; 3. Caleb McMillan, 8.6, $613; 4. (tie) Jordan Tye and Cooper Martin, 9.1, $153 each. Average: 1. Bo Pickett, 16.6 (2), $1,838; 2. Cody Craig, 17.3, $1,379; 3. Cooper Martin, 17.6, $919; 4. Jordan Tye, 18.1, $460.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Jodi Goodrich, 17.24, $1,300; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 17.35, $1,114; 3. (tie) Brenda Mays and Emily McKinnies, 17.41, $867 each; 5. Shelly Mull, 17.47, $619; 6. (tie) Karen Gleason and Jessica Lewis, 17.55, $433 each; 8. Danyelle Williams, 17.65, $248; 9. Amy Coelho, 17.68, $186; 10. Katie Davis, 17.75, $124. Second round: 1. (tie) Rainy Robinson and Emily McKinnies, 17.22 seconds, $1,207 each; 3. Amberleigh Moore, 17.26, $929; 4. Jodi Goodrich, 17.35, $805; 5. Brenda Mays, 17.36, $619; 6. Katie Davis, 17.40, $495; 7. Shayla Currin, 17.49, $371; 8. Cassi Johnson, 17.53, $248; 9. Danyelle Williams, 17.62, $186; 10. Karen Gleason, 17.63, $124. Average: 1. Jodi Goodrich, 34.59 (2), $1,300; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 34.61, $1,114; 3. Emily McKinnies, 34.63, $929; 4. Brenda Mays, 34.77, $805; 5. Rainy Robinson, 35.07, $619; 6. Katie Davis, 35.15, $495; 7. Karen Gleason, 35.18, $371; 8. Danyelle Williams, 35.27, $248; 9. Jessica Lewis, 35.33, $186; 10. Shayla Currin, 35.37, $124.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Caleb McMillan, 14.5, $871; 2. Roger Nonella, 16.9, $653; 3. Taylor White, 17.1, $435; 4. Ky Rosenberg, 23.8, $218. Second round: 1. Howdy McGinn, 12.9, $871; 2. Caleb McMillan, 17.7, $653; 3. Jason Stewart, 18.9, $435; 4. Todd Dickson, 23.6, $218. Average: 1. Caleb McMillan, 32.2 (2), $1,306; 2. Howdy McGinn, 12.9 on one head, $980; 3. Roger Nonella, 16.9, $653; 4. Taylor White, 17.1, $327.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Brady Portenier, 87, $1,225; 2. Dallee Mason, 85, $919; 3. Dawson Branton, 71, $613; 4. Roscoe Jarboe, 68, $306. * Second round: 1. Ruger Piva, 88.5, $1,327; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 81, $1,021; 3. Dallee Mason, 79, $715; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Dallee Mason, 164 (2), $1,838; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 149, $1,379; 3. Ruger Piva, 88.5 (1), $919; 4. Brady Portenier, 87, $460. *(all totals include ground money).

Badlands Circuit Finals

Minot, N.D., Oct. 9-11

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $4,576, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: First round: 1. Jordan Pelton, 86, $1,295; 2. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Shane O'Connell, 85, $810 each; 4. Ben Kramer, 77, $324. Second round: 1. Jordan Pelton, 87, $1,295; 2. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Shane O'Connell, 83, $810 each; 4. Clay Jorgenson, 79, $324. Third round: 1. Jordan Pelton, 85, $1,295; 2. Nate McFadden, 84, $971; 3. Shane O'Connell, 81, $648; 4. Jamie Howlett, 80.5, $324. Average: 1. Jordan Pelton, 258 (3), $1,943; 2. Shane O'Connell, 249, $1,457; 3. Jamie Howlett, 248.5, $971; 4. Ben Kramer, 225, $486.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jake Kraupie, 4.5, $1,408; 2. (tie) Joe Nelson, Eli Lord and Cameron Morman, 4.7, $704 each. Second round: 1. Jason Reiss, 4.4, $1,408; 2. (tie) Eli Lord and Joe Nelson, 5.0, $880 each; 4. Scott Kleeman, 5.5, $352. Third round: 1. Carson Good, 4.1 seconds, $1,408; 2. Billy Boldon, 4.3, $1,056; 3. Eli Lord, 4.4, $704; 4. Jason Reiss, 4.5, $352. Average: 1. Eli Lord, 14.1 (3), $2,112; 2. Joe Nelson, 14.7, $1,584; 3. Jason Reiss, 15.2, $1,056; 4. Jake Kraupie, 23.8, $528.

Team roping: First round: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.7, $1,408 each; 2. Jared Odens/Matt Zancanella, 6.2, $1,056; 3. Cody Hilzendeger/Ty Talsma, 6.4, $704; 4. (tie) Eli Lord/Dustin Harris and Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 6.5, $176 each. Second round: 1. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 4.8, $1,408 each; 2. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.1, $1,056; 3. Jason Schaffer/Cole Robinson, 5.7, $704; 4. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 5.9, $352. Third round: 1. Jared Odens/Matt Zancanella, 5.0, $1,408 each; 2. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.6, $1,056; 3. (tie) Cody Hilzendeger/Ty Talsma, Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson and J.B. Lord/Jesse Dale, 5.7, $352 each. Average: 1. Cooper White/Tucker White, 16.4 (3), $2,112 each; 2. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 23.9, $1,584; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 26.0, $1,056; 4. Jared Odens/Matt Zancanella, 11.2 on two head, $528.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. (tie) Cole Elshere, JJ Elshere, and Chuck Schmidt, 83 points, $1,056 each; 4. Jade Blackwell, 77.5, $352. Second round: 1. Chuck Schmidt, 81, $1,408; 2. Ty Manke, 80.5, $1,056; 3. Jacob Kammerer, 79, $704; 4. Jade Blackwell, 78, $352. Third round: 1. JJ Elshere, 89, $1,408; 2. Dusty Hausauer, 88, $1,056; 3. Jacob Kammerer, 87, $704; 4. Jade Blackwell, 83.5, $352. Average: 1. Chuck Schmidt, 242 (3), $2,112; 2. Jacob Kammerer, 241.5, $1,584; 3. (tie) Dusty Hausauer and Jade Blackwell, 239, $792 each.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Tanner Stec, 8.4, $1,408; 2. Clint Kindred, 9.2, $1,056; 3. Jerry Adamson, 9.5, $704; 4. Trey Young, 9.9, $352. Second round: 1. Trey Young, 8.0, $1,408; 2. Cody Rood, 9.3, $1,056; 3. Jerry Adamson, 9.8, $704; 4. Dustin Entzel, 10.2, $352. Third round: 1. Jerry Adamson, 8.3, $1,408; 2. Trey Young, 8.4, $1,056; 3. Myles Kenzy, 8.5, $704; 4. Rex Treeby, 9.3, $352. Average: 1. Trey Young, 26.3 (3), $2,112; 2. Jerry Adamson, 27.6, $1,584; 3. Cody Rood, 29.6, $1,056; 4. Myles Kenzy, 30.9, $528.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Amanda Welsh, 13.59, $1,465; 2. Heidi Gunderson, 13.77, $1,098; 3. Bobbi Grann, 13.84, $732; 4. Carey Rivinius, 13.85, $366. Second round: 1. Amanda Welsh, 13.51, $1,465; 2. Jessica Routier, 13.54, $1,098; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 13.56, $732; 4. Heidi Gunderson, 13.70, $366. Third round: 1. Jessica Routier, 13.51 seconds, $1,465; 2. Molly Otto, 13.58, $1,098; 3. (tie) Amanda Welsh and Carey Rivinius, 13.73, $549 each. Average: 1. Amanda Welsh, 40.83 (3), $2,197; 2. Heidi Gunderson, 41.29, $1,648; 3. Molly Otto, 41.37, $1,098; 4. Carey Rivinius, 41.82, $549.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Chance William Schott, 87, $1,408; 2. Ardie Maier, 80, $1,056; 3. Thunder Boomer, 74, $704; 4. Wade Berg, 70, $352. * Second round: 1. Jeff Bertus, 86, $1,936; 2. TJ Schmidt, 75, $1,584; no other qualified rides. Third round: 1. Chance William Schott, 86, $1,408; 2. Ardie Maier, 85.5, $1,056; 3. Ethan Lesiak, 84.5, $704; 4. TJ Schmidt, 84, $352. Average: 1. Chance William Schott, 173 (2), $2,112; 2. Ardie Maier, 165.5, $1,584; 3. TJ Schmidt, 159, $1,056; 4. Thunder Boomer, 152, $528. *(all totals include ground money).

Tags

Load comments