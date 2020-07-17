PRCA Forsyth
All-around cowboy: Luke Gee, $755, bull riding and steer wrestling.
Bareback riding: 1. Shawn Perkins, 86 points on C5 Rodeo's Jerry's Pet, $556; 2. Tristan Hansen, 85, $417; 3. Trenten Montero, 76, $278; 4. Tanner Wyatt Phillips, 75, $139.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tanner Milan, 4.1 seconds, $408; 2. Timmy Sparing, 4.2, $306; 3. (tie) Will Stovall and Luke Gee, 4.3, $153 each. Second round: 1. Bridger Chambers, 3.8 seconds, $408; 2. Caden Camp, 4.3, $306; 3. Tanner Milan, 4.4, $204; 4. Timmy Sparing, 4.5, $102. Average: 1. Tanner Milan, 8.5 seconds on two head, $612; 2. Timmy Sparing, 8.7, $459; 3. Bridger Chambers, 8.8, $306; 4. Ty Erickson, 9.5, $153.
Team roping: 1. Clay Tryan/Jared Bilby, 5.1 seconds, $1,431 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5, $1,184; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 5.6, $938; 4. Travis Stovall/John Bell, 6.0, $691; 5. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.1, $444; 6. (tie) Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger and Greg Goggins/Dustin Ostrum, 6.8, $123 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dawson Dahm, 81.5 points on C5 Rodeo's Morse Code, $797; 2. (tie) Cody DeMoss and Sage Newman, 80, $498 each; 4. Matt Halmes, 74.5, $199.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Justin Smith, 8.3 seconds, $905 each; 3. Charlie Gibson, 8.6, $517; 4. Will Powell, 8.8, $259.
Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, 17.53 seconds, $1,066; 2. Ashley Day, 17.61, $914; 3. Nikki Hansen, 17.70, $761; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.71, $660; 5. Jessica DeSaveur, 17.72, $508; 6. Carmel Wright, 17.73, $406; 7. Tia Murphy, 17.74, $305; 8. (tie) Lisa Anderson and Madison Wilkerson, 17.75, $178 each; 10. Cierra Erickson, 17.77, $102.
Bull riding: 1. Luke Gee, 83 points on C5 Rodeo's Majestic Butterfly, $602; 2. Hayes Stone, 80.5, $451; 3. Connor Murnion, 76, $301; 4. Casey Fredericks, 71, $150.
PRCA Herriman, Utah Xtreme Bulls
Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 88 points on Bar T Rodeo's Hail Storm, $4,004; 2. Rylan Wright, 87, $3,070; 3. Stetson Wright, 86, $2,269; 4. Jeff Askey, 85, $1,468; 5. Clayton Sellars, 83.5, $934; 6. (tie) Tyler Bingham and Chance Wililam Schott, 83, $601 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Covington and Hawk Whitt, 80, $200 each.
NRA Scobey
Bareback: 1, Chase Redfield, Opheim, 130/2, $433.38; 2, Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 123/2, $325.04; 3, Rowdy Cranston, Gillette, 67/1, $216.69.
Saddle bronc: 1, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 154/2, $433.38; 2, Brant Grisdale, Glasgow, 114/2, $325.04.
Bull riding: 1, Kelly Murnion, Jordan, 86, $613.80; 2, Grey Fitzpatrick, Polson, 77, $460.35.
Steer wrestling: 1, Seth Shorb, Rhame, 13.8, $411.06; 2, Sterling Lee, Rhame, 17.8, $308.30.
Tie down roping: 1, Tate Benson, Scobey, 10.5, $723,54; 2, J Billingsley, Glasgow, 11.2, $542.66; 3, Sterling Lee, Rhame, 13.7, $361.77; 4, Chad Turner, East Helena, 14.7, $180.89.
Team roping: 1, Jake Scott/Chad Turner, East Helena, 6.8; $511.50; 2, Tate Benson/Kenny Benson, Scobey, 17.7, $383.63; 3, Grady Larson/Garrett Larson, Sidney, 18.5, $255.75.
Lady barrels: 1, Amber Crowley, Poplar, 2.3, $542.66; 1, Sierra Lee, Rhame, 2.3, $542.66; 3, Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 2.6, $298.46; 3, Bella Fossum, Billings, 2.6, $298.46; 5, Sage Kohr, Gillette, 2.7, $126.62.
Junior barrels: 1, Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 17.86, $104.50; 2, Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 18.19, $78.38; 3. Landry Larson, Sidney, 18.29, $52.25; 4, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 18.81, $26.13.
Sr. men’s breakaway: 1, Les Haugen, Alexander, 4.0, $133.92; 2, Mike Forest, Peerless, 5.5, $100.44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.