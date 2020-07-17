PRCA Forsyth

All-around cowboy: Luke Gee, $755, bull riding and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Shawn Perkins, 86 points on C5 Rodeo's Jerry's Pet, $556; 2. Tristan Hansen, 85, $417; 3. Trenten Montero, 76, $278; 4. Tanner Wyatt Phillips, 75, $139.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tanner Milan, 4.1 seconds, $408; 2. Timmy Sparing, 4.2, $306; 3. (tie) Will Stovall and Luke Gee, 4.3, $153 each. Second round: 1. Bridger Chambers, 3.8 seconds, $408; 2. Caden Camp, 4.3, $306; 3. Tanner Milan, 4.4, $204; 4. Timmy Sparing, 4.5, $102. Average: 1. Tanner Milan, 8.5 seconds on two head, $612; 2. Timmy Sparing, 8.7, $459; 3. Bridger Chambers, 8.8, $306; 4. Ty Erickson, 9.5, $153.

Team roping: 1. Clay Tryan/Jared Bilby, 5.1 seconds, $1,431 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.5, $1,184; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 5.6, $938; 4. Travis Stovall/John Bell, 6.0, $691; 5. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.1, $444; 6. (tie) Miles Kobold/Chase Gauger and Greg Goggins/Dustin Ostrum, 6.8, $123 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dawson Dahm, 81.5 points on C5 Rodeo's Morse Code, $797; 2. (tie) Cody DeMoss and Sage Newman, 80, $498 each; 4. Matt Halmes, 74.5, $199.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Justin Smith, 8.3 seconds, $905 each; 3. Charlie Gibson, 8.6, $517; 4. Will Powell, 8.8, $259.

Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, 17.53 seconds, $1,066; 2. Ashley Day, 17.61, $914; 3. Nikki Hansen, 17.70, $761; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.71, $660; 5. Jessica DeSaveur, 17.72, $508; 6. Carmel Wright, 17.73, $406; 7. Tia Murphy, 17.74, $305; 8. (tie) Lisa Anderson and Madison Wilkerson, 17.75, $178 each; 10. Cierra Erickson, 17.77, $102.

Bull riding: 1. Luke Gee, 83 points on C5 Rodeo's Majestic Butterfly, $602; 2. Hayes Stone, 80.5, $451; 3. Connor Murnion, 76, $301; 4. Casey Fredericks, 71, $150.

PRCA Herriman, Utah Xtreme Bulls

Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 88 points on Bar T Rodeo's Hail Storm, $4,004; 2. Rylan Wright, 87, $3,070; 3. Stetson Wright, 86, $2,269; 4. Jeff Askey, 85, $1,468; 5. Clayton Sellars, 83.5, $934; 6. (tie) Tyler Bingham and Chance Wililam Schott, 83, $601 each; 8. (tie) Wyatt Covington and Hawk Whitt, 80, $200 each.

NRA Scobey

Bareback: 1, Chase Redfield, Opheim, 130/2, $433.38; 2, Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 123/2, $325.04; 3, Rowdy Cranston, Gillette, 67/1, $216.69.

Saddle bronc: 1, Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 154/2, $433.38; 2, Brant Grisdale, Glasgow, 114/2, $325.04.

Bull riding: 1, Kelly Murnion, Jordan, 86, $613.80; 2, Grey Fitzpatrick, Polson, 77, $460.35.

Steer wrestling: 1, Seth Shorb, Rhame, 13.8, $411.06; 2, Sterling Lee, Rhame, 17.8, $308.30.

Tie down roping: 1, Tate Benson, Scobey, 10.5, $723,54; 2, J Billingsley, Glasgow, 11.2, $542.66; 3, Sterling Lee, Rhame, 13.7, $361.77; 4, Chad Turner, East Helena, 14.7, $180.89.

Team roping: 1, Jake Scott/Chad Turner, East Helena, 6.8; $511.50; 2, Tate Benson/Kenny Benson, Scobey, 17.7, $383.63; 3, Grady Larson/Garrett Larson, Sidney, 18.5, $255.75.

Lady barrels: 1, Amber Crowley, Poplar, 2.3, $542.66; 1, Sierra Lee, Rhame, 2.3, $542.66; 3, Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 2.6, $298.46; 3, Bella Fossum, Billings, 2.6, $298.46; 5, Sage Kohr, Gillette, 2.7, $126.62.

Junior barrels: 1, Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 17.86, $104.50; 2, Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 18.19, $78.38; 3. Landry Larson, Sidney, 18.29, $52.25; 4, Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 18.81, $26.13.

Sr. men’s breakaway: 1, Les Haugen, Alexander, 4.0, $133.92; 2, Mike Forest, Peerless, 5.5, $100.44.

Tags

Load comments