NRA Boulder

Bareback: Brice Patterson, 78, 545; J2 Bridges, 74, 408; Zachary Griffin, 66, 272; Kaleb Norstrom, 65, 136.

Saddle bronc: Tyler Friend, 80, 742; Gerald Eash, 75, 556; John Birkholz, 71, 371; Cree Minkoff, 70, 185.

Rookie saddle bronc: Matthew Skaw, 70, 238.

Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, 85, 703; Gerald Eash, 79, 537; Tanner Theriault, 78, 413; Cole Wagner, 72, 268.

Steer wrestling: Shawn Dunagan, 4.7, 674; Ben Ayre, 4.7, 674; Arlan Minue, 5.0, 385; Jackson Stephens, 8.8, 192.

Tie-down roping: Ryan Siemsen, 9.4, 703; Al Koenig, 9.7, 537; James Ramirez, 12.5, 413; Colt Stonehocker, 13.9, 268.

Team roping: Shawn Bessette-Ike Folsom, 3.9, 878; Travis Tryan-Justin Viles, 4.6, 672; Brady Tryan-Clay Futrell, 9.8, 517; Travis Stovall-Jade Gardner, 10.8, 336; Ben Folsom-Coby King, 11.2, 90; Kaehl Berg-Tanner McLean, 11.2, 90.

Barrel racing: Nancy Ward, 16.1, 790; Jessica Sexton, 16.1, 790; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 16.14, 567; Alexis McDonald, 16.26, 343; Abby Knight, 16.26,343; Keslie Wolfe, 16.36, 149.

Breakaway roping: Hallie Jo Sohr, 2.3, 904; Anna Callaway, 2.3, 904; Bella Fossum, 2.5, 638; Ryanne Tracy, 2.6, 461; Paige Rasmussen, 2.7, 283; Tracey Bolich, 2.8, 141; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 2.8, 141; Jacey Fortier, 2.9, 70.

Junior barrel racing; Paige Palin, 16.68, 249; Mesa Radue, 16.83, 187; Kassidy Dunagan, 16.9, 124; Rachel Ward, 16.91, 62.

Junior breakaway roping: Jayson Carl, 3.0, 297; Kassidy Dunagan, 3.7, 223; Murphy Gaasch, 4.0, 148; Joshua Banett, 6.0, 74.

PRCA Salmon, Idaho

All-around cowboy: Trevin Baumann, $780, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Bronc Marriott, 83, $545; 2. Cooper Bennett, 79.5, $409; 3. Jake Kesl, 71, $272; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Wiberg and Baxtor Roche, 4.1, $707; 3. Trevin Baumann, 4.5, $404; 4. Blaine Buchanan, 4.8, $202.

Team roping: 1. Delon Parker/Matt Robertson, 4.9, $920; 2. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.0, $761; 3. Robby Farias/Cody Young, 5.7, $603; 4. Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV, 6.2, $444; 5. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 6.3, $285; 6. Brady Tryan/Clay Futrell, 7.1, $159.

Saddle bronc: 1. Luke Logan, 84, $992; 2. Tanner Butner, 82, $752; 3. Clay Stremler, 79, $541; 4. Sage Newman, 77, $361; 5. Cody jasper Lamb, 71, $210; 6. Russell Kay, 68, $150.

Tie-down roping: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.4, $752; 2. Ryan Siemsen, 10.1, $564; 3. Trevin Baumann, 10.6, $376; 4. Bode Scott, 10.9, $188.

Bull riding: 1. Wylee Hurst, 70, $1,327; no other qualified rides.

PRCA Coeur D Alene, Idaho

All-around cowboy: Garrett Busby, $2,858, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 81, $1,929; 2. Will Lowe, 80, $1,479; 3. Trenten Montero, 77, $1,093; 4. Blade Elliott and Cole Reiner, 76.5, $579; 6. Trevar McAllister, 75, $321; 7. Shawn Perkins, 71, $257; 8. Hunter Brasfield and Wyatt Bloom, 70, $96 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.9, $2,854; 2. Clayton Morrison, 4.0, $2,482; 3. Justin Resseman, 4.1, $2,109; 4. Bridger Chambers, 4.2, $1,737; 5. Tanner Milan, 4.3, $1,365; 6. Levi Rudd and Ross Mosher, 4.4, $807; 8. Jake Kraupie and Will Powell, 4.6, $124.

Team roping: 1. Garrett Rogers/Garrett Busby, 4.8, $2,858; 2. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles and Levi Simpson/Cody Doescher, 4.9, $2,406; 4. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor and Brooks Dahozy/Walt Woodard, 5.1, $1,805; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 5.2, $1,203; 8. Wyatt Imus/Reno Gonzales, 5.4, $752; 9. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.0, $451; 10. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 6.4, $150.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tegan Smith, 85, $2,109; 2. Joe Harper, 82.5, $1,617; 3. Chase Brooks, 80, $1,195; 4. Sam Harper, 79, $773; 5. Clay Stremler, 78.5, $492; 6. Cameron Messier, Dawson Dahm and Johnny Espeland, 77, $281 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jake Pratt, 7.4, $2,421; 2. Chris McCuistion, 7.9, $2,106; 3. Bo Pickett, 8.7, $1,790; 4. Tanner Green and Treg Schaack, 8.8, $1,316; 6. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $842; 7. Chance Oftedahl, 9.2, $526; 8. Monty Lewis, 9.3, $211.

Barrel racing: 1. Destri Devenport, 17.39, $2,243; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.43, $1,906; 3. Jennifer Sharp, 17.44, $1,570; 4. Brittney Barnett, 17.51, $1,346; 5. Ivy Hurst and Christine Laughlin, 17.55, $953; 7. Teri Bangart, 17.63, $561; 8. Stevi Hillman, 17.65, $449; 9.  Ivy Conrado and Ali Anton, 17.66, $364; 11. Megan Champion, 17.73, $280; 12. Lisa Anderson, 17.76, $224.

Bull riding: 1. Paul Coppini, 86, $2,557; 2. Dakota Louis, 80.5, $2,109; 3. Caleb McMillan, 74, $1,726; no other qualified rides. 

 

