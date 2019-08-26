NRA Boulder
Bareback: Brice Patterson, 78, 545; J2 Bridges, 74, 408; Zachary Griffin, 66, 272; Kaleb Norstrom, 65, 136.
Saddle bronc: Tyler Friend, 80, 742; Gerald Eash, 75, 556; John Birkholz, 71, 371; Cree Minkoff, 70, 185.
Rookie saddle bronc: Matthew Skaw, 70, 238.
Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, 85, 703; Gerald Eash, 79, 537; Tanner Theriault, 78, 413; Cole Wagner, 72, 268.
Steer wrestling: Shawn Dunagan, 4.7, 674; Ben Ayre, 4.7, 674; Arlan Minue, 5.0, 385; Jackson Stephens, 8.8, 192.
Tie-down roping: Ryan Siemsen, 9.4, 703; Al Koenig, 9.7, 537; James Ramirez, 12.5, 413; Colt Stonehocker, 13.9, 268.
Team roping: Shawn Bessette-Ike Folsom, 3.9, 878; Travis Tryan-Justin Viles, 4.6, 672; Brady Tryan-Clay Futrell, 9.8, 517; Travis Stovall-Jade Gardner, 10.8, 336; Ben Folsom-Coby King, 11.2, 90; Kaehl Berg-Tanner McLean, 11.2, 90.
Barrel racing: Nancy Ward, 16.1, 790; Jessica Sexton, 16.1, 790; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 16.14, 567; Alexis McDonald, 16.26, 343; Abby Knight, 16.26,343; Keslie Wolfe, 16.36, 149.
Breakaway roping: Hallie Jo Sohr, 2.3, 904; Anna Callaway, 2.3, 904; Bella Fossum, 2.5, 638; Ryanne Tracy, 2.6, 461; Paige Rasmussen, 2.7, 283; Tracey Bolich, 2.8, 141; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 2.8, 141; Jacey Fortier, 2.9, 70.
Junior barrel racing; Paige Palin, 16.68, 249; Mesa Radue, 16.83, 187; Kassidy Dunagan, 16.9, 124; Rachel Ward, 16.91, 62.
Junior breakaway roping: Jayson Carl, 3.0, 297; Kassidy Dunagan, 3.7, 223; Murphy Gaasch, 4.0, 148; Joshua Banett, 6.0, 74.
PRCA Salmon, Idaho
All-around cowboy: Trevin Baumann, $780, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Bronc Marriott, 83, $545; 2. Cooper Bennett, 79.5, $409; 3. Jake Kesl, 71, $272; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cody Wiberg and Baxtor Roche, 4.1, $707; 3. Trevin Baumann, 4.5, $404; 4. Blaine Buchanan, 4.8, $202.
Team roping: 1. Delon Parker/Matt Robertson, 4.9, $920; 2. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.0, $761; 3. Robby Farias/Cody Young, 5.7, $603; 4. Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV, 6.2, $444; 5. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 6.3, $285; 6. Brady Tryan/Clay Futrell, 7.1, $159.
Saddle bronc: 1. Luke Logan, 84, $992; 2. Tanner Butner, 82, $752; 3. Clay Stremler, 79, $541; 4. Sage Newman, 77, $361; 5. Cody jasper Lamb, 71, $210; 6. Russell Kay, 68, $150.
Tie-down roping: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.4, $752; 2. Ryan Siemsen, 10.1, $564; 3. Trevin Baumann, 10.6, $376; 4. Bode Scott, 10.9, $188.
Bull riding: 1. Wylee Hurst, 70, $1,327; no other qualified rides.
PRCA Coeur D Alene, Idaho
All-around cowboy: Garrett Busby, $2,858, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 81, $1,929; 2. Will Lowe, 80, $1,479; 3. Trenten Montero, 77, $1,093; 4. Blade Elliott and Cole Reiner, 76.5, $579; 6. Trevar McAllister, 75, $321; 7. Shawn Perkins, 71, $257; 8. Hunter Brasfield and Wyatt Bloom, 70, $96 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.9, $2,854; 2. Clayton Morrison, 4.0, $2,482; 3. Justin Resseman, 4.1, $2,109; 4. Bridger Chambers, 4.2, $1,737; 5. Tanner Milan, 4.3, $1,365; 6. Levi Rudd and Ross Mosher, 4.4, $807; 8. Jake Kraupie and Will Powell, 4.6, $124.
Team roping: 1. Garrett Rogers/Garrett Busby, 4.8, $2,858; 2. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles and Levi Simpson/Cody Doescher, 4.9, $2,406; 4. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor and Brooks Dahozy/Walt Woodard, 5.1, $1,805; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 5.2, $1,203; 8. Wyatt Imus/Reno Gonzales, 5.4, $752; 9. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.0, $451; 10. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 6.4, $150.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tegan Smith, 85, $2,109; 2. Joe Harper, 82.5, $1,617; 3. Chase Brooks, 80, $1,195; 4. Sam Harper, 79, $773; 5. Clay Stremler, 78.5, $492; 6. Cameron Messier, Dawson Dahm and Johnny Espeland, 77, $281 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jake Pratt, 7.4, $2,421; 2. Chris McCuistion, 7.9, $2,106; 3. Bo Pickett, 8.7, $1,790; 4. Tanner Green and Treg Schaack, 8.8, $1,316; 6. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.1, $842; 7. Chance Oftedahl, 9.2, $526; 8. Monty Lewis, 9.3, $211.
Barrel racing: 1. Destri Devenport, 17.39, $2,243; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.43, $1,906; 3. Jennifer Sharp, 17.44, $1,570; 4. Brittney Barnett, 17.51, $1,346; 5. Ivy Hurst and Christine Laughlin, 17.55, $953; 7. Teri Bangart, 17.63, $561; 8. Stevi Hillman, 17.65, $449; 9. Ivy Conrado and Ali Anton, 17.66, $364; 11. Megan Champion, 17.73, $280; 12. Lisa Anderson, 17.76, $224.
Bull riding: 1. Paul Coppini, 86, $2,557; 2. Dakota Louis, 80.5, $2,109; 3. Caleb McMillan, 74, $1,726; no other qualified rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.