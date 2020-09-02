PRCA Range Days Rodeo

Rapid City, S.D., Aug. 26-29

All-around cowboy: Tuf Cooper, $3,705, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Cole Reiner, Shane O'Connell, Taylor Broussard, and Richmond Champion, 83, $1,633 each; 5. (tie) Seth Hardwick and Caleb Bennett, 82, $484 each; 7. Kash Wilson, 81, $323; 8. (tie) Kyle Bloomquist and Tanner Aus, 80, $121 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Reed Kraeger, 3.3, $2,875; 2. Bridger Chambers, 3.5, $2,573; 3. (tie) Landon Beardsworth and Bridger Anderson, 3.7, $2,119 each; 5. (tie) Dalton Massey and Jule Hazen, 3.8, $1,513 each; 7. (tie) Gabe Soileau and Justin Kimsey, 3.9, $908 each; 9. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Lane Day, 4.0, $303 each.

Team roping: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.4, $2,866 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 4.7, $2,564; 3. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 5.0, $2,263; 4. (tie) Cooper White/Tucker White and Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 5.2, $1,810 each; 6. Dawson Graham/Austin Rogers, 5.3, $1,358; 7. (tie) Jon Peterson/Cash Hetzel, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 5.4, $754 each; 10. (tie) Clay Ullery/Jake Edwards and Jase Staudt/Trevor Schnaufer, 5.6, $75 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Logan Cook, and Stetson Wright, 86, $2,217 each; 3. Rusty Wright, 84.5, $1,422; 4. Jacob Kammerer, 84, $920; 5. (tie) Ben Andersen and Cole Elshere, 83.5, $502 each; 7. (tie) Tanner Butner and Ryder Wright, 82, $293 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ben Robinson, 8.0, $3,652; 2. J.C. Crowley, 8.2, $3,268; 3. Tuf Cooper, 8.3, $2,883; 4. Haven Meged, 8.6, $2,499; 5. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Kyle Lucas, 8.8, $1,922 each; 7. Lucas Potter, 8.9, $1,346; 8. (tie) Stetson Vest and Cole Wilson, 9.0, $769 each; 10. Tyler Boxleitner, 9.3, $192.

Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 17.07 seconds, $2,621; 2. Emily Miller, 17.08, $2,228; 3. Megan Swint, 17.13, $1,835; 4. Tiany Schuster, 17.15, $1,572; 5. Hallie Hanssen, 17.17, $1,310; 6. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.21, $917; 7. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Jackie Ganter, 17.23, $590 each; 9. (tie) Lexie Goss and Victoria Williams, 17.26, $426 each; 11. Destri Devenport, 17.27, $328; 12. (tie) Megan Champion and Amanda Welsh, 17.33, $131 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 10.6, $1,254; 2. Jess Tierney, 10.8, $1,038; 3. (tie) Cooper Mills and Ryan Rochlitz, 11.3, $713 each; 5. John E. Bland, 11.5, $389; 6. Ora Taton, 11.7, $216. Second round: 1. Cole Patterson, 9.4 seconds, $1,254; 2. Jess Tierney, 9.6, $1,038; 3. Tuf Cooper, 9.8, $822; 4. Troy Tillard, 9.9, $605; 5. (tie) J. Tom Fisher and Kim Ziegelgruber, 10.1, $303 each. Third round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.6 seconds, $1,254; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 10.5, $1,038; 3. Taylor Santos, 10.8, $822; 4. Chris Glover, 10.9, $605; 5. John E. Bland, 11.3, $389; 6. Mike Chase, 11.8, $216. Average: 1. John E. Bland, 33.3 seconds on three head, $1,881; 2. Jess Tierney, 34.5, $1,557; 3. Chris Glover, 37.0, $1,232; 4. Coy Thompson, 37.7, $908; 5. Ryan Rochlitz, 39.4, $584; 6. Cooper Mills, 40.8, $324.

Bull riding: 1. Denton Fugate, 86, $2,905; 2. (tie) Brody Yeary and Nathan Hatchel, 85, $1,936 each; 4. Levi Gray, 84, $1,065; 5. (tie) Coleman Entze and Parker Breding, 82.5, $581 each; 7. Colton Byram, 82, $387; 8. Cole Fischer, 75, $290.

