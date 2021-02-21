PRCA San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Xtreme Bulls
San Antonio, Feb. 14
Bull riding: First round: 1. Sage Kimzey, 87.5, $1,500; 2. Garrett Smith, 87, $1,250; 3. (tie) Matt Palmer and Parker Breding, 86, $875 each; 5. Nathan Hatchel, 85, $500; 6. Dustin Boquet, 84.5, $250. * Finals: 1. Dustin Boquet, 87, $6,875; 2. Garrett Smith, 86.5, $5,375; 3. Ky Hamilton, 84, $3,875; 4. Hawk Whitt, 81, $3,125; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Dixie National Rodeo
Jackson, Miss., Feb. 11-17
All-around cowboy: Marcus Theriot, $1,550, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 91, $4,286; 2. Shane O'Connell, 90, $3,286; 3. Tanner Aus, 88, $2,429; 4. Jess Pope, 87.5, $1,572; 5. (tie) Tim O'Connell and Jamie Howlett, 86.5, $857 each; 7. (tie) Jayco Roper, Tanner Phipps and Nate McFadden, 85.5, $333 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Bridger Anderson, 3.8, $1,884; 2. Riley Duvall, 3.9, $1,638; 3. Tyler Pearson, 4.0, $1,393; 4. (tie) Jule Hazen and Marcus Theriot, 4.1, $1,024 each; 6. (tie) Cameron Morman and Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $532 each; 8. Dalton Massey, 4.4, $164. Second round: 1. (tie) Tyler Pearson and Cody Cabral, 3.9, $1,761 each; 3. Stockton Graves, 4.0, $1,393; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.1, $1,147; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.2, $901; 6. (tie) Jule Hazen, Gary Gilbert, Cameron Morman and Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $307 each. Average: 1. Tyler Pearson, 7.9 , $2,826; 2. Jule Hazen, 8.4, $2,457; 3. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Cameron Morman and Bridger Anderson, 8.6, $1,720 each; 6. Dalton Massey, 8.9, $983; 7. Tyke Kipp, 9.0, $614; 8. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Cody Cabral and Gary Gilbert, 9.1, $82 each.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.0, $5,554 each; 2. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.5, $4,385 each; 5. Tyler Waters/Richard Durham, 4.6, $3,216; 6. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 4.7, $2,631; 7. Jake Cooper/Lane Mitchell, 4.9, $2,046; 8. J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 5.3, $1,462; 9. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Kory Koontz, 5.4, $877; 10. Keven Daniel/Morgan Jones, 5.6, $292.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Wyatt Casper, and Riggin Smith, 88, $3,876 each; 3. (tie) Allen Boore and Jake Watson, 85.5, $2,048 each; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 85, $1,024; 6. Cody DeMoss, 84.5, $731; 7. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Mitch Pollock, 84, $512 each.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 6.9, $2,418; 2. Quade Hiatt, 7.3, $2,103; 3. (tie) Jake Pratt and Macon Murphy, 7.6, $1,630 each; 5. Clint Robinson, 7.8, $1,157; 6. Haven Meged, 7.9, $841; 7. (tie) Colt Papy and Lucas Potter, 8.0, $368 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Marcos Costa and Riley Pruitt, 7.6, $2,261 each; 3. Reese Riemer, 7.7, $1,787; 4. (tie) Clint Robinson and Colton Farquer, 7.9, $1,314 each; 6. (tie) Shane Hanchey, Trenton Smith and Marcus Theriot, 8.0, $526 each. Average: 1. Clint Robinson, 15.7 seconds on two head, $3,628; 2. (tie) Macon Murphy and Shane Hanchey, 16.9, $2,918 each; 4. Lucas Potter, 17.1, $2,208; 5. Reese Riemer, 17.2, $1,735; 6. Colton Farquer, 17.3, $1,262; 7. Bryson Sechrist, 17.5, $789; 8. Cody Craig, 17.6, $315.
Barrel racing: 1. Randee Prindle, 13.89, $3,965; 2. Abby Pursifull, 13.91, $3,172; 3. Sherry Cervi, 13.92, $2,577; 4. Lisa Thornton, 13.97, $1,982; 5. Kassie Mowry, 13.98, $1,586; 6. Sissy Winn, 14.01, $1,189; 7. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Shelley Morgan, 14.03, $942 each; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 14.05, $793; 10. Ivy Saebens, 14.07, $694; 11. Kathy Grimes, 14.08, $595; 12. (tie) Sarah Rose Waguespack and Ericka Nelson, 14.09, $446 each; 14. (tie) Jimmie Smith and Tiany Schuster, 14.10, $248 each.
Bull riding: 1. Trevor Kastner, 91, $5,113; 2. Ky Hamilton, 90, $3,920; 3. Fletcher Jowers, 89, $2,897; 4. (tie) Colton Kelly and Fulton Rutland, 88.5, $1,534 each; 6. Wyatt Gregg, 88, $852; 7. JR Stratford, 87, $682; 8. Koby Radley, 86.5, $511.
PRCA Georgia National Rodeo
Perry, Ga., Feb. 18-20
All-around cowboy: Tim Pharr, $670, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Wyatt Denny, 88, $1,762; 2. Caleb Bennett, 87, $1,335; 3. Richmond Champion, 86.5, $961; 4. Wyatt Bloom, 83, $641; 5. Nate McFadden, 81.5, $374; 6. (tie) Tanner Phipps and Tyler Johnson, 80, $133 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Eli Lord and Shane Frey, 4.5, $1,557 each; 3. Jacob Talley, 4.8, $1,231; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.9, $1,014; 5. Marcus Theriot, 5.1, $797; 6. Tucker Allen, 5.2, $579; 7. Gavin Soileau, 5.3, $362; 8. Zack Jongbloed, 5.4, $145.
Team roping: 1. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 4.7, $1,541 each; 2. Mason Boettcher/Eddie Medina, 5.1, $1,275; 3. Rob Toth/Drew Carnes, 6.5, $1,010; 4. Cash Duty/Kaleb Friedel, 6.6, $744; 5. Tim Pharr/Casey Cox, 6.9, $478; 6. Jaxson Tucker/Dustin Searcy, 10.0, $266.
Saddle bronc: 1. Ryder Wright, 84.5, $1,781; 2. Cody DeMoss, 81, $1,349; 3. Rusty Wright, 80.5, $971; 4. Jake Finlay, 80, $647; 5. Cash Wilson, 78, $378; 6. Jacob Kammerer, 76, $270.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Pruitt, 7.1, $2,201; 2. (tie) Quade Hiatt and Bart Brunson, 7.9, $1,770 each; 4. Ty Harris, 8.2, $1,340; 5. Kincade Henry, 8.6, $1,053; 6. (tie) Lucas Potter and Cheyenne Harper, 8.7, $622 each; 8. Tim Pharr, 8.8, $191.
Barrel racing: 1. Tiany Schuster, 15.75, $2,006; 2. Ericka Nelson, 15.80, $1,719; 3. (tie) Angie Hammock, Andrea Busby, Brittney Barnett and Kate Nicholson, 15.98, $1,098 each; 7. Abbie Crews, 16.06, $573; 8. Shelby McCamey, 16.07, $382; 9. (tie) Cassidy Champlin and Katie Halbert, 16.12, $239 each.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 84, $3,316; 2. Denton Fugate, 83.5, $2,543; 3. Jordan Spears, 82.5, $1,879; 4. Gavin Michel, 80.5, $1,216; 5. Ky Hamilton, 80, $774; 6. (tie) Ty Wainwright and Garrett Smith, 79, $497 each; 8. Cole Fischer, 78, $332.
PRCA Pasco County Fair Championship Rodeo
Dade City, Fla., Feb. 19-20
All-around cowboy: Tanner Green, $2,597, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Bronc Marriott, 86, $752; 2. Wyatt Bloom, 85.5, $564; 3. (tie) R.C. Landingham and Orin Larsen, 84.5, $282 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Guy, 4.0, $1,036; 2. Gavin Soileau, 4.1, $857; 3. Kamry Dymmek, 4.3, $679; 4. Kalane Anders, 4.4, $500; 5. (tie) Juan Alcazar Jr, Stetson Jorgensen and Tucker Allen, 4.6, $167 each.
Team roping: 1. Tanner Green/Chase Graves, 4.8, $1,329 each; 2. Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper, 5.8, $1,100; 3. Keven Daniel/Morgan Jones, 5.9, $871; 4. Bradley Massey/Zack Mabry, 6.1, $642; 5. Spunk Sasser/Sam Morgan, 6.7, $412; 6. Cody Gornto/Troy Weekley Jr., 8.0, $229.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 79, $782; 2. (tie) K's Thomson, Kai Rockhill and Parker Kempfer, 77, $391 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tanner Green, 8.4, $1,268; 2. Trent Creager, 8.9, $1,049; 3. Kolt Henderson, 9.0, $830; 4. Cody McCartney, 9.2, $612; 5. Kyle Lucas, 10.6, $393; 6. Chase Cobb, 10.7, $219.
Barrel racing: 1. Kelley Carrington, 14.90, $1,164; 2. Margo Crowther, 14.97, $997; 3. Wendy Chesnut, 14.98, $831; 4. Cassidy Champlin, 15.00, $720; 5. Angie Hammock, 15.04, $554; 6. Taylor Carver, 15.11, $443; 7. Alishea Broussard, 15.12, $332; 8. Kate Nicholson, 15.17, $222; 9. Abby Phillips, 15.18, $166; 10. Suzanna Patrick, 15.19, $111.
Bull riding: 1. Elijah Mora, 84.5, $887; 2. Dalton Petersen, 84, $666; 3. Corey Atwell, 83, $444; 4. (tie) Fisher Creason and CJ Simms, 81, $111 each.
