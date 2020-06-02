Super Series Finish
at Fort Worth, Texas
Bareback
Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Jamie Howlett, 85, $3,000; 2. Kaycee Feild, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Bill Tutor, 82.5, $1,000; 4. Trenton Montero, 80.5, $750.
Bracket 4: First round: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 85.5, $3,000; 2. Orin Larsen, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Logan Patterson, 82, $1,000; 4. Clayton Biglow, 80, $750. Second round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 85, $3,000; 2. (tie) Logan Patterson and Wyatt Bloom, 83, $1,500 each; 4. Chad Rutherford, 80, $750. Third round: 1. Orin Larsen, 86.5, $3,000; 2. Clayton Biglow, 85, $2,000; 3. (tie) Wyatt Bloom and Caleb Bennett, 83, $875 each.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. Will Lowe, 84, $3,000; 2. Richmond Champion, 82, $2,000; 3. Mason Clements, 81.5, $1,000; 4. Tanner Aus, 80, $750. Second round: 1. (tie) Richmond Champion, and Mason Clements, $2,500 each; 3. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,000; 4. (tie) Seth Hardwick and Will Lowe, 79, $375 each. Third round: 1. Will Lowe, 86.5, $3,000; 2. Tanner Aus, 83.5, $2,000; 3. Richmond Champion, 78.5, $1,000; 4. Seth Hardwick, 75, $750.
Steer wrestling
Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Bridger Anderson, 3.9, $3,000; 2. Cade Goodman, 4.0, $2,000; 3. (tie) Justin Shaffer, Blake Knowles and Will Lummus, 4.1 each.
Bracket 4: First round: 1. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Matt Reeves, 3.8, $2,500; 3. Cade Stanton and Aaron Vosler, 4.6, $875 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Juan Alcazar Jr. and Bridger Chambers, 4.3, $2,500 each; 3. Matt Reeves, 4.7, $1,000; 4. Aaron Vosler, 4.4, $750. Third round: 1. Aaron Vosler, 4.4, $3,000; 2. Juan Alcazar Jr., 4.8, $2,000; 3. Bridger Chambers, 4.9, $1,000; 4. (tie) Cade Stanton and Josh Clark, 5.1, $375 each.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 3.7, $2,500 each; 3. Clayton Hass, 4.0, $1,000; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.3, $750. Second round: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.5, $3,000; 2. Tyler Pearson, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Kyle Irwin, 4.2, $1,000; 4. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $375 each. Third round: 1. Clayton Hass, 3.6, $3,000; 2. Jacob Edler, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Kyle Irwin, 4.3, $1,000; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.6, $750.
Team roping
Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 3.8, $3,000 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Kal Fuller/Jake Smith, 4.1, $1,000; 4. Kal Fuller/Jake Smith, 4.1, $750.
Bracket 4: First round: 1. Charly Crawford/Login Medlin, 3.6, $3,000 each; 2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 4.5, $1,000. 4. Luke Brown/Braden Tanner, 5.5, $750. Second round: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 3.9 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $1,000; 4. Luke Brown/Tanner Braden, 4.5, $750. Third round: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.6, $3,000 each; 2. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 5.0, $2,000; 3. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $1,000; 4. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 9.7, $750.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. Erich Rogers/Payden Bray, 3.9, $3,000 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 4.1, $2,000; 3. Paul David Tierney/Shay Carroll, 4.3, $1,000; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.6, $750. Second round: 1. Billy Bob Brown/Coleby Payne, 3.9 , $3,000; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.1, $1,000; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.2, $750. Third round: 1. Paul David Tierney/Shay Carroll, 3.8, $3,000; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.2, $2,000; no other qualified runs.
Saddle bronc
Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 84, $3,000; 2. Jesse Kruse, 79, $2,000; 3. Jade Blackwell, 78, $1,000; 4. Brady Hill, 77, $750.
Bracket 4: First round: 1. Dawson Hay, 83, $3,000; 2. Colt Gordan, 80, $2,000; 3. Johnny Espeland, 78, $1,000; 4. Tegan Smith, Leon Fountain and Chet Johnson, 77, $250 each. Second round: 1. Tegan Smith, 82.5, $3,000; 2. Colt Gordon, 81, $2,000; 3. Cole Ashbacher, 79, $1,000; 4. Dusty Hausauer, 78.5, $750. Third round: 1. Dawson Hay, 87, $3,000; 2. Tegan Smith, 84, $2,000; 3. Colt Gordon, 83.5, $1,000; 4. Johnny Espeland, 78, $750.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. Stetson Wright, 86, $3,000; 2. Ryder Wright, 84, $2,000; 3. J.J. Elshere, 83, $1,000; 4. Chase Brooks, 81, $750. Second round: 1. Cody DeMoss, 85, $3,000; 2. Chase Brooks, 81, $2,000; 3. Sterling Crawley, 79, $1,000; 4. Ryder Wright, 78, $750. Third round: 1. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $3,000; 2. (tie) Stetson Wright and Cody DeMoss, 84.5, $1,500 each; 4. Ryder Wright, 84, $750.
Tie-down roping
Bracket 3: Third round: 1. John Douch, 7.5, $3,000; 2. Westyn Hughes, 8.5, $2,000; 3. (tie) Lane Livingston and Catfish Brown, 8.8, $375.
Bracket 4: First round: 1. Marty Yates, 7.0, $3,000; 2. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Ryle Smith, 7.5, $1,500; 4. Timber Moore, 8.0, $750. Second round: 1. Riley Pruitt, 6.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Marty Yates, 6.7, $2,000; 3. Marcos Costa, 7.5, $1,000; 4. Bryson Sechrist, 8.0, $750. Third round: 1. Ryle Smith, 7.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Timber Moore, 8.1, $2,000; 3. Riley Pruitt, 8.7, $1,000; 4. Tyler Milligan, 10.4, $750.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. Adam Gray, 7.6, $3,000; 2. Jake Pratt, 7.8, $2,000; 3. Shane Hanchey, 7.9, $1,000; 4. Blane Cox, 8.3, $750. Second round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.1 seconds, $3,000; 2. Adam Gray, 8.8, $2,000; 3. Jake Pratt, 9.3, $1,000; 4. Blake Ash, 10.4, $750. Third round: 1. Adam Gray, 7.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. Shane Hanchey, 7.8, $2,000; 3. Jake Pratt, 9.8, $1,000; 4. Blane Cox, 10.2, $750.
Barrel racing
Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Brittney Barnett, 14.18; 2. Taylor Langdon, 14.41, $2,000; 3. Kassie Mowry, 15.23, $1,000; 4. Jackie Ganter, 19.22, $750.
Bracket 4: First round: 1. Jill Wilson, 14.23, $3,000; 2. Shali Lord, 14.31, $2,000; 3. Lisa Thorton, 14.41, $1,000; 4. Wenda Johnson, 18.95, $750. Second round: 1. Shali Lord, 14.14, $3,000; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 14.51, $2,000; 3. Jimmie Smith, 14.55, $1,000; 4. Lisa Thornton, 14.82, $750. Third round: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 13.88, $3,000; 2. Jimmie Smith, 14.09, $2,000; 3. Jill Wilson, 14.23, $1,000; 4. Shali Lord, 14.56, $750.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.94, $3,000; 2. Stevi Hillman, 14.07, $2,000; 3. Nellie Miller, 1417, $1,000; 4. Jessica Routier, 14.25, $750. Second round: 1. Nellie Miller, 13.88, $3,000; 2. Jessica Routier, 14.00, $2,000; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.04, $1,000; 4. Hailey Lockwood, 14.14, $750. Third round: 1. (tie) Sabra O’Quinn and Jessica Routier, 13.90 seconds, $2,500 each; 3. (tie) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Nellie Miller, 14.04, $875 each.
Bull riding
Bracket 3: Third round: *1. Trey Benton III, 82.5, $6,750; no other qualified rides.
Bracket 4: First round: *1. Trey Kimzey, 84, $3,875; 2. Toby Collins, 79.5, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Second round: 1. No qualified rides. Third round: *1. Toby Collins, 86, $6,750; no other qualified rides.
Bracket 5: First round: 1. Tyler Bingham, 87, $3,000; 2. Garrett Wickett, 86.5, $2,000; 3. Foster McCraw, 84.5, $1,000; 4. Daylon Swearingen, 82.5, $750. Second round: *1. Daylon Swearingen, 87.5, $3,875; 2. Joseph McConnell, 83.5, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Riker Carter, 88, $3,875; 2. Daylon Swearingen, 86, $2,875; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.