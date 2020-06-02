Super Series Finish

at Fort Worth, Texas

Bareback 

Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Jamie Howlett, 85, $3,000; 2. Kaycee Feild, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Bill Tutor, 82.5, $1,000; 4. Trenton Montero, 80.5, $750.

Bracket 4: First round: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 85.5, $3,000; 2. Orin Larsen, 84.5, $2,000; 3. Logan Patterson, 82, $1,000; 4. Clayton Biglow, 80, $750. Second round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 85, $3,000; 2. (tie) Logan Patterson and Wyatt Bloom, 83, $1,500 each; 4. Chad Rutherford, 80, $750. Third round: 1. Orin Larsen, 86.5, $3,000; 2. Clayton Biglow, 85, $2,000; 3. (tie) Wyatt Bloom and Caleb Bennett, 83, $875 each.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. Will Lowe, 84, $3,000; 2. Richmond Champion, 82, $2,000; 3. Mason Clements, 81.5, $1,000; 4. Tanner Aus, 80, $750. Second round: 1. (tie) Richmond Champion, and Mason Clements, $2,500 each; 3. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,000; 4. (tie) Seth Hardwick and Will Lowe, 79, $375 each. Third round: 1. Will Lowe, 86.5, $3,000; 2. Tanner Aus, 83.5, $2,000; 3. Richmond Champion, 78.5, $1,000; 4. Seth Hardwick, 75, $750.

Steer wrestling

Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Bridger Anderson, 3.9, $3,000; 2. Cade Goodman, 4.0, $2,000; 3. (tie) Justin Shaffer, Blake Knowles and Will Lummus, 4.1 each.

Bracket 4: First round: 1. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Matt Reeves, 3.8, $2,500; 3. Cade Stanton and Aaron Vosler, 4.6, $875 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Juan Alcazar Jr. and Bridger Chambers, 4.3, $2,500 each; 3. Matt Reeves, 4.7, $1,000; 4. Aaron Vosler, 4.4, $750. Third round: 1. Aaron Vosler, 4.4, $3,000; 2. Juan Alcazar Jr., 4.8, $2,000; 3. Bridger Chambers, 4.9, $1,000; 4. (tie) Cade Stanton and Josh Clark, 5.1, $375 each.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Kyle Irwin, 3.7, $2,500 each; 3. Clayton Hass, 4.0, $1,000; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.3, $750. Second round: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.5, $3,000; 2. Tyler Pearson, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Kyle Irwin, 4.2, $1,000; 4. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $375 each. Third round: 1. Clayton Hass, 3.6, $3,000; 2. Jacob Edler, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Kyle Irwin, 4.3, $1,000; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.6, $750.

Team roping

Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 3.8, $3,000 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Kal Fuller/Jake Smith, 4.1, $1,000; 4. Kal Fuller/Jake Smith, 4.1, $750.

Bracket 4: First round: 1. Charly Crawford/Login Medlin, 3.6, $3,000 each; 2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 4.5, $1,000. 4. Luke Brown/Braden Tanner, 5.5, $750. Second round: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 3.9 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $1,000; 4. Luke Brown/Tanner Braden, 4.5, $750. Third round: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.6, $3,000 each; 2. Cory Smothers/Brandon Gonzales, 5.0, $2,000; 3. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 5.3, $1,000; 4. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 9.7, $750.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. Erich Rogers/Payden Bray, 3.9, $3,000 each; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison, 4.1, $2,000; 3. Paul David Tierney/Shay Carroll, 4.3, $1,000; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.6, $750. Second round: 1. Billy Bob Brown/Coleby Payne, 3.9 , $3,000; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.0, $2,000; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.1, $1,000; 4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.2, $750. Third round: 1. Paul David Tierney/Shay Carroll, 3.8, $3,000; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.2, $2,000; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc 

Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 84, $3,000; 2. Jesse Kruse, 79, $2,000; 3. Jade Blackwell, 78, $1,000; 4. Brady Hill, 77, $750.

Bracket 4: First round: 1. Dawson Hay, 83, $3,000; 2. Colt Gordan, 80, $2,000; 3. Johnny Espeland, 78, $1,000; 4. Tegan Smith, Leon Fountain and Chet Johnson, 77, $250 each. Second round: 1. Tegan Smith, 82.5, $3,000; 2. Colt Gordon, 81, $2,000; 3. Cole Ashbacher, 79, $1,000; 4. Dusty Hausauer, 78.5, $750. Third round: 1. Dawson Hay, 87, $3,000; 2. Tegan Smith, 84, $2,000; 3. Colt Gordon, 83.5, $1,000; 4. Johnny Espeland, 78, $750.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. Stetson Wright, 86, $3,000; 2. Ryder Wright, 84, $2,000; 3. J.J. Elshere, 83, $1,000; 4. Chase Brooks, 81, $750. Second round: 1. Cody DeMoss, 85, $3,000; 2. Chase Brooks, 81, $2,000; 3. Sterling Crawley, 79, $1,000; 4. Ryder Wright, 78, $750. Third round: 1. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $3,000; 2. (tie) Stetson Wright and Cody DeMoss, 84.5, $1,500 each; 4. Ryder Wright, 84, $750.

Tie-down roping

Bracket 3: Third round: 1. John Douch, 7.5, $3,000; 2. Westyn Hughes, 8.5, $2,000; 3. (tie) Lane Livingston and Catfish Brown, 8.8, $375.

Bracket 4: First round: 1. Marty Yates, 7.0, $3,000; 2. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Ryle Smith, 7.5, $1,500; 4. Timber Moore, 8.0, $750. Second round: 1. Riley Pruitt, 6.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Marty Yates, 6.7, $2,000; 3. Marcos Costa, 7.5, $1,000; 4. Bryson Sechrist, 8.0, $750. Third round: 1. Ryle Smith, 7.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Timber Moore, 8.1, $2,000; 3. Riley Pruitt, 8.7, $1,000; 4. Tyler Milligan, 10.4, $750.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. Adam Gray, 7.6, $3,000; 2. Jake Pratt, 7.8, $2,000; 3. Shane Hanchey, 7.9, $1,000; 4. Blane Cox, 8.3, $750. Second round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.1 seconds, $3,000; 2. Adam Gray, 8.8, $2,000; 3. Jake Pratt, 9.3, $1,000; 4. Blake Ash, 10.4, $750. Third round: 1. Adam Gray, 7.4 seconds, $3,000; 2. Shane Hanchey, 7.8, $2,000; 3. Jake Pratt, 9.8, $1,000; 4. Blane Cox, 10.2, $750.

Barrel racing

Bracket 3: Third round: 1. Brittney Barnett, 14.18; 2. Taylor Langdon, 14.41, $2,000; 3. Kassie Mowry, 15.23, $1,000; 4. Jackie Ganter, 19.22, $750.

Bracket 4: First round: 1. Jill Wilson, 14.23, $3,000; 2. Shali Lord, 14.31, $2,000; 3. Lisa Thorton, 14.41, $1,000; 4. Wenda Johnson, 18.95, $750. Second round: 1. Shali Lord, 14.14, $3,000; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 14.51, $2,000; 3. Jimmie Smith, 14.55, $1,000; 4. Lisa Thornton, 14.82, $750. Third round: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 13.88, $3,000; 2. Jimmie Smith, 14.09, $2,000; 3. Jill Wilson, 14.23, $1,000; 4. Shali Lord, 14.56, $750.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 13.94, $3,000; 2. Stevi Hillman, 14.07, $2,000; 3. Nellie Miller, 1417, $1,000; 4. Jessica Routier, 14.25, $750. Second round: 1. Nellie Miller, 13.88, $3,000; 2. Jessica Routier, 14.00, $2,000; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.04, $1,000; 4. Hailey Lockwood, 14.14, $750. Third round: 1. (tie) Sabra O’Quinn and Jessica Routier, 13.90 seconds, $2,500 each; 3. (tie) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Nellie Miller, 14.04, $875 each.

Bull riding

Bracket 3: Third round: *1. Trey Benton III, 82.5, $6,750; no other qualified rides.

Bracket 4: First round: *1. Trey Kimzey, 84, $3,875; 2. Toby Collins, 79.5, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Second round: 1. No qualified rides. Third round: *1. Toby Collins, 86, $6,750; no other qualified rides.

Bracket 5: First round: 1. Tyler Bingham, 87, $3,000; 2. Garrett Wickett, 86.5, $2,000; 3. Foster McCraw, 84.5, $1,000; 4. Daylon Swearingen, 82.5, $750. Second round: *1. Daylon Swearingen, 87.5, $3,875; 2. Joseph McConnell, 83.5, $2,875; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Riker Carter, 88, $3,875; 2. Daylon Swearingen, 86, $2,875; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

