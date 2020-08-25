PRCA Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo
Kalispell, Mont., Aug. 20-22
All-around cowboy: Curtis Cassidy, $2,218, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Tanner Aus, 87.5, $2,978; 2. Richmond Champion, 86, $2,283; 3. Mason Clements, 85, $1,687; 4. (tie) Spur Lacasse and Kaycee Feild, 83.5, $893 each; 6. Wyatt Denny, 82.5, $496; 7. Tilden Hooper, 82, $397; 8. (tie) Wyatt Bloom, Tim O'Connell, Shane O'Connell, Leighton Berry and Austin Foss, 81.5, $60 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Mike McGinn, 4.2, $2,551; 2. Curtis Cassidy, 4.3, $2,218; 3. Scott Guenthner, 4.4, $1,886; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.8, $1,553; 5. (tie) Blake Knowles and Justin Kimsey, 5.0, $1,054 each; 7. Jake Nelson, 5.1, $555; 8. Eli Lord, 5.2, $222.
Team roping: 1. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.1, $1,941 each; 2. Clay Ullery/Jake Edwards, 5.2, $1,688; 3. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.9, $1,435; 4. Caden Camp/Riley Wilson, 6.0, $1,181; 5. Spencer Mitchell/Jason Duby, 6.1, $928; 6. Cody Tew/Zachary Schweigert, 6.8, $675; 7. Brady Tryan/Trent Tunke, 7.2, $422; 8. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 7.3, $169.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 89, $3,029; 2. Jake Watson, 87, $2,322; 3. (tie) Chet Johnson, Logan Hay and Brody Cress, 86, $1,178 each; 6. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Logan Cook, 85, $454 each; 8. (tie) Tegan Smith and Connor Murnion, 84, $151 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Hunter Herrin, 9.3, $3,233; 2. Kyle Lucas, 9.4, $2,892; 3. Ty Harris, 9.5, $2,552; 4. (tie) Marty Yates and Colton Farquer, 9.6, $2,042 each; 6. Cody Craig, 9.7, $1,531; 7. Haven Meged, 10.6, $1,191; 8. Westyn Hughes, 10.8, $851; 9. Bo Pickett, 11.1, $510; 10. (tie) Jade Gardner and Tyson Durfey, 11.7, $85 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessie Telford, 17.33, $2,940; 2. Ashley Castleberry, 17.41, $2,499; 3. Megan Champion, 17.44, $2,058; 4. Stevi Hillman, 17.58, $1,764; 5. Lindsay Kruse, 17.68, $1,470; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.72, $1,029; 7. (tie) Steely Steiner and Ryann Pedone, 17.82, $662 each; 9. (tie) Tiany Schuster, Megan Swint and Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.83, $441 each; 12. (tie) Leia Pluemer and Dona Kay Rule, 17.85, $147 each.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 88.5, $3,102; 2. Brady Portenier, 87, $2,378; 3. Preston Louis, 86.5, $1,758; 4. Parker Breding, 85, $1,137; 5. (tie) Dallee Mason and Trey Kimzey, 83.5, $620 each; 7. Tyler Bingham, 81.5, $414; 8. (tie) Eli Vastbinder and Chase Dougherty, 81, $155 each.
PRCA Cassia County Fair & Rodeo
Burley, Idaho, Aug. 20-22
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $1,853, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 85.5, $2,527; 2. Caleb Bennett, 84.5, $1,937; 3. Seth Hardwick, 82.5, $1,432; 4. Morgan Wilde, 80.5, $926; 5. (tie) Jamie Howlett, Tony Barrington and Orin Larsen, 79, $449 each; 8. Kash Wilson, 78.5, $253.
Steer wrestling: 1. Justin Shaffer, 3.7, $2,421; 2. Shayde Etherton, 3.9, $2,106; 3. (tie) Hayden Fullerton, Eli Lord and Dalton Massey, 4.2, $1,474 each; 6. (tie) Kaden Greenfield, Bridger Anderson, Zach Trapp and Olin Hannum, 4.3, $395 each.
Team roping: 1. Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, 3.8, $2,041 each; 2. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.4, $1,775; 3. (tie) Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold, Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Kaleb Driggers/Cory Petska, 4.6, $1,243 each; 6. Tadd Thomas/Kelton Morse, 4.8, $710; 7. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 4.9, $444; 8. (tie) Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira and Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates, 5.1, $89 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Taos Muncy, 87, $2,504; 2. Kade Bruno, 86, $1,920; 3. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Stetson Wright, 84, $1,169 each; 5. Ryder Wright, 83.5, $584; 6. Colt Gordon, 82.5, $417; 7. Spencer Wright, 82, $334; 8. Brody Cress, 80.5, $250.
Tie-down roping: 1. Kenneth Winn, 8.2, $2,813; 2. Ben Robinson, 8.4, $2,517; 3. (tie) Ty Harris, Hunter Herrin and Westyn Hughes, 8.7, $1,925 each; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 8.8, $1,332; 7. Blane Cox, 9.0, $1,036; 8. Macon Murphy, 9.5, $740; 9. (tie) Tyler Forsberg and Josh Eirikson, 9.7, $296 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Italy Sheehan, 16.91, $2,700; 2. Tiany Schuster, 16.95, $2,295; 3. Cheyenne Wimberley, 16.96, $1,890; 4. Jessie Telford, 17.00, $1,620; 5. Dona Kay Rule, 17.09, $1,350; 6. Sue Smith, 17.12, $945; 7. Deanna Davis, 17.15, $675; 8. Kathy Grimes, 17.18, $540; 9. Katelyn Udy, 17.22, $472; 10. Megan Swint, 17.23, $405; 11. Destri Devenport, 17.28, $337; 12. (tie) Victoria Williams and Haven Jones, 17.30, $135 each.
Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 88, $2,933; 2. Cole Melancon, 87.5, $2,248; 3. Sage Kimzey, 86, $1,662; 4. Brady Portenier, 85, $1,075; 5. Stetson Wright, 84.5, $684; 6. Ruger Piva, 84, $489; 7. Ty Wallace, 83.5, $391; 8. (tie) Braden Richardson and Tyler Bingham, 82, $147 each.
PRCA Burley Breakaway Roping
Burley, Idaho, Aug. 20-22
Breakaway roping: 1. Lari Dee Guy, 2.50 seconds, $2,076; 2. Daysha Steadman, 2.70, $1,805; 3. (tie) Hope Thompson and Addy Haviland, 2.90, $1,399 each; 5. Courtney Wood, 3.00, $993; 6. (tie) Cheyenne Britain and Jennifer Casey, 3.10, $587 each; 8. Jacalyn Austin, 3.30, $180.
