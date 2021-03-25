PRCA Goliad County Fair & Price Rodeo

Goliad, Texas, March 19-21

Bareback: 1. Tilden Hooper, 88, $1,055; 2. Chad Rutherford, 87.5, $799; 3. Cole Reiner, 87, $575; 4. Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $384; 5. Clayton Biglow, 85, $224; 6. Bronc Marriott, 84.5, $160.

Steer wrestling: 1. Clayton Hass, 3.9, $1,343; 2. (tie) Dylan Schroeder, Tyke Kipp and Curtis Cassidy, 4.8, $880 each; 5. Kodie Jang, 4.9, $417; 6. (tie) Daryl Joe Elliott and Rowdy Parrott, 5.1, $116 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Andrew Livingston/Jace Davis and Laramie Allen/Truman Magnus, 4.7, $1,246 each; 3. Garett Chick/Josh Patton, 5.1, $893; 4. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.3, $658; 5. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 6.8, $423; 6. Cash Duty/Kaleb Friedel, 7.0, $235.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, and Tegan Smith, 87, $1,050 each; 3. Dawson Hay, 85.5, $651; 4. Trey Elshere, 85, $434; 5. Jacob Lewis, 84, $253; 6. (tie) Wade Sundell and Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $90 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Thibodeaux, 8.3, $1,731; 2. Tyson Arledge, 8.4, $1,433; 3. Jud Nowotny, 8.8, $1,134; 4. Shane Hanchey, 9.2, $836; 5. (tie) Clay McCuistion, Adam Gray and Cooper Mathews, 9.5, $279 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Sissy Winn, 15.56 seconds, $1,434; 2. Ilyssa Glass, 15.66, $1,229; 3. Sherry Cervi, 15.74, $1,024; 4. Kim Schulze, 15.77, $888; 5. Lisa Thornton, 15.79, $683; 6. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.81, $546; 7. Amanda Cupp, 15.85, $410; 8. (tie) Chelsea Moore and Molly Otto, 15.87, $239 each; 10. Melinda Edwards Dunn, 15.88, $137.

Bull riding: 1. Laramie Mosley, 89.5, $1,225; 2. (tie) Josh Frost, Cullen Telfer and Chase Dougherty, 89, $681 each; 5. Marshall Adkins, 83, $260; 6. Sterling Furr, 81, $186.

PRCA Lake Havasu Stampede

Lake Havasu, Ariz., March 19-21

All-around cowboy: Seth Hall, $1,538, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Evan Betony Betony, 86, $865; 2. Wyatt Denny, 82.5, $649; 3. Keenan Hayes, 81, $432; 4. Bronc Marriott, 76.5, $216.

Steer wrestling: 1. Curtis Cassidy, 3.8, $981; 2. (tie) Clayton Tuchscherer and Jesse Brown, 3.9, $728 each; 4. Josh Garner, 4.0, $474; 5. Mike McGinn, 4.1, $305; 6. Payden McIntyre, 4.8, $169.

Team roping: 1. Steven Duby/Trent Tunke, 5.0, $1,181 each; 2. Riley Minor/Max Kuttler, 5.2, $978; 3. Brodi Jones/Jared Fillmore, 5.3, $774; 4. Seth Hall/Lane Siggins, 5.4, $570; 5. Dex Maddock/Joby Barquin, 5.6, $367; 6. (tie) Tanner James/Jake South and Peter Bennett/Jaden Burnett, 5.9, $102 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Taos Muncy, 82, $1,060; 2. Mitch Pollock, 77, $795; 3. Jay Joaquin, 74, $530; 4. Tanner Lockhart, 73, $265.

Tie-down roping: 1. Seth Hall, 7.6, $968; 2. Clint Robinson, 8.1, $801; 3. Travis Eller, 8.2, $634; 4. Josh Eirikson, 8.9, $467; 5. Hiyo Yazzie, 9.5, $300; 6. Spencer Moulton, 9.7, $167.

Barrel racing: 1. Lakota Bird, 17.53, $1,349; 2. Tarryn Lee, 17.62, $1,156; 3. Kelsey Hayden, 17.66, $964; 4. (tie) Kay Cochran and Jordan Minor, 17.69, $739 each; 6. (tie) Cranna Roberts, Jaime Hinton and Deanna Davis, 17.71, $385 each; 9. Sharon Harrell, 17.73, $193; 10. Cheyenne Hattesen, 17.74, $128.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Garrett Crist, and Chance Ekins, 85, $889 each; 3. Jake Gowdy, 84.5, $552; 4. Josh Frost, 81, $368; 5. Justin Rickard, 79.5, $215; 6. (tie) Ray Mayo and Greg Shannon, 76, $77 each.

Southeastern Livestock Exposition & Rodeo

Montgomery, Ala., March 18-20

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $7,555, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 88, $4,794; 2. Caleb Bennett, 85.5, $3,675; 3. Waylon Bourgeois, 84.5, $2,717; 4. (tie) Tim O'Connell, Spur Lacasse, Kolt Dement and Tilden Hooper, 84, $1,079 each; 8. (tie) Will Lowe, Tanner Phipps and Wyatt Bloom, 83, $160 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Hunter Cure, 3.4, $3,438; 2. Luke Branquinho, 3.6, $3,076; 3. (tie) Marc Joiner and Tyler Pearson, 3.8, $2,533 each; 5. (tie) Cade Goodman and Wyatt Jurney, 3.9, $1,810 each; 7. Tanner Milan, 4.0, $1,267; 8. (tie) Rowdy Parrott and Curtis Cassidy, 4.1, $724 each; 10. (tie) Tucker Allen and J.D. Struxness, 4.2, $90 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Evan Arnold, Clint Summers/Ross Ashford and Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 4.1, $4,367 each; 4. Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 4.3, $3,339; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.5, $2,825; 6. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.6, $2,312; 7. (tie) Cory Clark/Wyatt Cox, Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper and Justin Johnson/Chase Graves, 4.7, $1,284 each; 10. Bubba Buckaloo/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.8, $257.

Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Casper, 87, $4,681; 2. (tie) Chase Brooks and Stetson Dell Wright, 85.5, $3,121 each; 4. (tie) Joe Harper and K's Thomson, 84, $1,404 each; 6. Rusty Wright, 83.5, $780; 7. Cort Scheer, 83, $624; 8. Cody DeMoss, 82.5, $468.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ryle Smith, 6.9, $7,233; 2. Adam Gray, 7.2, $6,472; 3. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Westyn Hughes, 7.5, $5,330 each; 5. King Pickett, 7.6, $4,188; 6. (tie) Marcos Costa, Caleb Smidt and Tuf Case Cooper, 7.7, $2,665 each; 9. Colton Farquer, 7.9, $1,142; 10. Trenton Smith, 8.0, $381.

Barrel racing: 1. Cassidy Kruse Deen, 15.11, $2,514; 2. Michelle Alley, 15.20, $2,137; 3. Ivy Saebens, 15.24, $1,759; 4. Tiany Schuster, 15.43, $1,508; 5. Wendy Hoefer, 15.44, $1,257; 6. Molly Otto, 15.46, $880; 7. Sissy Winn, 15.47, $628; 8. (tie) Alishea Broussard and Ashley St Pierre Rogers, 15.48, $471 each; 10. JJ Baldwin, 15.50, $377; 11. Brittney Barnett, 15.51, $314; 12. Taylor Carver, 15.52, $251.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Laramie Mosley, and Stetson Dell Wright, 90.5, $4,434 each; 3. Matt Palmer, 88.5, $2,844; 4. (tie) Shane Proctor and Sage Kimzey, 87, $1,506 each; 6. Jack Gilmore, 85.5, $837; 7. JB Mauney, 83.5, $669; 8. (tie) Clayton Sellars, Ty Wainwright and Ross Burney, 82.5, $167 each.

PRCA Championship Rodeo

Bismarck, N.D., March 19-20

All-around cowboy: Shorty Garrett, $1,117, saddle bronc riding and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 88, $978; 2. Ben Kramer, 81, $733; 3. Clay Jorgenson, 80, $489; 4. Jamie Howlett, 79, $244.

Steer wrestling: 1. Taz Olson, 4.1, $921; 2. Carson Good, 4.2, $691; 3. Hayes Feilmeier, 4.6, $461; 4. Sterling Lee, 4.7, $230.

Team roping: 1. Braden Pirrung/Levi O'Keeffe, 5.7, $1,125 each; 2. Jared Odens/J.D. Gerard, 5.8, $931; 3. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 6.1, $737; 4. (tie) Butch Levell/Payton Pirrung and Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 6.7, $446 each; 6. Cody Hilzendeger/Dustin Harris, 7.1, $194.

Saddle bronc: 1. Shorty Garrett, 85, $1,117; 2. Jake Foster, 82, $846; 3. Cole Elshere, 79, $609; 4. JC DeSaveur, 78, $406; 5. Chuck Schmidt, 77.5, $237; 6. Dusty Hausauer, 77, $169.

Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Pruitt, 8.0, $1,053; 2. Wyatt Treeby, 8.8, $790; 3. Lee Sivertsen, 9.3, $526; 4. Jon Peterson, 9.5, $263.

Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Welsh, 12.82, $882; 2. Carey Rivinius, 12.93, $767; 3. Haley Huls, 12.96, $652; 4. Hallie Fulton, 12.98, $537; 5. Jessica Routier, 12.99, $422; 6. Jill Moody, 13.04, $307; 7. Kennedi Kautzman, 13.09, $192; 8. Jenna Humble, 13.18, $77.

Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 88, $1,256; 2. Tanner Horner, 87, $952; 3. (tie) Riley Barg and Wyatt Dale, 85.5, $571 each; 5. (tie) Tristan O'Neal and Levi Schonebaum, 84, $228 each.

