Helmville Rodeo

Final results

Boys

Bareback riding: Will Norstrom, East Helena, 79, $515.12; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 78, $386.34; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 77, $257.56; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 69, $128.78.

Saddle bronc riding: Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone, 81, $650.48; Cree Minkocc, Laurel, 78, $325.24; Tanner Hollenback, Dillon, 74, $162.62.

Bull riding: Rawley Johnson, Ririe (Idaho), 80, $695.60.

Steer wrestling: Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 5.1, $481; Logan Beattie, Helena, 5.2, $360.96; Coby King, Dillon, 5.5, $240.64; Justin Dahl, Bozeman, 6.1, $120.32.

Tie-down roping: Brey Yore, Rupert (Idaho), 11.7, $616.64; Cole Dunagan, Whitehall, 15.7, $462.48; Bip Bagnell, Missoula, 17.2, $308.32; Vance Ruff, Bozeman, 25.5, $154.16.

Team roping: Payson Munns/Britt Newman, 5.0, $590.32; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.7, $442.74; Garrett Duncan/Colton Fisher, 5.8, $295.16; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, 7.2, $147.58.

Girls

Barrel Racing: Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.59, $676.05; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 17.66, $559.49; Cheyenne Carl, Missoula, 17.76, $442.93; Donna Toavs, Stevensville, 17.92, $326.37; Annie Alexander, Florence, 17.96, $209.81; Cierra Erickson, Helena, 17.99, $116.56.

Breakaway roping: Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 2.9, $581.67; Milee Dailey, Pray, 4.3, $444.81; Bella Fossum, Billings, 12.3, $342.16; Whitney Levine, Wolf Creek, 12.4, $222.40; Kayla Schmiedeke, Stevensville, 12.6, $119.76.

Junior

Barrel racing: Rachel Ward, 18:06, $115.20; Hailey Burger, 18:07, $86.40; Mesa Radue, 18:24, $57.60; Parker Lenhardt, Helena, 18.56, $28.80.

Breakaway roping: Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 3.2, $134.40; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.4, $100.80; Walker Story, Dillon, 4.7, $67.20.

