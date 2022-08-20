Yellowstone River Round-Up
First Interstate Arena, Billings
Thursday through Saturday
Final standings
Bareback riding: 1. Caleb Bennett, 86 points, $2,123; 2. Kade Berry, 85.5, $1,628; 3. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $1,203; 4. Ty Owens, 82, $779; 5. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $495; 6. Donny Proffit, 80, $354; 7. Calder Peterson, 76, $283; 8. Andy Gingerich, 73, $212.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, 3.9 seconds, $2,021; 2. Hoyt Kraeger, 4.1, $1,758; 3. Reed Kraeger, 4.7, $1,494; 4. Ty Erickson, 4.8, $1,230; 5. Denver Roy, 5.0, $967; 6. (tie) Will Powell and J.D. Steen, 5.2, $571 each; 8. (tie) Austin Anderson and Newt Novich, 5.7, $88 each.
Team roping: 1. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.0 seconds, $3,206 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.3, $2,868; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.4, $2,531; 4. (tie) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 4.7, $2,025 each; 6. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.9, $1,519; 7. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 5.0, $1,181; 8. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 5.2, $844; 9. Jake Deveraux/Quincy Reynolds, 5.7, $506; 10. Weston Mills/Braden Brost, 6.0, $169.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Talon Elshere, 86 points, $2,530; 2. Chase Brooks, 84, $1,939; 3. Tegan Smith, 81.5, $1,433; 4. Tanner Butner, 81, $927; 5. Jake Finlay, 80.5, $590; 6. (tie) Ian Forbes McGivney, Travis Nelson and Riggin Smith, 78, $337 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Macon Murphy, 8.7 seconds, $2,590; 2. (tie) Cooper Mills and Clayton Smith, 8.8, $2,181 each; 4. Logan Vick, 9.2, $1,772; 5. E.J. Panetta, 9.3, $1,499; 6. Everett Reeves, 9.4, $1,227; 7. Taylor Santos, 10.2, $954; 8. Tyler Milligan, 10.3, $682; 9. Treston Vermandel, 10.4, $409; 10. Ty Hedrick, 10.5, $136.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 15.37 seconds, $2,767; 2. Sabra O'Quinn, 15.40, $2,352; 3. Michelle Alley, 15.41, $1,937; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 15.59, $1,660; 5. Tia Murphy, 15.64, $1,384; 6. Ashley Day, 15.72, $969; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.76, $692; 8. Abigail Knight, 15.78, $553; 9. Erin Williams, 15.87, $484; 10. Tammy Carpenter, 15.89, $415; 11. Tasha Welsh, 15.92, $346; 12. (tie) Maggie Poloncic and Ilyssa Riley, 15.98, $138 each.
Bull riding: *1. Patterson Starcher, 85.5 points, $2,879; 2. Colton Byram, 85, $2,375; 3. Bryce Burnell, 75, $1,943; No other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
