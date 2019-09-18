PRCA Sioux Falls, S.D.
All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $1,327, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tanner Aus, 81, $1,675; 2. Pascal Isabelle, 79, $1,269; 3. Tucker Zingg, 76.5, $914; 4. Mike Fred, 68, $609; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cyler Dowling, 4.2, $1,772; 2. Cameron Morman, 5.9, $1,466; 3. Eli Lord, 6.0, $1,161; 4. Jason Reiss, 8.2, $855; 5. Ty Talsma, 13.8, $550; 6. Billy Boldon and Brent Sutton, 14.6, $153.
Team roping: 1. Cody Hilzendeger/Cash Hetzel, 4.9, $1,908; 2. Cooper White/Jerren Johnson, 5.3, $1,659; 3. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown and Jr. Dees/Matt Zancanella, 5.5, $1,286; 5. Turner Harris/Levi Tyan, 5.8, $913; 6. Tucker Dale/Jesse Dale, 6.0, $664; 7. Shaw Loiseau/Ty Talsma, 6.2, $415; 8. Eli Lord/J.W. Beck, 6.5, $166.
Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Jandreau, 89, $1,951; 2. Brody Cress, 85, $1,496; 3. JJ Elshere, 83.5, $1,106; 4. Cole Elshere and Isaac Diaz, 83, $585; 6. Taygen Schuelke, 82, $325; 7. Byron Gilliland and Shorty Garrett, 81.5, $228.
Tie-down roping: 1. John Douch, 8.5, $1,799; 2. Cody Huber, 8.8, $1,489; 3. Cole Hatzenbuehler, 9.4, $1,179; 4. Rex Treeby, 10.3, $869; 5. Matt Peters, 11.8, $558; 6. Blake Eggl and Luke Madsen, 12.8, $155.
Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 12.81, $1,556; 2. Kristi Steffes, 12.95, $1,333; 3. Leslie Kinsel and Kiley Dalchow, 13.08, $1,037 each; 5. Amanda Harris, 13.16, $741; 6. Kristen Zancanella, 13.19, $593; 7. Britany Diaz, 13.20, $444; 8. Lisa Lockhart, 13.23, $296; 9. Nikki Hansen, 13.25, $222; 10. Kricket Gintner, 13.26, $148.
Bull riding: 1. Garrett Smith, 80.5, $2,254; 2. Wyatt Gregg, 78.5, $1,800; 3. Dakota Nye, 77, $1,411; 4. Coleman Entze, 74, $1,022; no other qualified rides.
PRCA Albuquerque
All-around cowboy: Seth Hall, $1,305, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Logan Patterson and Orin Larsen, 91, $4,266; 3. Brazos Winters and Zach Hibler, 89, $2,254; 5. Mason Clements, 88, $1,127; 6. Taylor Broussard, 87.5, $805; 7. Kody Lamb, 87, $644; 8. Tanner Aus, 85.5, $483.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. J.D. Struxness, 4.4, $1,869; 2. Cody Moore, 4.5, $1,547; 3. Josh Garner, 4.6, $1,225; 4. Jule Hazen, 4.7, $902; 5. Russell Armenta and Jacob Edler, 4.9, $451. Second round: 1. Tanner Brunner and Jace Melvin, 4.4, $1,708; 3. Stetson Jorgensen and Kodie Jang, 4.9, $1,064; 5. Jacob Talley and Cameron Morman, 5.0, $451. Average: 1. J.D. Struxness, 10.7, $2,804; 2. Tristan Martin, 11.1, $2,320; 3. Trever Nelson, 11.2, $1,837; 4. Russell Armenta, 11.4, $1,354; 5. Tyler Pearson, 11.9, $870; 6. Blake Mindemann, 12.2, $483.
Team roping: 1. Spencer Mitchell/Cody Doescher, 3.7, $4,510; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 3.8, $4,035; 3. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 3.9, $3,560; 4. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 4.1, $2,848; 6. Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 4.4, $2,136; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.8, $1,661; 8. Garett Chick/Ross Ashford, 4.9, $1,187; 9. Clayton Hass/Walt Woodard, 5.1, $712; 10. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 5.3, $237.
Saddle bronc: 1. Bradley Harter, 86.5, $4,286; 2. Tegan Smith, 86, $3,286; 3. Shorty Garrett, 83.5, $2,429; 4. Lane Schuelke and Roper Kiesner, 82.5, $1,286; 6. JJ Elshere, 80.5, $714; 7. Cort Scheer and Wyatt Casper, 79, $500.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Joey Dickens, 8.5, $1,623; 2. Cimarron Boardman, 8.6, $1,411; 3. Marcos Costa, 8.7, $1,200; 4. John Douch, 8.9, $988; 5. Cody McCartney, 9.1, $776; 6. Ty Harris, 9.6, $565; 7. Shad Mayfield and Taylor Santos, 9.9, $247. Second round: 1. Lane Livingston, 8.2, $1,623; 2. Marcos Costa, 8.4, $1,411; 3. Taylor Smith and Seth Hall, 8.5, $1,094; 5. Rhen Richard, 9.2, $776; 6. John Etcheverry, 9.3, $565; 7. Ty Harris, 9.4, $353; 8. Tyson Durfey, 9.7, $141. Average: 1. Marcos Costa, 17.1, $2,435; 2. Lane Livingston, 18.3, $2,117; 3. Ty Harris, 19.0, $1,799; 4. John Douch, 19.2, $1,482; 5. Cody Craig, 20.3, $1,164; 6. Jake Pratt, 20.5, $847; 7. Cody McCartney, 20.8, $529; 8. Seth Hall, 21.4, $212.
Barrel racing: 1. Ericka Nelson, 14.83, $3,743; 2. Amberleigh Moore, 14.88, $2,994; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 14.98, $2,433; 4. Cindy Smith, 15.03, $1,872; 5. Haley Wolfe, 15.04, $1,497; 6. Tillar Murray, 15.06, $1,123; 7. Sidney Forrest, 15.07, $936; 8. Jackie Ganter and Jessi Fish, 15.10, $795; 10. Lori Todd, 15.16, $655; 11. Sabra O'Quinn, 15.19, $561; 12. Emily Miller, 15.20, $468; 13. Destri Devenport, 15.22, $374; 14. Christine Laughlin, 15.23, $281; 15. Keyla Polizello Costa, 15.28, $187.
Bull riding: 1. Denton Fugate, 89, $4,847; 2. Sage Kimzey, 88, $3,716; 3. Brody Yeary and Josh Frost, 85.5, $2,262; 5. Coy Pollmeier, 85, $1,131; 6. Daylon Swearingen, 83.5, $808; 7. Koby Radley, 82.5, $646; 8. Trey Benton III, 75, $485.
