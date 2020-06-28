NRA Big Timber

Bareback: Will Norstrom, East Helena, 81, $500.08; Rylee Heath, Okanogan, Wash., 81, 500.08; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 77, 285.76; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 76, 142.88.

Saddle bronc: Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 83, 797.12; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 76, 597.84; Connor Murnion, Jordan, 75, 398.56; Alan Gobert, Browning, 71, 199.28.

Bull riding: Riley Barg, Lewisville, Texas, 82, 689.33; Kyler McDonald, Ronan, 82, 689.33; Justin Ketzenberg, Yakima, Wash., 82, 689.33; Cole Wagner, Valier, 79, 336.05; Jayde Murphy, Cut Bank, 78, 180.95.

Steer wrestling: Ty Erickson, Helena, 3.1, 690.34; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 5.2, 527.90; Tyler Houle, Polson, 5.8, 335.01; Cole Patterson, Bozeman, 5.8, 335.01; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 6.0, 142.13.

Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, Glen, 8.3, 997.15; Treston Vermandel, Shepherd, 10.0, 762.53; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 10.8, 586.56; Bradley Hays, Kalispell, 10.9, 381.26; Vance Ruff, Bozeman, 11.8, 205.30.

Team roping: Garrett Duncan/Colton Fisher, 5.1, 1,102.62; Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 5.4, 843.18; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.0, 648.60; Luke Murphy/Trace Fuller, 6.8, 421.59; Tanner Anderson/John Grahm, 7.0, 227.01.

Barrel racing: Hailey Garrison, Glen, 17.59, 1,310.74; Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 17.63, 1,076.68; Madison Wilkerson, NA, 17.74, 842.62; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 17.77, 608.56; Taylour Russell, Conrad, 17.88, 374.50; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 17.89, 234.06; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 18.05, 140.44; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 18.07, 93.62.

Breakaway: Alicia Bird, Cut Bank, 2.2, 1,058.06; Anna Callaway, Billings, 2.6, 869.12; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, 2.9, 491.24; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.9, 491.24; Bella Fossum, Billings, 2.9, 491.24; Janie Pleggemeyer, Big Timber, 3.0, 188.94; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 3.1, 113.36; Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, 3.2, 37.80; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 3.2, 37.80.

Junior barrel racing: Raenee Maptson, Belt, 18.12, 240; Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 18.14, 180; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 18.15, 120; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 18.50, 60.

Junior breakaway: Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 2.5, 243.60; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 2.7, 201.60; Rachel Ward, Philipsburg, 2.9, 159.60; Walker Story, Dillon, 3.3, 96.6; Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.3, 96.60; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 5.4, 21; Addison Parker, Huntley, 5.4,

21.

Rookie saddle bronc: Cole Trexler, Corvallis, 65, 127.84.

