Wild Rides Rodeo Dickinson
Dickinson, N.D., Sept. 19
All-around cowboy: Dusty Hausauer, $1,415, saddle bronc riding and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Shane O'Connell, 88.5 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Colorado Bulldog, $1,154; 2. Nate McFadden, 84.5, $874; 3. Clay Jorgenson, 79.5, $629; 4. Will Martin, 79, $420; 5. Ben Kramer, 75, $245; 6. Brandley Peabody, 68, $175.
Steer wrestling: 1. Luke Gee, 4.2 seconds, $1,308; 2. Will Stovall, 4.4, $1,083; 3. (tie) Tyler Thorson and Blake Knowles, 4.6, $744 each; 5. Joe Nelson, 4.9, $406; 6. Jesse Brown, 5.0, $226.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Cody Tew/Zachary Schweigert and Layne Carson/Elliott Gourneau, 4.9 seconds, $835 each; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.0, $599; 4. Tucker McDaniel/Clint Cobb, 5.4, $441; 5. Clint Gorrell/Drew Gartner, 5.8, $284; 6. Jace Johnson/Jake Beard, 5.9, $158.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dusty Hausauer, 88 points on Vold Rodeo's Poser, $1,415; 2. Sage Newman, 84.5, $1,072; 3. Josh Davison, 81.5, $772; 4. (tie) Cree Minkoff and Cole Elshere, 81, $407 each; 6. Jade Blackwell, 80.5, $214.
Tie-down roping: 1. Clint Kindred, 7.9 seconds, $1,452; 2. (tie) Jesse Medearis, Joe Schmidt and Tyler Milligan, 8.3, $951 each; 5. (tie) Tanner Wznick and Trey Young, 8.6, $350 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 17.02 seconds, $1,255; 2. Hannah Sharon, 17.08, $1,076; 3. Hallie Hanssen, 17.20, $897; 4. Lindsay Kruse, 17.21, $777; 5. Erin Williams, 17.34, $598; 6. Amanda Welsh, 17.40, $478; 7. Molly Otto, 17.41, $359; 8. (tie) Britany Diaz and Hali Gjermundson, 17.44, $209 each; 10. Stephanie Curtis, 17.49, $120.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Dickinson Breakaway Roping
Breakaway roping: 1. Joey Williams, 2.20 seconds, $1,660; 2. (tie) Hope Thompson and Erin Johnson, 2.30, $1,336 each; 4. (tie) Makayla Boisjoli, Lynn Smith and Sarah Morrissey, 2.40, $794 each; 7. Lari Dee Guy, 2.50, $361; 8. (tie) Codi Sebastian and Teddi Schwagler, 2.60, $72 each.
Montana Circuit Steer Roping Finals
Silesia, Mont., Sept. 19
Steer roping: First round: 1. Tom Plant, 15.5 seconds, $623; 2. Ike Sankey, 16.9, $467; 3. Hank Hollenbeck, 18.2, $312; 4. Dean Hanson, 20.3, $156. Second round: 1. Haven Meged, 10.9 seconds, $623; 2. Mike Lohof, 12.8, $467; 3. Bill Benson, 15.5, $312; 4. Ike Sankey, 16.5, $156. Third round: 1. Dean Hanson, 13.6 seconds, $623; 2. Haven Meged, 15.3, $467; 3. Ike Sankey, 17.1, $312; 4. Bill Benson, 18.4, $156. Fourth round: 1. Bill Benson, 12.8 seconds, $623; 2. Haven Meged, 13.5, $467; 3. Dean Hanson, 13.6, $312; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, 14.2, $156. Fifth round: 1. Ike Sankey, 14.8 seconds, $623; 2. Hank Hollenbeck, 15.2, $467; 3. Haven Meged, 15.5, $312; 4. Dean Hanson, 18.5, $156. Average: 1. Ike Sankey, 79.8 seconds on five head, $1,869; 2. Haven Meged, 55.2 on four head, $1,402; 3. Dean Hanson, 66.0, $935; 4. Bill Benson, 46.7 on three head, $467.
