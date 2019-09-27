PRCA St. George, Utah
All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $1,485, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Mason Clements, 88, $4,152; 2. Austin Foss, 86.5, $3,184; 3. Tilden Hooper, 85, $2,353; 4. Tanner Aus, Zach Hibler and Jamie Howlett, 84, $1,061; 7. Will Lowe, 82, $554; 8. Logan Patterson, Cooper Bennett and Morgan Wilde, 81, $138.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 3.8, $1,730; 2. Blake Brown, 4.3, $1,504; 3. Riley Hamilton, 4.4, $1,278; 4. Olin Hannum, 4.5, $1,053; 5. Tanner Brunner, 4.6, $827; 6. Bubba Boots, 4.7, $602; 7. Baxtor Roche, 5.4, $376; 8. Blake Mindemann, 5.7, $150.
Team roping: 1. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway and Taylor Winn/Dylin Ahlstrom, 5.7, $2,147 each; 3. Max Kuttler/Cole Wilson, 6.0, $1,698; 4. Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen, 6.5, $1,398; 5. Clay Berry/Brad Freeland, 6.6, $1,099; 6. Robby Farias/Cody Young and Rhett Anderson/Jade Anderson, 7.1, $649; 8. Clay Elkington/Jared Fillmore, 7.2, $200.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, 88, $3,751; 2. Tegan Smith and Isaac Diaz, 85, $2,500; 4. Mitch Pollock, 83, $1,375; 5. Tanner Butner, 82, $875; 6. Cort Scheer and Colt Gordon, 81, $563; 8. Spencer Wright, 79.5, $375.
Tie-down roping: 1. John Douch, 8.9, $1,708; 2. Rhen Richard, 9.8, $1,485; 3. Clint Robinson, 10.0, $1,262; 4. Brady Pitchford, 10.3, $1,040; 5. Jake Hannum, 11.0, $817; 6. Brodi Jones, 11.1, $594; 7. Kolbey Hughes, 13.0, $371; 8. Andrew Basile, 13.8, $149.
Bull riding: 1. Tyler Bingham, 89, $3,694; 2. Dalan Duncan, 88, $2,832; 3. Jeff Askey, 87.5, $2,093; 4. Daylon Swearingen, 87, $1,355; 5. Stetson Wright, 85, $862; 6. Garrett Smith, 84.5, $616; 7. Brady Portenier, 81.5, $493; 8. Eli Necochea, 77, $369.
PRCA Amarillo, Texas
All-around cowboy: Tanner Green, $1,626, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Taylor Broussard, 89, $2,177; 2. Jamie Howlett, 87.5, $1,669; 3. Tanner Aus, 87, $1,234; 4. Zach Hibler, 86, $798; 5. Tim O'Connell, 85.5, $508; 6. Clint Laye and Leighton Berry, 84, $327; 8. Kody Lamb and Hunter Carter, 82, $109.
Steer wrestling: 1. Mike McGinn and Cody Moore, 4.3, $2,304; 3. Josh Clark and Matt Reeves, 4.6, $1,661; 5. Jacob Edler and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.7, $1,018; 7. Jarek VanPetten, 4.8, $536; 8. Heath Thomas, 4.9, $214.
Team roping: 1. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.4, $3,264; 2. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 4.6, $2,920; 3. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8, $2,577; 4. Garett Chick/Walt Woodard and Tate Kirchenschlager/Ross Ashford, 5.0, $2,061; 6. Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward, 5.1, $1,546; 7. Tanner Green/Rich Skelton, 5.2, $1,203; 8. Cory Kidd V/Jake Clay, 5.3, $859; 9. Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, Jake South/Robert Murphy and Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.4, $229.
Saddle bronc: 1. Spencer Wright, 89, $2,358; 2. Brody Cress and Mitch Pollock, 86.5, $1,572; 4. Rusty Wright, 85.5, $864; 5. Jacobs Crawley, 84.5, $550; 6. JJ Elshere and Sterling Crawley, 84, $354; 8. Bradley Harter and Ryder Wright, 83, $118.
Tie-down roping: 1. Adam Gray and Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $2,425; 3. Marty Yates, 7.6, $1,918; 4. Justin Smith, 8.1, $1,579; 5. Charlie Gibson, 8.4, $1,241; 6. Cody McCartney, Jake Pratt, Tanner Green and Lane Livingston, 8.7, $423.
Barrel racing: 1. Jill Wilson, 17.59, $2,327; 2. Emily Miller, 17.62, $1,978; 3. Leia Pluemer, 17.63, $1,629; 4. Cindy Smith, 17.67, $1,396; 5. Shelley Morgan, 17.77, $1,164; 6. Destri Devenport, 17.78, $815; 7. Jimmie Smith, 17.90, $582; 8. Sally Conway, 17.91, $465; 9. Tamara Reinhardt, Ryann Pedone and Sadie Wolaver, 17.92, $349; 12. Ashley Castleberry, 17.94, $233.
Bull riding: 1. Trevor Kastner, 90, $2,915; 2. Jacob O'Mara, 84.5, $2,285; 3. Ky Hamilton, 83.5, $1,745; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 81, $1,205; 5. Brody Yeary, 75, $846; no other qualified rides.
