Big Sky Region
At Glendive
Men’s team scores: Montana State 710, Northwest College 550, Montana Western 410, Miles Community College 170, Dawson Community College 160, Montana State-Northern 135, Montana 120, Providence 60.
Women’s team scores: Montana State 445, Montana State-Northern 225, Montana Western 215, Montana 130.
Men’s all-around: Brody Smith, UMW, 295; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 280; Levi Delamarter, MSU, 215; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 210; Kade Bruno, NWC, 195; Keevan Kvamme, MSU, 190; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 120; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 70; Maclain Cathey, MSU, 60.
Women’s all-around: Samantha Kerns, MSU, 270; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 225; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 175; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 170; Isabella Fossum, MSU, 130; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 85; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 80; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 30.
Saddle bronc: Clancy Glenn, NWC, 121; Kade Bruno, NWC, 71; Kolby Kittson, MSN, MSN, 64; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 58; Cody Weeks, NWC 51; Keevan Kvamme, MSU, 15.
Bareback: Calder Peterson, DCC, 144; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 147; Brody Smith, UMW, 139; Brody Shaffer, UP, 54.
Bull riding: Keevan Kvamme, MSU, 155; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 146; Tristan O’Neal, MSU, 140; Kade Bruno, NWC, 140; Justin Ketzenberg, NWC, 140; Jonathan Moore, UMW, 67; Travis Hecht, NWC, 64.
Tie-down roping: Will Powell, MSU, 21.6; Levi Delmarter, MSU, 22.8; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 22.1; Jayden Dudoit-Tabilangan, MCC, 23.2; Dillon Hahnkamp, MCC, 25.6; Jake Nelson, MSU, 9.4; Maclain Cathey, MSU, 25.2; Garrett Mussman, UMW, 29.5; Ethan Stensrud, NWC, 27.1; Seth Indergard, MSU, 11.1.
Steer wrestling: Clay Johnson, MSU, 9.1; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 9.6; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 17.4; Emmitt Buchanan, MSU, 13.2; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 13.7; Kolby Currin, MSU, 4.4.
Team roping: Brody Smith-Jes Tews, UMW, 14.3; Caleb Berquist-Levi Delmarter, MSU, 15.7; Alonzo Skunk Cap-Jake Cerini, UMW, 16.2; Treygan Olson-Brett Bartholomew, UMW, 18.3; Jaret Whitman-Matthew Williams, MSU, 32.7; Sadee Hurst-Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 23.5; Madison Wilkerson-Molly Salmond, MSU, 8.3; Paden Woolstenhulme-Kaden Atkinson, NWC, 29.7; Isabella Fossum-Maclain Cathey, MSU, 31.0.
Barrel racing: Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 27.05; Isabella Fossum, MSU, 27.37; Samantha Kerns, MSU, 27.36; Sage Kohr, MSU, 27.4; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 27.48; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 31.39; Hailey Garrison, MSU, 27.61; Randi Klind, MSN, 32.77.
Breakaway roping: Samantha Kerns, MSU, 5.8; Mikayla Witter, UMW, 6.4; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 6.7; Rikki Thompson, UMW, 6.3; Elizabeth French, MSU, 15.5; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 2.6; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 16.1; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 3.1.
Goat tying: Mikkena Schauer, MSN, 15.6; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 15.5; Jacee Currin, MSU, 15.8; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 16.1; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 6.6; Rylee Anderson, MSU, 17.5; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 7.9; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 8.0; Samantha Kerns, MSU, 19.0; Breanna Jenkins, UMW, 8.1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.