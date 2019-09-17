Big Sky Region

At Glendive

Men’s team scores: Montana State 710, Northwest College 550, Montana Western 410, Miles Community College 170, Dawson Community College 160, Montana State-Northern 135, Montana 120, Providence 60.

Women’s team scores: Montana State 445, Montana State-Northern 225, Montana Western 215, Montana 130.

Men’s all-around: Brody Smith, UMW, 295; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 280; Levi Delamarter, MSU, 215; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 210; Kade Bruno, NWC, 195; Keevan Kvamme, MSU, 190; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 120; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 70; Maclain Cathey, MSU, 60.

Women’s all-around: Samantha Kerns, MSU, 270; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 225; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 175; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 170; Isabella Fossum, MSU, 130; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 85; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 80; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 30.

Saddle bronc: Clancy Glenn, NWC, 121; Kade Bruno, NWC, 71; Kolby Kittson, MSN, MSN, 64; Cody Faulkner, MSU, 58; Cody Weeks, NWC 51; Keevan Kvamme, MSU, 15.

Bareback: Calder Peterson, DCC, 144; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 147; Brody Smith, UMW, 139; Brody Shaffer, UP, 54.

Bull riding: Keevan Kvamme, MSU, 155; Shawn Perkins, MSU, 146; Tristan O’Neal, MSU, 140; Kade Bruno, NWC, 140; Justin Ketzenberg, NWC, 140; Jonathan Moore, UMW, 67; Travis Hecht, NWC, 64.

Tie-down roping: Will Powell, MSU, 21.6; Levi Delmarter, MSU, 22.8; Caleb Berquist, MSU, 22.1; Jayden Dudoit-Tabilangan, MCC, 23.2; Dillon Hahnkamp, MCC, 25.6; Jake Nelson, MSU, 9.4; Maclain Cathey, MSU, 25.2; Garrett Mussman, UMW, 29.5; Ethan Stensrud, NWC, 27.1; Seth Indergard, MSU, 11.1.

Steer wrestling: Clay Johnson, MSU, 9.1; Jake Faulkner, MSU, 9.6; Jaret Whitman, MSU, 17.4; Emmitt Buchanan, MSU, 13.2; Paden Woolstenhulme, NWC, 13.7; Kolby Currin, MSU, 4.4.

Team roping: Brody Smith-Jes Tews, UMW, 14.3; Caleb Berquist-Levi Delmarter, MSU, 15.7; Alonzo Skunk Cap-Jake Cerini, UMW, 16.2; Treygan Olson-Brett Bartholomew, UMW, 18.3; Jaret Whitman-Matthew Williams, MSU, 32.7; Sadee Hurst-Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 23.5; Madison Wilkerson-Molly Salmond, MSU, 8.3; Paden Woolstenhulme-Kaden Atkinson, NWC, 29.7; Isabella Fossum-Maclain Cathey, MSU, 31.0.

Barrel racing: Ashtyn Carlson, UM, 27.05; Isabella Fossum, MSU, 27.37; Samantha Kerns, MSU, 27.36; Sage Kohr, MSU, 27.4; Mikenna Schauer, MSN, 27.48; Madison Wilkerson, MSU, 31.39; Hailey Garrison, MSU, 27.61; Randi Klind, MSN, 32.77.

Breakaway roping: Samantha Kerns, MSU, 5.8; Mikayla Witter, UMW, 6.4; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 6.7; Rikki Thompson, UMW, 6.3; Elizabeth French, MSU, 15.5; Marlee Mussmann, MSU, 2.6; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 16.1; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 3.1.

Goat tying: Mikkena Schauer, MSN, 15.6; Lindsey Pulsipher, MSU, 15.5; Jacee Currin, MSU, 15.8; Ryland Lufkin, UMW, 16.1; Paige Rasmussen, MSU, 6.6; Rylee Anderson, MSU, 17.5; Emmy Ilgen, UMW, 7.9; Shelby Rasmussen, MSU, 8.0; Samantha Kerns, MSU, 19.0; Breanna Jenkins, UMW, 8.1.

Tags

Load comments