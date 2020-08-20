PRCA Bear Paw Roundup

at Chinook, Aug. 13-14

All-around cowboy: Curtis Cassidy, $757, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 79, $572; 2. Kyle Charley, 76, $429; 3. Dalton May, 75.5, $286; 4. Caleb Bennett, 73.5, $143.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.8, $757 each; 3. Newt Novich, 3.9, $432; 4. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $216.

Team roping: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.5, $1,976 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 4.6, $1,636; 3. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 4.7, $1,295; 4. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.9, $954; 5. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.3, $613; 6. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell and Zane Barnson/Cole Wilson, 5.4, $170 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 84, $812; 2. Logan Hay, 81.5, $609; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 80.5, $406; 4. Jesse Kruse, 76, $203.

Tie-down roping: 1. Preston Pederson, 7.9, $1,109; 2. Justin Smith, 8.6, $832; 3. Josh Eirikson, 8.8, $555; 4. Nolan Conway, 9.0, $277.

Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.48, $846; 2. Shelby McCamey, 17.88, $736; 3. Leia Pluemer, 17.89, $626; 4. Tammy Carpenter, 17.91, $515; 5. Brittney Barnett, 17.93, $405; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.94, $294; 7. Ryann Pedone, 18.03, $184; 8. Megan Champion, 18.10, $74.

Bull riding: * 1. Luke Gee, 80, $1,817; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Chinook Breakaway Roping

Aug. 13-14

Breakaway roping: 1. Sarah Verhelst, 2.50, $818; 2. Jade Benson, 3.00, $677; 3. Celie Salmond, 3.40, $536; 4. Jennifer Casey, 3.70, $395; 5. Emmy Ilgen, 4.00, $254; 6. Anna Callaway, 12.20, $141.

PRCA Wyoming State Fair & Rodeo

Douglas, Wyo., Aug. 13-14

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $885, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Mason Clements, 89, $1,377; 2. Chad Rutherford, 88, $1,043; 3. Donny Proffit, 87.5, $751; 4. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $501; 5. Orin Larsen, 86, $292; 6. Chance Ames, 85, $209.

Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Guy, 3.8, $1,638; 2. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Will Lummus, 4.0, $1,317 each; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.2, $997; 5. (tie) Payden McIntyre and Bridger Chambers, 4.4, $676 each; 7. Kyle Broce, 4.6, $356; 8. Cade Goodman, 4.7, $142.

Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Brady Norman, 4.4 seconds, $1,757 each; 2. Travis Bounds/Joe Roderick, 4.9, $1,528; 3. J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 5.0, $1,299; 4. Paul Beckett/Jayden Johnson, 5.1, $1,069; 5. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 5.3, $840; 6. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 5.5, $611; 7. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.6, $382; 8. Ken McKibbin/Riley Pedro, 5.7, $153.

Saddle bronc: 1. Wade Sundell, 88, $1,359; 2. (tie) Chet Johnson and Stetson Wright, 87, $885 each; 4. Taos Muncy, 86, $494; 5. Riggin Smith, 85.5, $288; 6. Colt Gordon, 85, $206.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 8.2, $1,767; 2. (tie) Riley Pruitt and West Smith, 8.7, $1,422 each; 4. (tie) Matt Shiozawa, Justin Smith and Lucas Potter, 9.0, $845 each; 7. John Douch, 9.3, $384; 8. (tie) Jase Staudt and Shane Hanchey, 9.4, $77 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 16.90 seconds, $1,490; 2. Tarryn Lee, 17.12, $1,277; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 17.26, $1,065; 4. (tie) Paige Jones and Ashley Castleberry, 17.28, $816 each; 6. Shelby McCamey, 17.31, $568; 7. Shali Lord, 17.35, $426; 8. Stephanie Curtis, 17.37, $284; 9. Brittney Barnett, 17.38, $213; 10. (tie) Hallie Hanssen and Lakken Bice, 17.40, $71 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.2 seconds, $894; 2. Garrett Hale, 11.9, $739; 3. Trenton Johnson, 12.3, $585; 4. (tie) Cole Patterson and Trey Wallace, 12.5, $354 each; 6. T.K. Tillard, 14.6, $154. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.5 seconds, $894; 2. Thomas Smith, 9.8, $739; 3. Cody Lee, 9.9, $585; 4. Rocky Patterson, 10.0, $431; 5. Scott Snedecor, 10.2, $277; 6. Cole Patterson, 10.3, $154. Third round: 1. Reo Lohse, 10.7 seconds, $894; 2. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $739; 3. Roger Branch, 10.9, $585; 4. Cole Patterson, 11.2, $431; 5. Cody Lee, 11.3, $277; 6. Landon McClaugherty, 11.5, $154. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 34.0 (3), $1,340; 2. Cody Lee, 36.2, $1,109; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 37.4, $878; 4. Tuff Hardman, 40.1, $647; 5. Reo Lohse, 42.2, $416; 6. Roger Branch, 45.9, $231.

Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty, 86.5, $1,489; 2. (tie) Josh Frost, Denton Fugate and Dallee Mason, 85, $827 each; 5. (tie) Parker Breding and Trey Kimzey, 82, $271 each.

PRCA Big Timber Weekly Rodeo

Big Timber, Aug. 12

All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $476, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Dalton May, 78.5, $256; 2. Kyle Charley, 76, $192; 3. Jake Kesl, 72, $128; 4. Brandley Peabody, 71, $64.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Nick Guy and Will Stovall, 4.3, $401 each; 3. Ted Gollaher, 4.5, $229; 4. Timmy Sparing, 4.7, $115.

Team roping: 1. Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold, 4.5, $1,390 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, 4.7, $1,151; 3. (tie) Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8, $791 each; 5. (tie) Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer and Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.0, $224 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 79.5, $368; 2. Calvin Shaffer, 77.5, $276; 3. Cole Elshere, 77, $184; 4. Connor Murnion, 75, $92.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Clint Robinson, Al Koenig and Justin Smith, 9.3 seconds, $592 each; 4. Colton Farquer, 9.6, $197.

Barrel racing: 1. Ryann Pedone, 17.23 seconds, $605; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 17.52, $526; 3. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Kellie Collier, 17.69, $408 each; 5. Gayleen Malone, 17.70, $290; 6. Margo Crowther, 17.71, $211; 7. Mary Walker, 17.76, $132; 8. Tammy Carpenter, 17.78, $53.

Bull riding: * 1. Connor Murnion, 75.5, $415; 2. Parker Breding, 65, $320; 3. Ruger Piva, 56, $224; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo

at Afton, Wyo., Aug. 7-8

All-around cowboy: Clint Robinson, $738, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Dylan Sandvick, and Craig Wisehart, 82, $1,009 each; 3. Chance Ames, 81, $626; 4. Chad Rutherford, 80.5, $417; 5. (tie) Tucker Zingg and Donny Proffit, 80, $209 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Ryan Shuckburgh and Reed Kraeger, 3.7, $1,632 each; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 4.0, $1,170; 4. Hank Filippini, 4.1, $862; 5. (tie) Kalane Anders, Blake Brown, Clint Robinson and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $215 each.

Team roping: 1. Kal Fuller/Reagan Ward, 4.1, $1,771 each; 2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, 4.4, $1,424 each; 4. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.5, $1,078; 5. (tie) Cody Tew/Zachary Schweigert and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.6, $731 each; 7. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.7, $385; 8. (tie) Steven Duby/Evan Arnold and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.9, $77 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, 83, $1,210; 2. (tie) Calvin Shaffer, Wyatt Hageman and Jack Bentz, 77, $672 each; 5. Ian McGivney, 76, $257; 6. JC DeSaveur, 75.5, $183.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ladd King, 7.8, $1,683; 2. Jake Hannum, 7.9, $1,393; 3. Britt Bedke, 8.2, $1,103; 4. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $813; 5. Clint Robinson, 8.4, $522; 6. Josh Jennings, 8.8, $290.

Barrel racing: 1. Terri Wood Gates, 17.46, $1,302; 2. Steely Steiner, 17.56, $1,116; 3. Megan Swint, 17.68, $930; 4. Karson Bradley, 17.80, $806; 5. Jamie Steiner, 17.85, $620; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.91, $496; 7. Katelyn Udy, 17.94, $372; 8. Kathy Grimes, 18.00, $248; 9. Chandra Eng, 18.04, $186; 10. Amber Spencer, 18.10, $124.

Bull riding: * 1. Tristen Hutchings, 78, $1,580; 2. (tie) Payton Fitzpatrick and Dustin Sanchez, 75, $1,137 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

