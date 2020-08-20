PRCA Bear Paw Roundup
at Chinook, Aug. 13-14
All-around cowboy: Curtis Cassidy, $757, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 79, $572; 2. Kyle Charley, 76, $429; 3. Dalton May, 75.5, $286; 4. Caleb Bennett, 73.5, $143.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.8, $757 each; 3. Newt Novich, 3.9, $432; 4. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $216.
Team roping: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.5, $1,976 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 4.6, $1,636; 3. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 4.7, $1,295; 4. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.9, $954; 5. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.3, $613; 6. (tie) Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell and Zane Barnson/Cole Wilson, 5.4, $170 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 84, $812; 2. Logan Hay, 81.5, $609; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 80.5, $406; 4. Jesse Kruse, 76, $203.
Tie-down roping: 1. Preston Pederson, 7.9, $1,109; 2. Justin Smith, 8.6, $832; 3. Josh Eirikson, 8.8, $555; 4. Nolan Conway, 9.0, $277.
Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.48, $846; 2. Shelby McCamey, 17.88, $736; 3. Leia Pluemer, 17.89, $626; 4. Tammy Carpenter, 17.91, $515; 5. Brittney Barnett, 17.93, $405; 6. Lexie Goss, 17.94, $294; 7. Ryann Pedone, 18.03, $184; 8. Megan Champion, 18.10, $74.
Bull riding: * 1. Luke Gee, 80, $1,817; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Chinook Breakaway Roping
Aug. 13-14
Breakaway roping: 1. Sarah Verhelst, 2.50, $818; 2. Jade Benson, 3.00, $677; 3. Celie Salmond, 3.40, $536; 4. Jennifer Casey, 3.70, $395; 5. Emmy Ilgen, 4.00, $254; 6. Anna Callaway, 12.20, $141.
PRCA Wyoming State Fair & Rodeo
Douglas, Wyo., Aug. 13-14
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $885, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Mason Clements, 89, $1,377; 2. Chad Rutherford, 88, $1,043; 3. Donny Proffit, 87.5, $751; 4. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $501; 5. Orin Larsen, 86, $292; 6. Chance Ames, 85, $209.
Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Guy, 3.8, $1,638; 2. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Will Lummus, 4.0, $1,317 each; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.2, $997; 5. (tie) Payden McIntyre and Bridger Chambers, 4.4, $676 each; 7. Kyle Broce, 4.6, $356; 8. Cade Goodman, 4.7, $142.
Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Brady Norman, 4.4 seconds, $1,757 each; 2. Travis Bounds/Joe Roderick, 4.9, $1,528; 3. J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 5.0, $1,299; 4. Paul Beckett/Jayden Johnson, 5.1, $1,069; 5. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 5.3, $840; 6. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 5.5, $611; 7. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.6, $382; 8. Ken McKibbin/Riley Pedro, 5.7, $153.
Saddle bronc: 1. Wade Sundell, 88, $1,359; 2. (tie) Chet Johnson and Stetson Wright, 87, $885 each; 4. Taos Muncy, 86, $494; 5. Riggin Smith, 85.5, $288; 6. Colt Gordon, 85, $206.
Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 8.2, $1,767; 2. (tie) Riley Pruitt and West Smith, 8.7, $1,422 each; 4. (tie) Matt Shiozawa, Justin Smith and Lucas Potter, 9.0, $845 each; 7. John Douch, 9.3, $384; 8. (tie) Jase Staudt and Shane Hanchey, 9.4, $77 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 16.90 seconds, $1,490; 2. Tarryn Lee, 17.12, $1,277; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 17.26, $1,065; 4. (tie) Paige Jones and Ashley Castleberry, 17.28, $816 each; 6. Shelby McCamey, 17.31, $568; 7. Shali Lord, 17.35, $426; 8. Stephanie Curtis, 17.37, $284; 9. Brittney Barnett, 17.38, $213; 10. (tie) Hallie Hanssen and Lakken Bice, 17.40, $71 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.2 seconds, $894; 2. Garrett Hale, 11.9, $739; 3. Trenton Johnson, 12.3, $585; 4. (tie) Cole Patterson and Trey Wallace, 12.5, $354 each; 6. T.K. Tillard, 14.6, $154. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.5 seconds, $894; 2. Thomas Smith, 9.8, $739; 3. Cody Lee, 9.9, $585; 4. Rocky Patterson, 10.0, $431; 5. Scott Snedecor, 10.2, $277; 6. Cole Patterson, 10.3, $154. Third round: 1. Reo Lohse, 10.7 seconds, $894; 2. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $739; 3. Roger Branch, 10.9, $585; 4. Cole Patterson, 11.2, $431; 5. Cody Lee, 11.3, $277; 6. Landon McClaugherty, 11.5, $154. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 34.0 (3), $1,340; 2. Cody Lee, 36.2, $1,109; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 37.4, $878; 4. Tuff Hardman, 40.1, $647; 5. Reo Lohse, 42.2, $416; 6. Roger Branch, 45.9, $231.
Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty, 86.5, $1,489; 2. (tie) Josh Frost, Denton Fugate and Dallee Mason, 85, $827 each; 5. (tie) Parker Breding and Trey Kimzey, 82, $271 each.
PRCA Big Timber Weekly Rodeo
Big Timber, Aug. 12
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $476, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Dalton May, 78.5, $256; 2. Kyle Charley, 76, $192; 3. Jake Kesl, 72, $128; 4. Brandley Peabody, 71, $64.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Nick Guy and Will Stovall, 4.3, $401 each; 3. Ted Gollaher, 4.5, $229; 4. Timmy Sparing, 4.7, $115.
Team roping: 1. Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold, 4.5, $1,390 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, 4.7, $1,151; 3. (tie) Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8, $791 each; 5. (tie) Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer and Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.0, $224 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 79.5, $368; 2. Calvin Shaffer, 77.5, $276; 3. Cole Elshere, 77, $184; 4. Connor Murnion, 75, $92.
Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Clint Robinson, Al Koenig and Justin Smith, 9.3 seconds, $592 each; 4. Colton Farquer, 9.6, $197.
Barrel racing: 1. Ryann Pedone, 17.23 seconds, $605; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 17.52, $526; 3. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Kellie Collier, 17.69, $408 each; 5. Gayleen Malone, 17.70, $290; 6. Margo Crowther, 17.71, $211; 7. Mary Walker, 17.76, $132; 8. Tammy Carpenter, 17.78, $53.
Bull riding: * 1. Connor Murnion, 75.5, $415; 2. Parker Breding, 65, $320; 3. Ruger Piva, 56, $224; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo
at Afton, Wyo., Aug. 7-8
All-around cowboy: Clint Robinson, $738, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. (tie) Dylan Sandvick, and Craig Wisehart, 82, $1,009 each; 3. Chance Ames, 81, $626; 4. Chad Rutherford, 80.5, $417; 5. (tie) Tucker Zingg and Donny Proffit, 80, $209 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Ryan Shuckburgh and Reed Kraeger, 3.7, $1,632 each; 3. Zack Jongbloed, 4.0, $1,170; 4. Hank Filippini, 4.1, $862; 5. (tie) Kalane Anders, Blake Brown, Clint Robinson and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $215 each.
Team roping: 1. Kal Fuller/Reagan Ward, 4.1, $1,771 each; 2. (tie) Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Jr. Dees/Coleby Payne, 4.4, $1,424 each; 4. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.5, $1,078; 5. (tie) Cody Tew/Zachary Schweigert and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.6, $731 each; 7. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.7, $385; 8. (tie) Steven Duby/Evan Arnold and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.9, $77 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, 83, $1,210; 2. (tie) Calvin Shaffer, Wyatt Hageman and Jack Bentz, 77, $672 each; 5. Ian McGivney, 76, $257; 6. JC DeSaveur, 75.5, $183.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ladd King, 7.8, $1,683; 2. Jake Hannum, 7.9, $1,393; 3. Britt Bedke, 8.2, $1,103; 4. Shane Hanchey, 8.3, $813; 5. Clint Robinson, 8.4, $522; 6. Josh Jennings, 8.8, $290.
Barrel racing: 1. Terri Wood Gates, 17.46, $1,302; 2. Steely Steiner, 17.56, $1,116; 3. Megan Swint, 17.68, $930; 4. Karson Bradley, 17.80, $806; 5. Jamie Steiner, 17.85, $620; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.91, $496; 7. Katelyn Udy, 17.94, $372; 8. Kathy Grimes, 18.00, $248; 9. Chandra Eng, 18.04, $186; 10. Amber Spencer, 18.10, $124.
Bull riding: * 1. Tristen Hutchings, 78, $1,580; 2. (tie) Payton Fitzpatrick and Dustin Sanchez, 75, $1,137 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.