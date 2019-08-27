PRCA Kennewick, Wash.

All-around cowboy: Cody Doescher, $4,557, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: Finals: 1. Kaycee Feild, 88, $1,650; 2. Tim O'Connell, Austin Foss and Mason Clements, 86, $917; 5. Shane O'Connell, 85.5, $350; 6. Zach Hibler, 85, $250. Average: 1. Kaycee Feild, 174, $3,244; 2. Mason Clements and Tim O'Connell, 171.5, $2,163; 4. Austin Foss, 171, $1,189; 5. Shane O'Connell, 170.5, $757; 6. Zach Hibler, 167.5, $541; 7. Steven Peebles, 166, $433; 8. Hunter Brasfield, 149, $324.

Steer wrestling: Finals: 1. Tyler Pearson, 3.6, $1,218; 2. Cody Devers, 3.7, $1,008; 3. Josh Clark, 4.1, $798; 4. Riley Duvall and Jace Melvin, 4.4, $483; 6. J.D. Struxness, 4.8, $210. Average: 1. Jace Melvin, 12.5, $4,163; 2. Tyler Pearson, 12.9, $3,620; 3. Cody Devers, 13.2, $3,077; 4. Josh Clark, 13.9, $2,534; 5. Kodie Jang, 14.0, $1,991; 6. Riley Duvall, 14.2, $1,448; 7. J.D. Struxness, 14.7, $905; 8. Tucker Allen , 15.0, $362.

Team roping: Finals: 1. Colton Campbell/Dalton Pearce, 5.6, $1,131; 2. Tyler Smith/Andy Carlson, 6.1, $936; 3. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 6.4, $741; 4. Spencer Mitchell/Cody Doescher, 6.6, $546; 5. Jake Stanley/Bucky Campbell and Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.9, $273. Average: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 17.3, $4,360 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 17.4, $3,791; 3. Tyler Smith/Andy Carlson, 17.6, $3,222; 4. Colton Campbell/Dalton Pearce, 17.8, $2,654; 5. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 18.3, $2,085; 6. Spencer Mitchell/Cody Doescher, 18.7, $1,516; 7. Jake Stanley/Bucky Campbell, 20.0, $948; 8. Hayes Smith/Russell Cardoza, 23.4, $379.

Saddle bronc: Finals: 1. Brody Cress, 88, $1,650; 2. Shorty Garrett, 84, $1,250; 3. Hardy Braden, 83, $900; 4. Tegan Smith, 82, $600; 5. Isaac Diaz, 80.5, $350; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 74, $250. Average: 1. Brody Cress, 169, $2,705; 2. Isaac Diaz, 167, $2,073; 3. Shorty Garrett and Hardy Braden, 163.5, $1,262; 5. Tegan Smith, 161.5, $631; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 157, $451; 7. Jake Watson, 88, $361; 8. Taos Muncy, 82.5, $270.

Tie-down roping: Finals: 1. Justin Smith, 6.9, $1,204; 2. Jason Minor, 7.6, $996; 3. Randall Carlisle, 9.4, $789; 4. Marcos Costa and Taylor Santos, 9.7, $477; 6. Cooper Mathews, 10.5, $208. Average: 1. Justin Smith, 25.0, $4,520; 2. Jason Minor, 26.3, $3,931; 3. Marcos Costa and Randall Carlisle, 26.9, $3,046; 5. Taylor Santos, 27.2, $2,162; 6. Joey Dickens, 28.0, $1,572; 7. Cooper Mathews, 28.7, $983; 8. Ryle Smith, 29.3, $393.

Barrel racing: Finals: 1. Mary Walker, 17.36, $1,517; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.46, $1,137; 3. Abby Phillips, 17.61, $758; 4. Dona Kay Rule, 17.63, $379. Average: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 34.71, $3,583; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 34.90, $3,071; 3. Mary Walker, 35.00, $2,559; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 35.19, $2,218; 5. Lacinda Rose, 35.24, $1,706; 6. Abby Phillips, 35.25, $1,365; 7. Lexi Burgess, 35.42, $1,024; 8. Jackie Ganter, 35.47, $682; 9. Jimmie Smith, 35.61, $512; 10. Kaycie Teague, 35.67, $341.

Bull riding: Finals: 1. Eli Vastbinder, 88, $2,700; 2. Jordan Spears, 86.5, $2,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Eli Vastbinder, 170.5, $2,705; 2. Jordan Spears, 165, $2,073; 3. Garrett Tribble, 90.5, $1,533; 4. Sage Kimzey, 85.5, $992; 5. Jordan Hansen, 85, $631; 6. Parker McCown and Cole Melancon, 83, $406; 8. Thor Hoefer, 82, $270. 

PRCA Bremerton, Wash.

Bareback: 1. Clint Laye and Kaycee Feild, 86, $3,668; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 84.5, $2,353; 4. Zach Hibler, 83, $1,523; 5. Mason Clements, 82, $969; 6. Orin Larsen and Kody Lamb, 81.5, $623 each; 8. Jake Brown, 81, $415.

Steer wrestling: 1. Justin Shaffer, 3.4, $3,550; 2. Jace Melvin, 3.6, $3,176; 3. Eli Lord, 3.9, $2,802; 4. Josh Clark, 4.0, $2,429; 5. Brendan Laye, Ty Erickson and Laine Herl, 4.1, $1,681; 8. Aaron Vosler and Cody Devers, 4.2, $747; 10. Dakota Eldridge and Trever Nelson, 4.3, $93.

Team roping: 1. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy, 3.4, $4,867; 2. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 3.7, $4,355; 3. Levi Simpson/Cole Davison, 3.9, $3,842; 4. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 4.0, $3,330; 5. Kolton Schmidt/Jeremy Buhler, Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 4.1, $2,305; 8. Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II and Aaron Tsinigine/Patrick Smith, 4.2, $1,025; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long and Garett Chick/Ross Ashford, 4.3, $128.

Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Casper and Ross Griffin, 85, $3,288; 3. Shorty Garrett, 84.5, $2,109; 4. Hardy Braden, 81.5, $1,365; 5. Tucker Hill, 80, $869; 6. Johnny Espeland, 78, $620; 7. Jake Finlay, 77, $496; 8. Taos Muncy, Cort Scheer, Joaquin Real and Tim Ditrich, 76, $93 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Adam Gray, 6.9, $4,251; 2. Shad Mayfield and Shane Hanchey, 7.0, $3,580; 4. Cooper Martin and Riley Pruitt, 7.2, $2,685; 6. Ryan Jarrett and John Douch, 7.3, $1,790; 8. Tuf Cooper, 7.4, $1,119; 9. Colt Papy, Haven Meged and Colton Farquer, 7.5, $298.

Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.04, $3,301; 2. Sidney Forrest, 17.15, $2,641; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 17.23, $2,146; 4. Jennifer Sharp, 17.29, $1,651; 5. Brittney Barnett, 17.34, $1,321; 6. Teri Bangart, 17.35, $990; 7. Lacinda Rose, 17.37, $825; 8. Abby Phillips, 17.38, $743; 9. Kenna Kaminski, 17.41, $660; 10. Leia Pluemer and Ivy Conrado, 17.42, $536 each; 12. Ivy Hurst, 17.50, $413; 13. Christine Laughlin, 17.51, $330; 14. Rainy Robinson, 17.53, $248; 15. Alishea Broussard, 17.54, $165.

Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 87, $3,920; 2. Sage Kimzey and Garrett Smith, 86, $2,613; 4. Trey Benton III and Lon Danley, 85.5, $1,176; 6. Maverick Potter, 85, $653; 7. Dallee Mason, 84.5, $523; 8. Daylon Swearingen, 82, $392.

