Heart O Texas Rodeo

Waco, Texas, Oct. 10-17

All-around cowboy: Marcus Theriot, $3,666, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: First round: 1. Chad Rutherford, 85, $1,055; 2. Jake Brown, 84, $799; 3. Zach Hibler, 83, $575; 4. Logan Patterson, 81.5, $384; 5. (tie) Taylor Broussard, Craig Wisehart, Kolt Dement and Tray Chambliss III, 80, $96 each. Second round: 1. Jake Brown, 85.5, $1,055; 2. Bill Tutor, 84, $799; 3. Zach Hibler, 83.5, $575; 4. Craig Wisehart, 82, $384; 5. Chad Rutherford, 80.5, $224; 6. (tie) Garrett Shadbolt and Connor Hamilton, 79.5, $80 each. Average: 1. Jake Brown, 169.5 (2), $1,055; 2. Zach Hibler, 166.5, $799; 3. Chad Rutherford, 165.5, $575; 4. Bill Tutor, 163, $384; 5. Craig Wisehart, 162, $224; 6. Logan Patterson, 160, $160.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Jacob Talley, 3.7, $2,386 each; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 3.9, $1,988; 4. Tanner Brunner, 4.0, $1,723; 5. (tie) Cody Devers, J.D. Struxness, Rowdy Thames and Tyke Kipp, 4.1, $1,060 each; 9. Gavin Soileau, 4.2, $398; 10. (tie) Cade Goodman and Shayde Etherton, 4.3, $66 each.

Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 3.7, $4,644 each; 2. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 3.8, $4,155; 3. Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 4.2, $3,666; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Wesley Thorp and Jake Cooper/Lane Mitchell, 4.3, $2,933 each; 6. (tie) Dallas Owen/Boogie Ray and Lane Ivy/Dillon Wingereid, 4.4, $1,955 each; 8. (tie) Chad Masters/Douglas Rich, Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll and Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.5, $733 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cody DeMoss, 87, $3,612; 2. (tie) Jacob Kammerer and Tyrel Larsen, 83.5, $2,408 each; 4. Ross Griffin, 82.5, $1,325; 5. Brody Cress, 82, $843; 6. Keene Justesen, 81, $602; 7. Wade Sundell, 80.5, $482; 8. (tie) Jake Finlay, Mason Laviolette, Jack Bentz, Joe Harper and Carter Elshere, 79, $72 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Ike Fontenot, 7.6, $4,890 each; 3. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Cooper Martin, 7.8, $3,803 each; 5. Trent Creager, 8.0, $2,988; 6. Joe Keating, 8.1, $2,445; 7. (tie) Austin Atkinson and Caleb Smidt, 8.2, $1,630 each; 9. J.D. McCuistion, 8.3, $815; 10. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Cory Solomon, 8.6, $136 each.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. (tie) Stephanie Fryar and Cassidy Kruse Deen, 14.78, $2,896 each; 3. Kassie Mowry, 14.87, $2,228; 4. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Jimmie Smith, 14.88, $1,708 each; 6. Jordon Briggs, 14.89, $1,188; 7. Lori Todd, 14.91, $891; 8. Katelyn Scott, 14.92, $594; 9. Ivy Saebens, 14.93, $446; 10. (tie) Jenna Beaver and Victoria Williams, 14.96, $149 each. Second round: 1. Victoria Williams, 15.55, $3,119; 2. Ivy Saebens, 15.58, $2,673; 3. Andrea Busby, 15.60, $2,228; 4. Dona Kay Rule, 15.62, $1,931; 5. Tiany Schuster, 15.65, $1,485; 6. (tie) Kenna Squires and Anna Jorgenson, 15.74, $1,040 each; 8. Kassie Mowry, 15.77, $594; 9. Jordon Briggs, 15.78, $446; 10. Kassidy Lovell, 15.81, $297. Average: 1. (tie) Ivy Saebens and Victoria Williams, 30.51 (2), $2,896 each; 3. Kassie Mowry, 30.64, $2,228; 4. (tie) Dona Kay Rule and Jordon Briggs, 30.67, $1,708 each; 6. Tiany Schuster, 30.68, $1,188; 7. Kenna Squires, 30.79, $891; 8. Andrea Busby, 30.83, $594; 9. Jimmie Smith, 30.86, $446; 10. (tie) Katelyn Scott and Shelley Morgan, 30.87, $149 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Jess Tierney, 9.4, $1,284; 2. Cole Patterson, 9.8, $1,063; 3. Ryan Willberg, 9.9, $841; 4. (tie) Tony Reina and Roger Branch, 10.0, $509 each; 6. (tie) John E. Bland and Scott Snedecor, 10.1, $111 each. Second round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 9.1, $1,284; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 9.8, $1,063; 3. Scott Snedecor, 10.0, $841; 4. Garrett Hale, 10.1, $620; 5. Cody Lee, 10.5, $399; 6. Corey Ross, 10.8, $221. Third round: 1. Garrett Hale, 9.1, $1,284; 2. Clay Long, 9.5, $1,063; 3. (tie) J.P. Wickett and Cole Patterson, 9.9, $731 each; 5. Tony Reina, 10.1, $399; 6. Bryce Davis, 13.1, $221. Average: 1. Garrett Hale, 30.8 (3), $1,926; 2. Clay Long, 31.8, $1,594; 3. Cole Patterson, 33.2, $1,262; 4. Scott Snedecor, 33.3, $930; 5. Tony Reina, 34.9, $598; 6. J.P. Wickett, 35.4, $332.

Bull riding: 1. (tie) Tristan Mize, Maverick Potter, and Dustin Martinez, 86.5, $3,049 each; 4. Josh Frost, 85.5, $1,437; 5. (tie) Braden Richardson and Dustin Boquet, 84, $784 each; 7. Parker McCown, 83, $523; 8. Toby Collins, 82.5, $392.

