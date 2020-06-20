NRA/NWRA Poplar
Bareback: Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 148/2, $228; Chase Redfield, Opheim, 52, 171.
Saddle bronc: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 151/2, 360; John Birkholz, Laramie, 119/2, 270; Cree Minkoff, Laurel, 71 (1), 180; Calvin Wells, Powell, 60/1, 90.
Bull riding: Cole Hould, Havre, 73(1), 369.
Steer wrestling: Kaiden White Bear, Chamberlain, 6.4, 250; Sterling Lee, Rhame, 8.5, 187; Seth Shorb, Rhame, 11.3, 125.
Tie-down roping: George Marcenko, Havre, 9.3, 515; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 10.8, 386; Sterling Lee, Rhame, 10.9, 257; Robert Kittson, Harlem, 21.1, 128.
Team roping: Trent Panasuk/Luke Panasuk, 7.0, 598; Kenny Low/Cole Helm, 9.7, 448; Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre, 10.9, 299; Lane Carson/Ross Carson, 12.6, 149.
Barrel racing: Terri Kay Kirkland, Billings, 15.52, 512; Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 15.63, 392; Jayda Miller, Bowman, 15.75, 301; Jen Granell, Havre, 15.88, 196; Jill Ferdina, Glasgow, 15.89, 105.
Breakaway: Amber Crowley, Poplar, 2.4, 381; Sierra Lee, Rhame, 3.1, 291; Mandy Newman, Melstone, 4.9, 224; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 12.4, 145; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 13.1, 78.
Junior barrel racing: Maci DeHaan, Belgrade, 15.97, 148; Kierra Hougen, Melstone, 15.97, 148; Kenzie Kallenberger, Havre, 16.25, 84; Landry Larson, Sidney, 16.39, 42.
Junior breakaway: Cashin Carson, 4.2, 169; Cannin Carson, 4.5, 126; Brooke Billingsley, 9.1, 84.
Senior men's breakaway: Curt Wittkopp, Circle, 3.9, 191; Darryl Crowley, Poplar, 4.1, 143.
PRCA Woodward, Okla.
All-around cowboy: Ryan Jarrett, $3,893, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tim O'Connell, 89, $3,218; 2. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Jesse Pope, 86.5, $2,145 each; 4. (tie) Hunter Green, Jake Brown and Caleb Bennett, 84, $822 each; 7. Chad Rutherford, 83.5, $429; 8. Tilden Hooper, 82.5, $322.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Tanner Brunner, 3.8, $3,266 each; 3. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Nick Guy, 4.0, $2,540 each; 5. Will Lummus, 4.1, $1,996; 6. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Kyle Irwin, Cody Devers and McLane Arballo, 4.2, $1,089 each; 10. (tie) Jarek VanPetten, Blake Knowles and Clayton Hass, 4.3, $60 each.
Team roping: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.4 seconds, $5,510 each; 2. (tie) Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, Tyler Waters/Jim Ross Cooper, Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy, 4.9, $3,770 each; 7. Reno Stoebner/Lane Siggins, 5.0, $2,030; 8. (tie) Blake Hughes/Derrick Jantzen and Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 5.1, $1,160 each; 10. Wyatt Imus/Joseph Harrison, 5.2, $290.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Cress, and Sterling Crawley, 87, $2,820 each; 3. Treyson Antonick, 85, $1,809; 4. Colt Gordon, 82.5, $1,170; 5. Trent Burd, 81.5, $745; 6. Hardy Braden, 81, $532; 7. Brady Hill, 80, $426; 8. Logan Cook, 79.5, $319.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Jarrett, 8.6 seconds, $3,893; 2. Hagen Houck, 9.1, $3,484; 3. (tie) Cade Swor and Marty Yates, 9.4, $2,869 each; 5. (tie) King Pickett and Luke Madsen, 9.6, $2,049 each; 7. (tie) Richard Newton and Ike Fontenot, 9.9, $1,230 each; 9. Kyle Lucas, 10.0, $615; 10. (tie) Robert Mathis, Tyson Durfey and Chance Oftedahl, 10.1, $68 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.06, $4,356; 2. Paige Jones, 17.07, $3,485; 3. Britany Diaz, 17.12, $2,831; 4. (tie) Sidney Forrest and Ivy Hurst, 17.13, $1,960 each; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 17.17, $1,307; 7. Dona Kay Rule, 17.20, $1,089; 8. Stevi Hillman, 17.21, $980; 9. Sabra O'Quinn, 17.23, $871; 10. Jessica Routier, 17.27, $762; 11. Ashley Castleberry, 17.29, $653; 12. (tie) Lois Ferguson, Kynder Starr and Christine Laughlin, 17.30, $436 each; 15. Hailey Kinsel-Lockwood, 17.31, $218.
Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Tyler Bingham, and TJ Gray, 84.5, $3,929 each; 3. Kole Bowman, 82.5, $2,580; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 82, $1,728; 5. Tim Bingham, 79, $1,160; 6. Jeston Mead, 72, $876; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Mesquite, Texas
Bareback: 1. Winn Ratliff, 84, $602; 2. Colton Onyett, 80, $451; 3. Tim Murphy, 79.5, $301; 4. Zach Hibler, 78.5, $150.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Anderson, 3.8, $954; 2. Termaine Debose, 4.4, $790; 3. (tie) Will Lummus, Clayton Hass and Tyler Waguespack, 4.6, $461 each; 6. (tie) Justin Shaffer and Jace Melvin, 4.7, $82 each.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Clint Summers/Douglas Rich, Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira and Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.4 seconds, $1,490 each; 4. (tie) Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $714 each; 6. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 4.9, $310.
Saddle bronc: 1. Will Pollock, 81, $677; 2. Parker Fleet, 80, $508; 3. Tyrel Larsen, 74, $338; 4. Mason Laviolette, 73, $169.
Tie-down roping: 1. Kyle Lucas, 7.6, $940; 2. (tie) Charlie Gibson, Cooper Martin and Bryson Sechrist, 7.7, $616 each; 5. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Colt Papy, 8.1, $227 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jill Wilson, 15.42, $870; 2. Maci Ray, 15.43, $757; 3. Jackie Ganter, 15.45, $643; 4. Stevi Hillman, 15.48, $530; 5. Leia Pluemer, 15.49, $416; 6. Maggie Carter, 15.52, $303; 7. (tie) Ivy Saebens and Tiany Schuster, 15.54, $132 each.
Bull riding: 1. Daylon Swearingen, 83, $771; 2. Valdiron Oliveira, 80, $578; 3. Braden Richardson, 78, $385; 4. Dakota Eagleburger, 72, $193.
Coleman, Texas PRCA
All-around cowboy: Marcus Theriot, $1,007, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Orin Larsen, 88.5, $1,954; 2. (tie) Garrett Shadbolt and Jayco Roper, 87.5, $1,273 each; 4. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Taylor Broussard, 83.5, $563 each; 6. Tim O'Connell, 83, $296.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Gabe Soileau, 3.7, $1,925 each; 3. Clayton Hass, 3.8, $1,522; 4. Cody Devers, 4.0, $1,253; 5. (tie) Shayde Etherton and Reed Kraeger, 4.1, $851 each; 7. Tyler Pearson, 4.2, $448; 8. Jake Kraupie, 4.3, $179.
Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Brady Norman, 4.0, $2,733 each; 2. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.2, $2,445; 3. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.3, $2,157; 4. Clay Ullery/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.4, $1,870; 5. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 4.5, $1,582; 6. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves and Marcus Theriot/Tyler McKnight, 4.6, $1,007 each; 9. Truman Magnus/Tyler Magnus, 4.7, $431; 10. (tie) Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp and Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.8, $72 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 89, $3,091; 2. Shorty Garrett, 85, $2,370; 3. Dawson Hay, 84, $1,751; 4. (tie) Isaac Diaz, Ben Andersen, Colt Gordon and Will Pollock, 83, $695 each; 8. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Joe Harper, 82, $155 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Macon Murphy, 8.2, $2,611; 2. (tie) Reid Zapalac and Kincade Henry, 9.0, $2,100 each; 4. (tie) Cory Solomon and Marty Yates, 9.1, $1,419 each; 6. (tie) Reese Riemer and Ty Harris, 9.7, $738 each; 8. Kyle Lucas, 9.8, $227.
Barrel racing: 1. Wenda Johnson, 16.31, $2,801; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 16.51, $2,381; 3. Kelly Bruner, 16.57, $1,961; 4. Shelley Morgan, 16.58, $1,681; 5. Lois Ferguson, 16.61, $1,401; 6. Lacinda Rose, 16.64, $980; 7. Tiany Schuster, 16.65, $700; 8. Jimmie Smith, 16.67, $560; 9. Brittney Barnett, 16.68, $490; 10. (tie) Margo Crowther and Jill Wilson, 16.69, $385 each; 12. Stephanie Fryar, 16.71, $280.
Bull riding: 1. Daylon Swearingen, 90.5, $4,343; 2. Elliot Jacoby, 89, $3,329; 3. (tie) Aaron Pass and Colten Fritzlan, 88.5, $2,027 each; 5. (tie) Ty Wallace and Trey Kimzey, 86.5, $869 each; 7. Toby Collins, 85.5, $579; 8. (tie) Jess Davison, Levi Gray and Shane Proctor, 83.5, $145 each.
