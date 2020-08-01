Xtreme Bulls, Castle Rock, Colo.

Bull riding: 1. Clayton Sellars, 87 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Electric Steel, $3,947; 2. Dallee Mason, 85, $3,039; 3. Matt Palmer, 83.5, $2,261; 4. Josh Frost, 82.5, $1,483; 5. Ky Hamilton, 80.5, $964; 6. Parker Breding, 80, $704; 7. Jeff Askey, 51, $574; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA, Sentinel Butte, N.D.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on J Bar J's Dirty Lizard, and Jacob Kammerer, on J Bar J's Straight Jacket, 87 points, $2,720 each; 3. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $1,745; 4. (tie) Taos Muncy, Lefty Holman and Ryder Wright, 85, $787 each; 7. Rusty Wright, 84, $411; 8. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Allen Boore, 83.5, $154 each. Finals: 1. (tie) Taos Muncy, on Burch Rodeo's Lunaticfrom Hell, and Shorty Garrett, on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Black Tie, 90 points, $1,985 each; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Zeke Thurston, 88.5, $1,026 each; 5. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $479; 6. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw and Allen Boore, 86, $171 each. Average: 1. Zeke Thurston, 175.5 points on two head, $5,132; 2. Taos Muncy, 175, $3,935; 3. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Ryder Wright, 173.5, $2,395 each; 5. Cole Elshere, 173, $1,198; 6. Lefty Holman, 170.5, $855; 7. Allen Boore, 169.5, $684; 8. CoBurn Bradshaw, 168.5, $513.

