Xtreme Bulls, Castle Rock, Colo.
Bull riding: 1. Clayton Sellars, 87 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Electric Steel, $3,947; 2. Dallee Mason, 85, $3,039; 3. Matt Palmer, 83.5, $2,261; 4. Josh Frost, 82.5, $1,483; 5. Ky Hamilton, 80.5, $964; 6. Parker Breding, 80, $704; 7. Jeff Askey, 51, $574; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA, Sentinel Butte, N.D.
Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, on J Bar J's Dirty Lizard, and Jacob Kammerer, on J Bar J's Straight Jacket, 87 points, $2,720 each; 3. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $1,745; 4. (tie) Taos Muncy, Lefty Holman and Ryder Wright, 85, $787 each; 7. Rusty Wright, 84, $411; 8. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Allen Boore, 83.5, $154 each. Finals: 1. (tie) Taos Muncy, on Burch Rodeo's Lunaticfrom Hell, and Shorty Garrett, on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Black Tie, 90 points, $1,985 each; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Zeke Thurston, 88.5, $1,026 each; 5. Cole Elshere, 86.5, $479; 6. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw and Allen Boore, 86, $171 each. Average: 1. Zeke Thurston, 175.5 points on two head, $5,132; 2. Taos Muncy, 175, $3,935; 3. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Ryder Wright, 173.5, $2,395 each; 5. Cole Elshere, 173, $1,198; 6. Lefty Holman, 170.5, $855; 7. Allen Boore, 169.5, $684; 8. CoBurn Bradshaw, 168.5, $513.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.