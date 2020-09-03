PRCA Big Timber Weekly Rodeo

Sept. 2

All-around cowboy: Landon McClaugherty, $1,907, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Calder Peterson, 68, $244; 2. Brandley Peabody, 67.5, $183; 3. Luke Wozney, 65, $122; 4. Troy Kirkpatrick, 57, $61.

Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Guenthner, 4.5, $549; 2. (tie) Nick Guy and Bridger Chambers, 4.6, $343 each; 4. (tie) Jesse Brown and Will Powell, 4.9, $69 each.

Team roping: 1. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.2, $1,128 each; 2. (tie) Cody Tew/Zachary Schweigert and Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.3, $705 each; 4. Payson Munns/Britt Newman, 6.4, $282.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cree Minkoff, 81, $368; 2. Bailey Bench, 73, $276; 3. Josh Davison, 72, $184; 4. Andrew Evjene, 67, $92.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Milligan, 8.4, $594; 2. Bode Scott, 8.8, $446; 3. Haven Meged, 9.2, $297; 4. Shay Keller, 10.8, $149.

Barrel racing: 1. Mary Walker, 17.67 seconds, $545; 2. Lexi Bagnell, 17.80, $451; 3. Fallon Taylor, 17.94, $357; 4. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 18.00, $263; 5. (tie) Cally Goyins and Ashley Castleberry, 18.07, $132 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Chet Herren, 10.3, $763; 2. (tie) Garrett Hale and Kim Ziegelgruber, 11.2, $477 each; 4. Matt Roberson, 11.4, $191. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 8.9 seconds, $763; 2. Chris Glover, 9.5, $572; 3. Troy Tillard, 11.5, $381; 4. Ryan Harris, 13.2, $191. Average: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 21.2 seconds on two head, $1,144; 2. Chet Herren, 23.7, $858; 3. Troy Tillard, 25.0, $572; 4. John E. Bland, 25.1, $286.

Bull riding: * 1. Caleb McMillan, 65, $846; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Salmon Stampede PRCA Rodeo

Salmon, Idaho, Aug. 28-29

All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $954, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Jamie Howlett, 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Trailer Home, $1,489; 2. Jake Brown, 88, $1,128; 3. Richmond Champion, 86.5, $812; 4. Tanner Aus, 85.5, $541; 5. Caleb Bennett, 85, $316; 6. Wyatt Bloom, 84, $226.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Dirk Tavenner and Dakota Eldridge, 3.6 seconds, $1,532 each; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Zack Jongbloed, 3.9, $954 each; 5. (tie) Eli Lord and Jacob Talley, 4.0, $405 each.

Team roping: 1. Hayes Smith/Evan Arnold, 4.5 seconds, $2,335 each; 2. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.6, $2,030; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $1,726; 4. (tie) Dylin Ahlstrom/Caleb Hendrix and Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.0, $1,269 each; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 5.3, $812; 7. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes and Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 5.4, $355 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Lefty Holman, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Dry Creek, and Kolby Wanchuk, on Summit Pro Rodeo's Harry Time, 85.5 points, $1,341 each; 3. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Kade Bruno, 84.5, $694 each; 5. Ben Andersen, 83, $324; 6. Allen Boore, 82, $231.

Tie-down roping: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.4 seconds, $1,840; 2. Lucas Potter, 8.5, $1,523; 3. Blane Cox, 8.6, $1,206; 4. Cody Craig, 9.1, $888; 5. Britt Bedke, 9.2, $571; 6. (tie) Cooper Martin and Caleb McMillan, 9.5, $159 each.

Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 86 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Herman, $1,508; 2. Riggin Vadnais, 83.5, $1,142; 3. Luke Gee, 82, $822; 4. Ruger Piva, 81.5, $548; 5. Shad Winn, 81, $320; 6. Josh Frost, 80, $228.

PRCA Alamosa Round-Up

Alamosa, Colo., Aug. 28-29

All-around cowboy: Garrett Busby, $1,324, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Logan Patterson, 83.5 points on Honeycutt Rodeo's Colorado Gypsy, $835; 2. (tie) Craig Wisehart and Evan Miller, 81.5, $522 each; 4. Tucker Zingg, 78.5, $209.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jace Melvin, 4.0 seconds, $981; 2. Austin Eller, 4.1, $812; 3. Wyatt Jurney, 4.2, $643; 4. (tie) Kalane Anders and Rooster Yazzie, 4.5, $389 each; 6. Logan Wiseman, 4.8, $169.

Team roping: 1. Seth Hall/Garrett Busby, 6.2 seconds, $1,247 each; 2. Jhett Trenary/Bret Trenary, 6.4, $1,032; 3. Corey Whinnery/Todd Wilson, 6.7, $817; 4. J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 6.9, $602; 5. Gary Grokett/Jesse Jolly, 7.1, $387; 6. Brit Ellerman/Trey Johnson, 7.2, $215.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ian McGivney, 82 points on Salt River Rodeo's Mighty Mouse, $1,090; 2. Cooper Thatcher, 77, $818; 3. Garrett Uptain, 76.5, $545; 4. Ira Dickinson, 76, $273.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ben Robinson, 8.2 seconds, $886; 2. Seth Peterson, 8.3, $733; 3. Marcos Costa, 8.9, $580; 4. Maverick Harper, 9.6, $428; 5. Josh Eirikson, 9.8, $275; 6. (tie) Garrett Busby and Justin Smith, 10.0, $76 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Ashley Castleberry, 17.33 seconds, $855; 2. Megan Champion, 17.39, $744; 3. Ryann Pedone, 17.50, $632; 4. Lexie Goss, 17.60, $520; 5. Tarryn Lee, 17.89, $409; 6. Shali Lord, 17.92, $297; 7. Chris Gibson, 17.95, $186; 8. Fallon Taylor, 17.99, $74.

Bull riding: 1. Logan Hunter, 83 points on Honeycutt Rodeo's True Believer, $1,060; 2. Wyatt Nez, 81, $795; 3. Briggs Madsen, 80, $530; 4. JW Griffin, 78.5, $265.

