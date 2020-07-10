PRCA Mandan, N.D.
All-around cowboy: Wyatt Imus, $105, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 87.5, $3,598; 2. Tim O'Connell, 86, $2,759; 3. (tie) Mason Clements and Orin Larsen, 85.5, $1,679 each; 5. (tie) Logan Patterson, Jordan Pelton and Lane McGehee, 84, $640 each; 8. Jacob Lees, 83.5, $360.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Anderson, 4.0, $3,876; 2. Tanner Brunner, 4.1, $3,468; 3. Tyler Pearson, 4.3, $3,060; 4. (tie) Jule Hazen and Tyke Kipp, 4.5, $2,448 each; 6. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Richard Coats, 4.6, $1,632 each; 8. (tie) Shayde Etherton, Jaret Whitman, Jace Melvin and Will Lummus, 4.7, $459 each.
Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.2, $5,992 each; 2. (tie) Jaguar Terrill/Tyler Whitlow and Curry Kirchner/Chad Mathes, 4.4, $5,046 each; 4. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 4.7, $3,154 each; 8. Doyle Hoskins/Monty Joe Petska, 4.9, $1,577; 9. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 5.0, $946; 10. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, Cooper White/Tucker White and Wyatt Imus/Joseph Harrison, 5.1, $105 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, and Chase Brooks, 87, $3,201 each; 3. Jake Finlay, 86.5, $2,053; 4. Cody DeMoss, 86, $1,329; 5. Chet Johnson, 85.5, $846; 6. (tie) Jake Watson, Dusty Hausauer and Tanner Butner, 85, $483 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.3, $3,822; 2. Sterling Smith, 7.4, $3,420; 3. (tie) Kincade Henry and Shane Hanchey, 7.5, $2,816 each; 5. Cade Swor, 7.8, $2,213; 6. Ben Robinson, 8.0, $1,810; 7. (tie) West Smith and Cooper Mathews, 8.3, $1,207 each; 9. (tie) Logan Bird and Bo Pickett, 8.4, $402 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.30, $5,659; 2. (tie) Sophie Palmore and Amanda Welsh, 15.37, $4,103 each; 4. Kassie Mowry, 15.38, $2,829; 5. Calyssa Kindred, 15.40, $2,264; 6. (tie) BryAnna Haluptzok and Dona Rule, 15.44, $1,556 each; 8. Michelle Alley, 15.46, $1,273; 9. Sara Cheeney, 15.51, $1,132; 10. Lacinda Rose, 15.52, $990; 11. Callahan Tryan, 15.53, $849; 12. Tara Stimpson, 15.55, $707; 13. Jordan Minor, 15.56, $566; 14. Abby Hepper, 15.57, $424; 15. Megan Swint, 15.61, $283.
Bull riding: 1. Brady Portenier, 88, $5,020; 2. Riker Carter, 87.5, $3,848; 3. Foster McCraw, 87, $2,844; 4. Cole Melancon, 86.5, $1,841; 5. Ty Wallace, 85.5, $1,171; 6. (tie) Roscoe Jarboe, Chase Dougherty and Connor Murnion, 84, $669 each.
PRCA Mobridge, S.D.
All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $2,993, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Jamie Howlett, 85.5, $2,707; 2. Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $2,076; 3. Ty Breuer, 83.5, $1,534; 4. Will Martin, 83, $993; 5. (tie) Nick Pelke and Cole Franks, 82, $541 each; 7. Winn Ratliff, 80.5, $361; 8. Skyler Erickson, 80, $271.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Justin Kimsey and J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $3,401 each; 3. Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $2,834; 4. (tie) Billy Boldon and Kris Rasmussen, 4.5, $2,267 each; 6. Nick Guy, 4.6, $1,700; 7. (tie) Jake Kraupie, Cameron Morman and Dirk Tavenner, 4.9, $945 each; 10. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Stockton Graves, 5.0, $94 each.
Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.5 seconds, $4,009 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Austin Rogers, 4.7, $3,587; 3. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 4.8, $3,165; 4. Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.1, $2,743; 5. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 5.2, $2,321; 6. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.3, $1,899; 7. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.4, $1,266 each; 9. Lane Goebel/J.W. Beck, 5.7, $633; 10. Jase Staudt/Clancey Kreutzer, 5.9, $211.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jade Blackwell, 89, $2,730; 2. Cole Elshere, 88, $2,093; 3. Brody Cress, 85, $1,547; 4. Roper Kiesner, 82.5, $1,001; 5. Ross Griffin, 82, $637; 6. (tie) Chet Smith and Taygen Schuelke, 81, $409 each; 8. Kash Deal, 80.5, $273.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.2, $3,554; 2. (tie) Lucas Potter and Zack Jongbloed, 8.3, $2,993 each; 4. Clint Kindred, 8.5, $2,432; 5. Hunter Herrin, 8.6, $2,058; 6. (tie) Sterling Smith, Cimarron Boardman and Myles Kenzy, 8.9, $1,309 each; 9. (tie) Chance Oftedahl and Sterling Williams, 9.1, $374 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jessie Telford, 18.11 seconds, $5,884; 2. Jessica Routier, 18.13, $4,708; 3. Lacinda Rose, 18.23, $3,825; 4. Kristy Maxwell, 18.27, $2,942; 5. Nellie Miller, 18.39, $2,354; 6. Cheyenne Wimberley, 18.63, $1,765; 7. Tiany Schuster, 18.66, $1,471; 8. Megan Swint, 18.70, $1,324; 9. Jacqueline Ganter, 18.83, $1,177; 10. Brittney Barnett, 18.85, $1,030; 11. (tie) Hali Gjermundson and Rainy Robinson, 18.89, $809 each; 13. Jimmie Smith, 18.92, $588; 14. (tie) Nikki Hansen and Jenna Hoffman, 18.95, $368 each.
Bull riding: 1. Reid Oftedahl, 91.5, $2,961; 2. Austin Manley, 89.5, $2,270; 3. Colton Kelly, 88, $1,678; 4. Wyatt Covington, 84.5, $1,086; 5. Patterson Starcher, 84, $691; 6. Zach Parker, 83.5, $494; 7. Gray Essary III, 81, $395; 8. (tie) Colton Byram and Nic Lica, 80.5, $148 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.