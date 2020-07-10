PRCA Mandan, N.D.

All-around cowboy: Wyatt Imus, $105, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 87.5, $3,598; 2. Tim O'Connell, 86, $2,759; 3. (tie) Mason Clements and Orin Larsen, 85.5, $1,679 each; 5. (tie) Logan Patterson, Jordan Pelton and Lane McGehee, 84, $640 each; 8. Jacob Lees, 83.5, $360.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Anderson, 4.0, $3,876; 2. Tanner Brunner, 4.1, $3,468; 3. Tyler Pearson, 4.3, $3,060; 4. (tie) Jule Hazen and Tyke Kipp, 4.5, $2,448 each; 6. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Richard Coats, 4.6, $1,632 each; 8. (tie) Shayde Etherton, Jaret Whitman, Jace Melvin and Will Lummus, 4.7, $459 each.

Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.2, $5,992 each; 2. (tie) Jaguar Terrill/Tyler Whitlow and Curry Kirchner/Chad Mathes, 4.4, $5,046 each; 4. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 4.7, $3,154 each; 8. Doyle Hoskins/Monty Joe Petska, 4.9, $1,577; 9. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 5.0, $946; 10. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, Cooper White/Tucker White and Wyatt Imus/Joseph Harrison, 5.1, $105 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Zeke Thurston, and Chase Brooks, 87, $3,201 each; 3. Jake Finlay, 86.5, $2,053; 4. Cody DeMoss, 86, $1,329; 5. Chet Johnson, 85.5, $846; 6. (tie) Jake Watson, Dusty Hausauer and Tanner Butner, 85, $483 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.3, $3,822; 2. Sterling Smith, 7.4, $3,420; 3. (tie) Kincade Henry and Shane Hanchey, 7.5, $2,816 each; 5. Cade Swor, 7.8, $2,213; 6. Ben Robinson, 8.0, $1,810; 7. (tie) West Smith and Cooper Mathews, 8.3, $1,207 each; 9. (tie) Logan Bird and Bo Pickett, 8.4, $402 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.30, $5,659; 2. (tie) Sophie Palmore and Amanda Welsh, 15.37, $4,103 each; 4. Kassie Mowry, 15.38, $2,829; 5. Calyssa Kindred, 15.40, $2,264; 6. (tie) BryAnna Haluptzok and Dona Rule, 15.44, $1,556 each; 8. Michelle Alley, 15.46, $1,273; 9. Sara Cheeney, 15.51, $1,132; 10. Lacinda Rose, 15.52, $990; 11. Callahan Tryan, 15.53, $849; 12. Tara Stimpson, 15.55, $707; 13. Jordan Minor, 15.56, $566; 14. Abby Hepper, 15.57, $424; 15. Megan Swint, 15.61, $283.

Bull riding: 1. Brady Portenier, 88, $5,020; 2. Riker Carter, 87.5, $3,848; 3. Foster McCraw, 87, $2,844; 4. Cole Melancon, 86.5, $1,841; 5. Ty Wallace, 85.5, $1,171; 6. (tie) Roscoe Jarboe, Chase Dougherty and Connor Murnion, 84, $669 each.

PRCA Mobridge, S.D.

All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $2,993, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Jamie Howlett, 85.5, $2,707; 2. Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $2,076; 3. Ty Breuer, 83.5, $1,534; 4. Will Martin, 83, $993; 5. (tie) Nick Pelke and Cole Franks, 82, $541 each; 7. Winn Ratliff, 80.5, $361; 8. Skyler Erickson, 80, $271.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Justin Kimsey and J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $3,401 each; 3. Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $2,834; 4. (tie) Billy Boldon and Kris Rasmussen, 4.5, $2,267 each; 6. Nick Guy, 4.6, $1,700; 7. (tie) Jake Kraupie, Cameron Morman and Dirk Tavenner, 4.9, $945 each; 10. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Stockton Graves, 5.0, $94 each.

Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.5 seconds, $4,009 each; 2. Rhett Anderson/Austin Rogers, 4.7, $3,587; 3. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 4.8, $3,165; 4. Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.1, $2,743; 5. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 5.2, $2,321; 6. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.3, $1,899; 7. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.4, $1,266 each; 9. Lane Goebel/J.W. Beck, 5.7, $633; 10. Jase Staudt/Clancey Kreutzer, 5.9, $211.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jade Blackwell, 89, $2,730; 2. Cole Elshere, 88, $2,093; 3. Brody Cress, 85, $1,547; 4. Roper Kiesner, 82.5, $1,001; 5. Ross Griffin, 82, $637; 6. (tie) Chet Smith and Taygen Schuelke, 81, $409 each; 8. Kash Deal, 80.5, $273.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.2, $3,554; 2. (tie) Lucas Potter and Zack Jongbloed, 8.3, $2,993 each; 4. Clint Kindred, 8.5, $2,432; 5. Hunter Herrin, 8.6, $2,058; 6. (tie) Sterling Smith, Cimarron Boardman and Myles Kenzy, 8.9, $1,309 each; 9. (tie) Chance Oftedahl and Sterling Williams, 9.1, $374 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessie Telford, 18.11 seconds, $5,884; 2. Jessica Routier, 18.13, $4,708; 3. Lacinda Rose, 18.23, $3,825; 4. Kristy Maxwell, 18.27, $2,942; 5. Nellie Miller, 18.39, $2,354; 6. Cheyenne Wimberley, 18.63, $1,765; 7. Tiany Schuster, 18.66, $1,471; 8. Megan Swint, 18.70, $1,324; 9. Jacqueline Ganter, 18.83, $1,177; 10. Brittney Barnett, 18.85, $1,030; 11. (tie) Hali Gjermundson and Rainy Robinson, 18.89, $809 each; 13. Jimmie Smith, 18.92, $588; 14. (tie) Nikki Hansen and Jenna Hoffman, 18.95, $368 each.

Bull riding: 1. Reid Oftedahl, 91.5, $2,961; 2. Austin Manley, 89.5, $2,270; 3. Colton Kelly, 88, $1,678; 4. Wyatt Covington, 84.5, $1,086; 5. Patterson Starcher, 84, $691; 6. Zach Parker, 83.5, $494; 7. Gray Essary III, 81, $395; 8. (tie) Colton Byram and Nic Lica, 80.5, $148 each.

Tags

Load comments