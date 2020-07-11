PRCA Wolf Point
All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $229, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 85 points on Brookman Rodeo's Corona Kate, $1,898; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5, $1,455; 3. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,075; 4. Caleb Bennett, 82, $696; 5. Tony Barrington, 81.5, $443; 6. Spur Lacasse, 81, $316; 7. Jordan Pelton, 80.5, $253; 8. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Richmond Champion, 80, $95 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.9 seconds, $2,638; 2. Shawn Downing, 4.0, $2,294; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 4.1, $1,950; 4. (tie) Jesse Brown and Gabe Soileau, 4.5, $1,434 each; 6. Dirk Tavenner, 4.7, $917; 7. Matt Reeves, 4.8, $573; 8. Zack Jongbloed, 4.9, $229.
Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.2 seconds, $3,251 each; 2. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.3, $2,908; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.6, $2,566; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.7, $2,224; 5. Brooks Dahozy/Brandon Bates, 4.8, $1,882; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $1,540; 7. (tie) Shawn Bessette/Justin Viles and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.0, $1,026 each; 9. (tie) Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis and Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.2, $342 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dawson Jandreau, 85 points on Brookman Rodeo's Ragin' Lunatic, $2,016; 2. Travis Nelson, 84.5, $1,546; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84, $1,143; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 81, $739; 5. Riggin Smith, 80, $470; 6. (tie) Jesse Kruse and Austin Amick, 78, $302 each; 8. Joe Harper, 75.5, $202.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 8.1 seconds, $2,227; 2. Kincade Henry, 8.2, $1,936; 3. Haven Meged, 8.3, $1,646; 4. Myles Kenzy, 8.9, $1,355; 5. Caddo Lewallen, 9.2, $1,065; 6. Stetson Vest, 9.6, $775; 7. (tie) Jade Gardner and Ty Harris, 9.7, $339 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Mary Walker, 16.31 seconds, $2,681; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 16.52, $2,279; 3. Fallon Taylor, 16.57, $1,877; 4. Michelle Alley, 16.64, $1,609; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 16.70, $1,340; 6. Nikki Hansen, 16.73, $938; 7. Jessica Routier, 16.75, $670; 8. Latisha Larsen, 16.76, $536; 9. Lexie Goss, 16.78, $469; 10. Tonia Forsberg, 16.82, $402; 11. Taylour Russell, 16.89, $335; 12. Cora Borman, 16.90, $268.
Breakaway roping: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, 2.20 seconds, $1,903; 2. Brittany Gartner, 2.60, $1,654; 3. Joey Williams, 2.70, $1,406; 4. (tie) Amber Crawford and Teddi Schwagler, 2.90, $1,034 each; 6. (tie) Sarah Morrissey and Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, 3.10, $538 each; 8. (tie) Stephanie Newman, Caitlyn Olson, Jennifer Casey, Michelle Alley and Jade Benson, 3.30, $33 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Colten Beaty, 83 points on Brookman Rodeo's Google Maps, $2,095; 2. Parker Breding, 82, $1,624; 3. Jess Davison, 81, $1,221; 4. Chauk Dees, 80, $818; 5. JW Griffin, 73, $549; 6. Payton Fitzpatrick, 72, $414; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Wall, S.D.
All-around cowboy: Luke Gee, $446, bull riding and steer wrestling.
Bareback riding: 1. Jamie Howlett, 87.5 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Botno Bulldog, $1,184; 2. Ty Breuer, 86, $888; 3. (tie) Dalton May and Shane O'Connell, 82, $444 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cameron Morman, 4.0 seconds, $900; 2. Reed Kraeger, 4.1, $744; 3. Jacob Edler, 4.6, $589; 4. Eli Lord, 5.0, $434; 5. Wynn Schaack, 5.1, $279; 6. (tie) Austin Hurlburt and Billy Boldon, 5.7, $78 each.
Team roping: 1. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.0 seconds, $1,772 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Cory Petska, 5.2, $1,466; 3. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.5, $1,161; 4. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.8, $855; 5. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 6.1, $550; 6. Rex Treeby/Elliott Gourneau, 6.2, $306.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Ty Manke, on Championship Pro Rodeo's No. 644, and Jeremy Meeks, on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Final Portrait, 82 points, $1,118 each; 3. (tie) Roper Kiesner, Jade Blackwell and Chuck Schmidt, 80, $475 each; 6. Lane Schuelke, 77, $193.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 8.3 seconds, $981; 2. Riley Pruitt, 8.9, $812; 3. Thane Lockhart, 9.4, $643; 4. Clete Scheer, 9.9, $474; 5. Jamie Wolf, 10.3, $305; 6. Logan Brown, 10.8, $169.
Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 16.60 seconds, $1,348; 2. Emilee Pauley, 16.78, $1,156; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 16.83, $963; 4. Jessica Routier, 16.84, $835; 5. Hallie Hanssen, 17.02, $642; 6. Jessica Leach, 17.06, $514; 7. Lake Mehalic, 17.07, $385; 8. (tie) D'Ann Gehlsen, Bobbi Grann and Cora Borman, 17.08, $193 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. Shayla Howell, 2.00 seconds, $2,054; 2. Katie Mundorf, 2.10, $1,786; 3. (tie) Alyssa Lockhart and Brittany Gartner, 2.20, $1,384 each; 5. Sloan Anderson, 2.30, $982; 6. Sarah Morrissey, 2.40, $714; 7. Kaylee Billingsley, 2.50, $447; 8. (tie) Jordyn Schaefer, Tayle Brink, Georgie Lage, Ginalee Sinner and Jessica Magilke, 2.60, $36 each.
Bull riding: 1. Wyatt Phelps, 74 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Murder Inc., $1,225; 2. Brandon Olson, 68, $928; 3. Clayton Savage, 67, $668; 4. Luke Gee, 63, $446; 5. Chauk Dees, 53, $260; 6. Colton Kent, 4, $186.
PRCA Vernal, Utah
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,764, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 90 points on Powder River Rodeo's Two Buck Chuck, $3,768; 2. Ty Breuer, 87, $2,888; 3. Taylor Broussard, 86.5, $2,135; 4. Kody Lamb, 86, $1,381; 5. Kaycee Feild, 85.5, $879; 6. Cole Reiner, 84.5, $628; 7. Richmond Champion, 83.5, $502; 8. Mason Clements, 82.5, $377.
Steer wrestling: 1. Blake Knowles, 3.4 seconds, $3,751; 2. Payden McIntyre, 3.8, $3,356; 3. Jule Hazen, 4.0, $2,961; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Gary Gilbert, 4.1, $2,369 each; 6. (tie) John Franzen and Jacob Talley, 4.2, $1,579 each; 8. Rowdy Parrott, 4.3, $987; 9. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Dylan Schroeder, 4.4, $395 each.
Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.0 seconds, $4,813 each; 2. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.1, $4,307; 3. Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 4.2, $3,800; 4. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 4.3, $3,293; 5. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen, Jaxson Tucker/Cesar de la Cruz, Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,773 each; 10. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.5, $253.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jesse Wright, 86.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Raindance, $3,894; 2. Brody Cress, 85, $2,986; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $1,817 each; 5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Allen Boore, 84, $779 each; 7. Lefty Holman, 83, $519; 8. (tie) Mitch Pollock, Jack Bentz, Colt Gordon and Jake Watson, 82.5, $97 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Farquer, 9.1 seconds, $3,661; 2. Riley Pruitt, 9.3, $3,276; 3. (tie) Colt Papy, Marty Yates and Tyler Forsberg, 9.5, $2,505 each; 6. (tie) Blane Cox and Haven Meged, 9.6, $1,542 each; 8. Matt Shiozawa, 9.7, $964; 9. Jake Pratt, 10.1, $578; 10. Brayden Roe, 10.5, $193.
Barrel racing: 1. Shelley Morgan, 17.04 seconds, $4,390; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 17.06, $3,512; 3. Hallie Hanssen, 17.09, $2,853; 4. Sissy Winn, 17.16, $2,195; 5. Paige Jones, 17.17, $1,756; 6. (tie) Amanda Welsh and Dona Kay Rule, 17.23, $1,207 each; 8. Amanda Butler, 17.27, $988; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 17.29, $878; 10. Jessie Telford, 17.30, $768; 11. Whitney Davison, 17.32, $658; 12. Shali Lord, 17.34, $549; 13. Taylor Langdon, 17.37, $439; 14. Jessica Routier, 17.40, $329; 15. (tie) Sara Cheeney, Lacinda Rose and Ashley Castleberry, 17.41, $73 each.
Bull riding: * 1. McCoy Moody, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Newsome, $4,802; 2. (tie) Stetson Wright and Roscoe Jarboe, 83, $3,420 each; 4. Colten Beaty, 72, $2,176; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Weatherford, Texas
All-around cowboy: Tyrel Taton, $1,713, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Leighton Berry, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Miss Texas, and Bill Tutor, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Painted River, 88 points, $1,749 each; 3. Chad Rutherford, 87.5, $1,122; 4. (tie) Jesse Pope, Cole Reiner, Richmond Champion and Paden Hurst, 87, $445 each; 8. (tie) Logan Corbett and Colton Clemens, 86, $99 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Shayde Etherton, 3.3 seconds, $2,616; 2. Cody Devers, 3.6, $2,275; 3. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Rowdy Parrott, 3.8, $1,763 each; 5. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Stetson Jorgensen, 3.9, $1,081 each; 7. Cole Edge, 4.1, $569; 8. Will Lummus, 4.3, $227.
Team roping: 1. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 4.2 seconds, $3,751 each; 2. (tie) Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 4.3, $3,158 each; 4. (tie) Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell and Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $2,369 each; 6. (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr./Coleby Payne, Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Tanner Tomlinson/Brady Norman, 4.5, $1,382 each; 9. (tie) Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres and Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $395 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jake Finlay, 87.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Cheap Thrills, $2,217; 2. Jarrod Hammons, 85, $1,699; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84.5, $1,256; 4. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Trent Burd, 81.5, $665 each; 6. Cooper Thatcher, 81, $369; 7. Lefty Holman, 80, $296; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 78.5, $222.
Tie-down roping: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.7 seconds, $2,858; 2. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $2,557; 3. Tyler Milligan, 7.9, $2,256; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 8.0, $1,955; 5. Reese Riemer, 8.1, $1,654; 6. Randall Carlisle, 8.2, $1,354; 7. Russell Schilling, 8.3, $1,053; 8. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Marty Yates, 8.5, $602 each; 10. (tie) Will Howell and Treg Schaack, 8.6, $75 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jill Tanner, 17.27 seconds, $3,696; 2. Wenda Johnson, 17.33, $2,957; 3. Tiany Schuster, 17.38, $2,402; 4. (tie) Jackie Ganter and Paige Jones, 17.39, $1,663 each; 6. Hailey Kinsel, 17.40, $1,109; 7. Aimee Kay, 17.42, $924; 8. Leslie Smalygo, 17.46, $832; 9. Ilyssa Glass, 17.57, $739; 10. Charlie Johnson, 17.60, $647; 11. Kaitlyn Prentice, 17.61, $554; 12. Janie Johnson, 17.63, $462; 13. (tie) Stephanie Fryar and Stevi Hillman, 17.64, $323 each; 15. (tie) Emily Miller and Ivy Saebens, 17.65, $92 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Bryce Davis, 10.3 seconds, $1,242; 2. Clay Smith, 10.8, $1,028; 3. Tyrel Taton, 11.0, $814; 4. John E. Bland, 11.1, $600; 5. Neal Wood, 11.6, $385; 6. Jarrett Blessing, 11.8, $214. Second round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 10.2 seconds, $1,242; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 10.4, $1,028; 3. Trenton Johnson, 11.1, $814; 4. (tie) Thomas Smith and Cole Patterson, 11.3, $492 each; 6. (tie) Jarrett Blessing and Billy Good, 11.5, $107 each. Third round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 9.4 seconds, $1,242; 2. (tie) Thomas Smith and Shay Good, 10.8, $921 each; 4. (tie) Shank Edwards and Cole Patterson, 11.6, $492 each; 6. Ryan Willberg, 11.8, $214. Average: 1. Jarrett Blessing, 35.2 seconds on three head, $1,863; 2. Neal Wood, 35.5, $1,542; 3. Trenton Johnson, 36.1, $1,220; 4. Tyrel Taton, 39.7, $899; 5. Dalton Walker, 40.5, $578; 6. Thomas Smith, 41.0, $321.
Bull riding: 1. Brody Yeary, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Concho Lizzard, $2,273; 2. Chase Dougherty, 86.5, $1,743; 3. Creek Young, 85, $1,288; 4. Aaron Pass, 84, $833; 5. (tie) Daniel Keeping and Colten Fritzlan, 82, $455 each; 7. Josh Frost, 79, $303; 8. Lucas Mooningham, 76.5, $227.
PRCA Mesquite, Texas
All-around cowboy: Maverick Harper, $776, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Justin Tyme Lewis, 75 points on New Star Pro Rodeo's No. 5358, $451; 2. Chance Merrill, 73, $338; 3. Joshua Green, 69, $226; 4. Montana Duvall, 67, $113.
Steer wrestling: 1. Chance Howard, 4.0 seconds, $1,034; 2. Maverick Harper, 4.1, $776; 3. Gary Gilbert, 4.2, $517; 4. (tie) Bryton Edmundson and Hunter Cure, 4.3, $129 each.
Team roping: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.8 seconds, $985 each; 2. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $730 each; 4. Gavin Foster/Bradley Johnson, 5.0, $475; 5. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.7, $306; 6. (tie) Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Manny Egusquiza Jr./Coleby Payne, 5.8, $85 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Colt Gordon, 84.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos' Hammer Cocked, $662; 2. Bradley Harter, 82.5, $496; 3. (tie) Parker Kempfer and Tegan Smith, 80.5, $248 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Quade Hiatt, 7.6 seconds, $1,147; 2. (tie) Macon Murphy and J.D. McCuistion, 8.3, $717 each; 4. Robert Mathis, 8.9, $287.
Barrel racing: 1. Maci Ray, 14.97 seconds, $787; 2. Tiany Schuster, 15.08, $684; 3. Kassie Mowry, 15.17, $582; 4. Tami Semas, 15.19, $479; 5. Emily Miller, 15.31, $376; 6. Dina Allred, 15.38, $274; 7. Emma Charleston, 15.43, $171; 8. (tie) Halyn Lide and Angela Ganter, 15.44, $34 each.
Breakaway roping: 1. Martha Angelone, 2.00 seconds, $763; 2. (tie) McKenzie Ray and Brandy Gilbert, 2.10, $566 each; 4. Jayme Marcrum, 2.20, $368; 5. Kelsie Chace, 2.40, $237; 6. Lindsey Wallace, 2.50, $132.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
PRCA Woodstown Pilesgrove, N.J.
All-around cowboy: Darren Morgan, $1,541, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Tyler Waltz, 77 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Paypal, $436; 2. Clovis Crane, 72, $327; 3. Tim Kent, 70, $218; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. John Leinaweaver, 8.5 seconds, $639; 2. Clay Harp Jr., 10.0, $479; 3. A.J. Williams, 15.3, $320; 4. Enos Shirk, 26.2, $160.
Team roping: 1. Darren Morgan/Drew Carnes, 6.0 seconds, $1,048 each; 2. Ty Miller/Eric Parker, 7.4, $786; 3. Chuck Smith/Kevin Brown, 7.5, $524; 4. Tim Naylor/Paul Plume, 8.1, $262.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Will Stites, 60 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Van Gough, $526; 2. Clovis Crane, 59, $316; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. J.R. Myers, 10.3 seconds, $658; 2. Darren Morgan, 12.6, $494; 3. Zane Kilgus, 12.7, $329; 4. Robbie Erck, 13.5, $165.
Barrel racing: 1. Christina Mulford, 17.14 seconds, $549; 2. (tie) Summer Moomau and Jayme Myers, 17.79, $442 each; 4. Julie Oliver, 17.82, $334; 5. Kristin Weber, 18.27, $263; 6. Madison Ann Iager, 18.45, $191; 7. Joylynn Leech, 18.73, $119; 8. Megan Millison, 18.78, $48.
Bull riding: * 1. Mason Torbert, 36 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Misunderstood, $827; 2. B Randolph, 34, $677; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.