PRCA Wolf Point

All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $229, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 85 points on Brookman Rodeo's Corona Kate, $1,898; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 83.5, $1,455; 3. Kody Lamb, 82.5, $1,075; 4. Caleb Bennett, 82, $696; 5. Tony Barrington, 81.5, $443; 6. Spur Lacasse, 81, $316; 7. Jordan Pelton, 80.5, $253; 8. (tie) Jamie Howlett and Richmond Champion, 80, $95 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 3.9 seconds, $2,638; 2. Shawn Downing, 4.0, $2,294; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 4.1, $1,950; 4. (tie) Jesse Brown and Gabe Soileau, 4.5, $1,434 each; 6. Dirk Tavenner, 4.7, $917; 7. Matt Reeves, 4.8, $573; 8. Zack Jongbloed, 4.9, $229.

Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.2 seconds, $3,251 each; 2. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.3, $2,908; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.6, $2,566; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 4.7, $2,224; 5. Brooks Dahozy/Brandon Bates, 4.8, $1,882; 6. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $1,540; 7. (tie) Shawn Bessette/Justin Viles and Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 5.0, $1,026 each; 9. (tie) Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis and Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 5.2, $342 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Dawson Jandreau, 85 points on Brookman Rodeo's Ragin' Lunatic, $2,016; 2. Travis Nelson, 84.5, $1,546; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84, $1,143; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 81, $739; 5. Riggin Smith, 80, $470; 6. (tie) Jesse Kruse and Austin Amick, 78, $302 each; 8. Joe Harper, 75.5, $202.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 8.1 seconds, $2,227; 2. Kincade Henry, 8.2, $1,936; 3. Haven Meged, 8.3, $1,646; 4. Myles Kenzy, 8.9, $1,355; 5. Caddo Lewallen, 9.2, $1,065; 6. Stetson Vest, 9.6, $775; 7. (tie) Jade Gardner and Ty Harris, 9.7, $339 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Mary Walker, 16.31 seconds, $2,681; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 16.52, $2,279; 3. Fallon Taylor, 16.57, $1,877; 4. Michelle Alley, 16.64, $1,609; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 16.70, $1,340; 6. Nikki Hansen, 16.73, $938; 7. Jessica Routier, 16.75, $670; 8. Latisha Larsen, 16.76, $536; 9. Lexie Goss, 16.78, $469; 10. Tonia Forsberg, 16.82, $402; 11. Taylour Russell, 16.89, $335; 12. Cora Borman, 16.90, $268.

Breakaway roping: 1. Sawyer Gilbert, 2.20 seconds, $1,903; 2. Brittany Gartner, 2.60, $1,654; 3. Joey Williams, 2.70, $1,406; 4. (tie) Amber Crawford and Teddi Schwagler, 2.90, $1,034 each; 6. (tie) Sarah Morrissey and Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, 3.10, $538 each; 8. (tie) Stephanie Newman, Caitlyn Olson, Jennifer Casey, Michelle Alley and Jade Benson, 3.30, $33 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Colten Beaty, 83 points on Brookman Rodeo's Google Maps, $2,095; 2. Parker Breding, 82, $1,624; 3. Jess Davison, 81, $1,221; 4. Chauk Dees, 80, $818; 5. JW Griffin, 73, $549; 6. Payton Fitzpatrick, 72, $414; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Wall, S.D.

All-around cowboy: Luke Gee, $446, bull riding and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Jamie Howlett, 87.5 points on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Botno Bulldog, $1,184; 2. Ty Breuer, 86, $888; 3. (tie) Dalton May and Shane O'Connell, 82, $444 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cameron Morman, 4.0 seconds, $900; 2. Reed Kraeger, 4.1, $744; 3. Jacob Edler, 4.6, $589; 4. Eli Lord, 5.0, $434; 5. Wynn Schaack, 5.1, $279; 6. (tie) Austin Hurlburt and Billy Boldon, 5.7, $78 each.

Team roping: 1. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.0 seconds, $1,772 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Cory Petska, 5.2, $1,466; 3. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.5, $1,161; 4. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.8, $855; 5. Turner Harris/Jade Nelson, 6.1, $550; 6. Rex Treeby/Elliott Gourneau, 6.2, $306.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Ty Manke, on Championship Pro Rodeo's No. 644, and Jeremy Meeks, on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Final Portrait, 82 points, $1,118 each; 3. (tie) Roper Kiesner, Jade Blackwell and Chuck Schmidt, 80, $475 each; 6. Lane Schuelke, 77, $193.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 8.3 seconds, $981; 2. Riley Pruitt, 8.9, $812; 3. Thane Lockhart, 9.4, $643; 4. Clete Scheer, 9.9, $474; 5. Jamie Wolf, 10.3, $305; 6. Logan Brown, 10.8, $169.

Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 16.60 seconds, $1,348; 2. Emilee Pauley, 16.78, $1,156; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 16.83, $963; 4. Jessica Routier, 16.84, $835; 5. Hallie Hanssen, 17.02, $642; 6. Jessica Leach, 17.06, $514; 7. Lake Mehalic, 17.07, $385; 8. (tie) D'Ann Gehlsen, Bobbi Grann and Cora Borman, 17.08, $193 each.

Breakaway roping: 1. Shayla Howell, 2.00 seconds, $2,054; 2. Katie Mundorf, 2.10, $1,786; 3. (tie) Alyssa Lockhart and Brittany Gartner, 2.20, $1,384 each; 5. Sloan Anderson, 2.30, $982; 6. Sarah Morrissey, 2.40, $714; 7. Kaylee Billingsley, 2.50, $447; 8. (tie) Jordyn Schaefer, Tayle Brink, Georgie Lage, Ginalee Sinner and Jessica Magilke, 2.60, $36 each.

Bull riding: 1. Wyatt Phelps, 74 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Murder Inc., $1,225; 2. Brandon Olson, 68, $928; 3. Clayton Savage, 67, $668; 4. Luke Gee, 63, $446; 5. Chauk Dees, 53, $260; 6. Colton Kent, 4, $186.

PRCA Vernal, Utah

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,764, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback riding: 1. Orin Larsen, 90 points on Powder River Rodeo's Two Buck Chuck, $3,768; 2. Ty Breuer, 87, $2,888; 3. Taylor Broussard, 86.5, $2,135; 4. Kody Lamb, 86, $1,381; 5. Kaycee Feild, 85.5, $879; 6. Cole Reiner, 84.5, $628; 7. Richmond Champion, 83.5, $502; 8. Mason Clements, 82.5, $377.

Steer wrestling: 1. Blake Knowles, 3.4 seconds, $3,751; 2. Payden McIntyre, 3.8, $3,356; 3. Jule Hazen, 4.0, $2,961; 4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Gary Gilbert, 4.1, $2,369 each; 6. (tie) John Franzen and Jacob Talley, 4.2, $1,579 each; 8. Rowdy Parrott, 4.3, $987; 9. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Dylan Schroeder, 4.4, $395 each.

Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.0 seconds, $4,813 each; 2. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.1, $4,307; 3. Cory Kidd V/Clay Futrell, 4.2, $3,800; 4. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 4.3, $3,293; 5. (tie) Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen, Jaxson Tucker/Cesar de la Cruz, Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.4, $1,773 each; 10. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.5, $253.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jesse Wright, 86.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Raindance, $3,894; 2. Brody Cress, 85, $2,986; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $1,817 each; 5. (tie) Spencer Wright and Allen Boore, 84, $779 each; 7. Lefty Holman, 83, $519; 8. (tie) Mitch Pollock, Jack Bentz, Colt Gordon and Jake Watson, 82.5, $97 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Farquer, 9.1 seconds, $3,661; 2. Riley Pruitt, 9.3, $3,276; 3. (tie) Colt Papy, Marty Yates and Tyler Forsberg, 9.5, $2,505 each; 6. (tie) Blane Cox and Haven Meged, 9.6, $1,542 each; 8. Matt Shiozawa, 9.7, $964; 9. Jake Pratt, 10.1, $578; 10. Brayden Roe, 10.5, $193.

Barrel racing: 1. Shelley Morgan, 17.04 seconds, $4,390; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 17.06, $3,512; 3. Hallie Hanssen, 17.09, $2,853; 4. Sissy Winn, 17.16, $2,195; 5. Paige Jones, 17.17, $1,756; 6. (tie) Amanda Welsh and Dona Kay Rule, 17.23, $1,207 each; 8. Amanda Butler, 17.27, $988; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 17.29, $878; 10. Jessie Telford, 17.30, $768; 11. Whitney Davison, 17.32, $658; 12. Shali Lord, 17.34, $549; 13. Taylor Langdon, 17.37, $439; 14. Jessica Routier, 17.40, $329; 15. (tie) Sara Cheeney, Lacinda Rose and Ashley Castleberry, 17.41, $73 each.

Bull riding: * 1. McCoy Moody, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo's Newsome, $4,802; 2. (tie) Stetson Wright and Roscoe Jarboe, 83, $3,420 each; 4. Colten Beaty, 72, $2,176; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Weatherford, Texas

All-around cowboy: Tyrel Taton, $1,713, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Leighton Berry, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Miss Texas, and Bill Tutor, on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Painted River, 88 points, $1,749 each; 3. Chad Rutherford, 87.5, $1,122; 4. (tie) Jesse Pope, Cole Reiner, Richmond Champion and Paden Hurst, 87, $445 each; 8. (tie) Logan Corbett and Colton Clemens, 86, $99 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Shayde Etherton, 3.3 seconds, $2,616; 2. Cody Devers, 3.6, $2,275; 3. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Rowdy Parrott, 3.8, $1,763 each; 5. (tie) Trell Etbauer and Stetson Jorgensen, 3.9, $1,081 each; 7. Cole Edge, 4.1, $569; 8. Will Lummus, 4.3, $227.

Team roping: 1. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 4.2 seconds, $3,751 each; 2. (tie) Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 4.3, $3,158 each; 4. (tie) Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell and Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $2,369 each; 6. (tie) Manny Egusquiza Jr./Coleby Payne, Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Tanner Tomlinson/Brady Norman, 4.5, $1,382 each; 9. (tie) Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres and Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $395 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jake Finlay, 87.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Cheap Thrills, $2,217; 2. Jarrod Hammons, 85, $1,699; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84.5, $1,256; 4. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Trent Burd, 81.5, $665 each; 6. Cooper Thatcher, 81, $369; 7. Lefty Holman, 80, $296; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 78.5, $222.

Tie-down roping: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.7 seconds, $2,858; 2. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $2,557; 3. Tyler Milligan, 7.9, $2,256; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 8.0, $1,955; 5. Reese Riemer, 8.1, $1,654; 6. Randall Carlisle, 8.2, $1,354; 7. Russell Schilling, 8.3, $1,053; 8. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Marty Yates, 8.5, $602 each; 10. (tie) Will Howell and Treg Schaack, 8.6, $75 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Jill Tanner, 17.27 seconds, $3,696; 2. Wenda Johnson, 17.33, $2,957; 3. Tiany Schuster, 17.38, $2,402; 4. (tie) Jackie Ganter and Paige Jones, 17.39, $1,663 each; 6. Hailey Kinsel, 17.40, $1,109; 7. Aimee Kay, 17.42, $924; 8. Leslie Smalygo, 17.46, $832; 9. Ilyssa Glass, 17.57, $739; 10. Charlie Johnson, 17.60, $647; 11. Kaitlyn Prentice, 17.61, $554; 12. Janie Johnson, 17.63, $462; 13. (tie) Stephanie Fryar and Stevi Hillman, 17.64, $323 each; 15. (tie) Emily Miller and Ivy Saebens, 17.65, $92 each.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Bryce Davis, 10.3 seconds, $1,242; 2. Clay Smith, 10.8, $1,028; 3. Tyrel Taton, 11.0, $814; 4. John E. Bland, 11.1, $600; 5. Neal Wood, 11.6, $385; 6. Jarrett Blessing, 11.8, $214. Second round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 10.2 seconds, $1,242; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 10.4, $1,028; 3. Trenton Johnson, 11.1, $814; 4. (tie) Thomas Smith and Cole Patterson, 11.3, $492 each; 6. (tie) Jarrett Blessing and Billy Good, 11.5, $107 each. Third round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 9.4 seconds, $1,242; 2. (tie) Thomas Smith and Shay Good, 10.8, $921 each; 4. (tie) Shank Edwards and Cole Patterson, 11.6, $492 each; 6. Ryan Willberg, 11.8, $214. Average: 1. Jarrett Blessing, 35.2 seconds on three head, $1,863; 2. Neal Wood, 35.5, $1,542; 3. Trenton Johnson, 36.1, $1,220; 4. Tyrel Taton, 39.7, $899; 5. Dalton Walker, 40.5, $578; 6. Thomas Smith, 41.0, $321.

Bull riding: 1. Brody Yeary, 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Concho Lizzard, $2,273; 2. Chase Dougherty, 86.5, $1,743; 3. Creek Young, 85, $1,288; 4. Aaron Pass, 84, $833; 5. (tie) Daniel Keeping and Colten Fritzlan, 82, $455 each; 7. Josh Frost, 79, $303; 8. Lucas Mooningham, 76.5, $227.

PRCA Mesquite, Texas

All-around cowboy: Maverick Harper, $776, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Justin Tyme Lewis, 75 points on New Star Pro Rodeo's No. 5358, $451; 2. Chance Merrill, 73, $338; 3. Joshua Green, 69, $226; 4. Montana Duvall, 67, $113.

Steer wrestling: 1. Chance Howard, 4.0 seconds, $1,034; 2. Maverick Harper, 4.1, $776; 3. Gary Gilbert, 4.2, $517; 4. (tie) Bryton Edmundson and Hunter Cure, 4.3, $129 each.

Team roping: 1. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 4.8 seconds, $985 each; 2. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $730 each; 4. Gavin Foster/Bradley Johnson, 5.0, $475; 5. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.7, $306; 6. (tie) Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Manny Egusquiza Jr./Coleby Payne, 5.8, $85 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Colt Gordon, 84.5 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos' Hammer Cocked, $662; 2. Bradley Harter, 82.5, $496; 3. (tie) Parker Kempfer and Tegan Smith, 80.5, $248 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Quade Hiatt, 7.6 seconds, $1,147; 2. (tie) Macon Murphy and J.D. McCuistion, 8.3, $717 each; 4. Robert Mathis, 8.9, $287.

Barrel racing: 1. Maci Ray, 14.97 seconds, $787; 2. Tiany Schuster, 15.08, $684; 3. Kassie Mowry, 15.17, $582; 4. Tami Semas, 15.19, $479; 5. Emily Miller, 15.31, $376; 6. Dina Allred, 15.38, $274; 7. Emma Charleston, 15.43, $171; 8. (tie) Halyn Lide and Angela Ganter, 15.44, $34 each.

Breakaway roping: 1. Martha Angelone, 2.00 seconds, $763; 2. (tie) McKenzie Ray and Brandy Gilbert, 2.10, $566 each; 4. Jayme Marcrum, 2.20, $368; 5. Kelsie Chace, 2.40, $237; 6. Lindsey Wallace, 2.50, $132.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

PRCA Woodstown Pilesgrove, N.J.

All-around cowboy: Darren Morgan, $1,541, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Tyler Waltz, 77 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Paypal, $436; 2. Clovis Crane, 72, $327; 3. Tim Kent, 70, $218; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. John Leinaweaver, 8.5 seconds, $639; 2. Clay Harp Jr., 10.0, $479; 3. A.J. Williams, 15.3, $320; 4. Enos Shirk, 26.2, $160.

Team roping: 1. Darren Morgan/Drew Carnes, 6.0 seconds, $1,048 each; 2. Ty Miller/Eric Parker, 7.4, $786; 3. Chuck Smith/Kevin Brown, 7.5, $524; 4. Tim Naylor/Paul Plume, 8.1, $262.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Will Stites, 60 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Van Gough, $526; 2. Clovis Crane, 59, $316; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: 1. J.R. Myers, 10.3 seconds, $658; 2. Darren Morgan, 12.6, $494; 3. Zane Kilgus, 12.7, $329; 4. Robbie Erck, 13.5, $165.

Barrel racing: 1. Christina Mulford, 17.14 seconds, $549; 2. (tie) Summer Moomau and Jayme Myers, 17.79, $442 each; 4. Julie Oliver, 17.82, $334; 5. Kristin Weber, 18.27, $263; 6. Madison Ann Iager, 18.45, $191; 7. Joylynn Leech, 18.73, $119; 8. Megan Millison, 18.78, $48.

Bull riding: * 1. Mason Torbert, 36 points on Cowtown Rodeo's Misunderstood, $827; 2. B Randolph, 34, $677; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

 

