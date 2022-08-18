Yellowstone River Round-Up

Thursday

Bareback riding: 1. Ty Owens, 82 points; 2. A.J. Ruth, 71. No other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, 3.9 seconds; 2. Ty Erickson, 4.8; 3. Denver Roy, 5.0; 4. Newt Novich, 5.7; 5. Timmy Sparing, 5.8. No other qualified runs.

Team roping: 1. Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 4.7 seconds; 2. Cooper White/Tucker White, 9.4; 3. Cory Kidd V/Lane Mitchell, 14.3. No other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Ian Forbes McGivney, 78 points; 2. (tie) Q Taylor and Chris Williams, 75; 4. Lavern Borntreger, 72; 5. Kolby Kittson, 71; 6. Gavin Nelson, 68.

Tie-down roping: 1. Clayton Smith, 8.8 seconds; 2. Tyler Milligan, 10.3; 3. Beau Cooper, 12.6; 4. Benny Mosley, 13.4; 5. Shad Mayfield, 18.8. No other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: 1. Ashley Day, 15.72 seconds; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.76; 3. Tammy Carpenter, 15.89; 4. Jessie Kukowski, 16.06; 5. Marlee Mussmann, 16.30; 6. Janci Hannen, 16.48.

Tags

Load comments